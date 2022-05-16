Letters from the Beyond.- Casey Stengel’s for Terry Francona / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Casey Stengel para Terry Francona

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Terry…: Naturally, I am going to write to you from manager to manager.

Because it is incredible that a manager like you, recognized among the best of the moment, at this point in May 2022, has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of course, your coaches follow you and they haven’t been vaccinated either, so the Indians, now Guardians, due to no-reason, have played in Minnesota, without a manager and without cars.

And it is precisely the Twins that you are after in the Division.

They were directed this weekend by the only one of your vaccinated coaches, so he was not infected with Covid-19, Carl Wills, the pitcher. And it seems that the players also applied the vaccine, because they are all healthy.

On the other hand, you, my friend Terry, and the other four coaches, have had to take refuge in Cléveland, while the club has to continue to comply with the game schedule.

You and the infected coaches are to blame. Yeah, you and bench coach DeMalo Hale; first baseman Sandy Alomar; third baseman Mike Sarbaugh; and the hitter, Chris Valaika. Plus the four or five non-uniformed team personnel, who are also sick.

You, the infected, are to blame for the difficult, distressing situation of the Indians, when they are in a promising fight for the leadership of the Division, led by the Twins (19-15), followed by you (16-16) and by the White Sox (16-16).

Tell me, friend Terry, how are you going to have the authority to demand discipline, obedience and dedication to the team from your coaches and your players, if you are unable to comply with the easy prevention of getting vaccinated?

I do not understand why you avoid getting vaccinated, if that is simple, it does not cause any harm and it is healthy.

They whisper to me that a crazy politician encouraged his followers not to get vaccinated. If that’s why you and your coaches didn’t get vaccinated, you honestly deserve to be fired from the team.

You’re supposed to be more sane than that mental nut. That’s why I get severe for the fault committed.

You know I was a manager in the Major Leagues for 25 years. Dodgers, three seasons; Braves, six, Yankees, 12; Mets four. This is why I believe in the ability to remind you that to inspire authority, to be respected, it is necessary to be a permanent good example, without rest.

Already the Indians suffer enough with the unnecessary change of name.

Avoid more drama… Good luck. Hugs, Casey

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español——————————————-

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Casey Stengel para Terry Francona

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Terry…: Como es natural, voy a escribirte de mánager a mánager.

Porque es increíble que un mánager como tú, reconocido entre los mejores del momento, a estas alturas de mayo de 2022, no se haya vacunado contra el coronavirus.

Desde luego, tus coaches te siguen y tampoco se han vacunado, por lo que los Indios, ahora Guardianes, debido a la sin-razón, han jugado en Minnesota, sin mánager y sin coches.

Y es justamente a los Twins a quienes Uds. persiguen en la División.

Los dirigió este fin de semana el único de tus coaches vacunado, por lo que no resultó infectado de Covid-19, Carl Wills, el de pitcheo. Y tal parece que los peloteros también se aplicaron la vacuna, porque todos están sanos.

En cambio tú, amigo Terry, y los otros cuatro coaches, han tenido que guarecerse en Cléveland, mientras el club tiene que seguir cumpliendo con el calendario de juegos.

Tú y los coaches contagiados son culpables. Sí, tú y el coach del banco, DeMalo Hale; el de primera base, Sandy Alomar, el de tercera base, Mike Sarbaugh; y el de bateo, Chris Valaika. Más los cuatro o cinco del personal no uniformado del equipo, quienes también están enfermos.

Son culpables Uds. los contagiados, de la difícil, angustiosa, situación de los Indios, cuando están en prometedora lucha por el liderato de la División, que encabezan los Twins (19-15), seguidos por Uds. (16-16) y por los Medias Blancas (16-16).

Dime, amigo Terry, ¿cómo vas a tener la autoridad para exigirles disciplina, obediencia y entrega al equipo a tus coaches y a tus peloteros, si tú eres incapaz de cumplir con la fácil prevención de vacunarte?.

No me explico por qué evitas vacunarte, si eso es sencillo, no causa ningún mal y es saludable.

Me susurran que un loco politiquero animó a sus seguidores a no vacunarse. Si por eso tú y tus coaches no se vacunaron, sinceramente merecen que los despidan del equipo.

Se supone que Uds. son más cuerdos que aquel desquiciado mental. Por eso me pongo severo por la falta cometida.

Ya sabes que fui mánager en Grandes Ligas, durante 25 años. Dodgers, tres temporadas; Bravos, seis, Yankees, 12; Mets cuatro. Por ésto me creo en capacidad de recordarte que para inspirar autoridad, para que respeten a uno, es necesario ser un buen ejemplo permanente, sin descanso.

Ya los Indios sufren bastante con el innecesario, cambio de nombre.

Evita más dramas… Buena suerte. Abrazos, Casey

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

