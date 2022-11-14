Letters from the Beyond.- Frank Cashen’s for James Click Beyond, Nov. 14, 2022 / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Frank Cashen para James Click Más Allá, nov. 14, 2022

My Dear Jim: I just received the two news from my environment, in the blink of an eye:

First: They fired the general manager of the winning Houston Astros, James Click!

Second; Jon Daniels, who was the Rangers’ general manager for 17 seasons but was out of a job, was hired by the Rays for the top job of senior adviser on roster preparation.

Friend Jim: So surprising, unexpected, incredible, it has been that you have been left without a job after so many successes during your three years in the Houston offices, as logical, expected, deserved is that now Jon has these new and high responsibilities.

As you know, I was general manager of the Orioles (1972-1975) and the Mets (1980-1990). Of course, the multimillions of today were not handled then. Imagine that one day I said: “No player is worth more than a million per season.” And now, they have already announced that Aaron Judge’s agents, “PSI Sports Managements”, aspire to sign him for 10 years, for 500 million, at 50 per campaign. That was not even dreamed of 30 years ago.

Well, yes, I consider that today the work of general managers is much more complicated than it was in my time.

I know, because in this here, which you call “Beyond,” everything is known, that there were no financial problems between the owner of the team, Jim Crane, and you. That you were fine with your million-per-season fee.

But that you wanted more staff in the offices and that Crane didn’t pay so much attention to the gossip of his friends.

Go figure! in a business of so many millions, that gossip has influenced you to lose your job. Incredible.

Well, the Astros paid their players this year, 209 million 883 thousand 582. The one who received the highest fees was José Altuve, 29 million, followed by Justin Verlander, 23 million.

A tremendous responsibility for you, the executives of today, because in my time, if one was wrong in some calculation, it was a matter of 50,000 or 100,000 dollars, but if you are wrong, the matter is in the millions. Even though today, it is also true, they have extraordinary computerized resources, of which, it is assumed, they never fail.

Jim: You’re a star in the big league offices, so you’ll soon be back with your fees of a million or more.

Be calm. Take a vacation, because these three years of yours in Houston have been hard. You will see that, like every morning, the sun will appear over our heads again.

I love you, I admire you and I wish you the best. A very tight hug from, Frank.

———————-Español————————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Frank Cashen para James Click Más Allá, noviembre 14, 2022

Mi apreciado Jim: Acabo de recibir las dos noticias de mi ambiente, en un abrir y cerrar de ojos:

Primera: ¡Despidieron al gerente-general de los ganadores Astros de Houston, James Click!

Segunda; ¡Jon Daniels, quien fuera durante 17 temporadas, gerente-general de los Rangers, pero estaba sin empleo, fue contratado por los Rays para el alto cargo de consejero mayor acerca de la preparación del róster.

Amigo Jim: Tan sorpresivo, inesperado, increíble, ha sido que te hayan dejado sin trabajo después de tantos éxitos durante tus tres años en las oficinas de Houston, como lógico, esperado, merecido es que ahora Jon tenga esas nuevas y altas responsabilidades.

Como sabes fui gerente-general de los Orioles (1972-1975) y de los Mets (1980-1990). Por supuesto, no se manejaban entonces los multimillones de ahora. Imagínate que un día dije: “Ningún pelotero vale más de un millón por temporada”. Y ahora, ya anuncian que los agentes de Aaron Judge, “PSI Sports Managements”, aspiran a firmarlo para 10 años, por 500 millones, a 50 por campaña. Eso ni se soñaba hace 30 años.

Bueno, sí, considero que hoy día es bastante más complicada la labor de los gerente-generales, de lo que fue en mi época.

Ya sé, porque en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, se sabe todo, que no hubo problemas económicos entre el dueño del equipo, Jim Crane, y tú. Que estabas bien con tus honorarios de un millón por cada temporada.

Pero que tú querías más personal en las oficinas y que Crane no hiciera tanto caso a la chismografía de sus amigos.

¡Imagínate! en un negocio de tantos millones, que los chismes hayan influenciado para perder tu trabajo. Increíble.

Pues, los Astros pagaron a sus peloteros este año, 209 millones 883 mil 582, ya sabes de qué. Quien mayores honorarios recibió, fue José Altuve, 29 millones, seguido por Justin Verlánder, 23 millones.

Tremenda responsabilidad de ustedes, los ejecutivos de ahora, porque en mis tiempos, si uno se equivocaba en algún cálculo, era cosa de 50 mil o 100 mil dólares, pero si tú te equivocas, la cosa es de millones. Aún cuando hoy día, también es cierto, tienen extraordinarios recursos computarizados, de los cuales, se supone, nunca fallan.

Jim: Eres una estrella en las oficinas de Grandes Ligas, por lo que pronto estarás de nuevo con tus honorarios de un millón o más.

Ten calma. Tómate unas vacaciones, porque han sido duros estos tres años tuyos en Houston. Verás que, como cada mañana, el sol volverá a aparecer sobre nuestras cabezas.

Te quiero, te admiro y te deseo lo mejor. Un abrazo bien apretado de, Frank.

