Letters from the Beyond.- Frank Cashen’s for Omar Minaya / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Frank Cashen para Omar Minaya

My dear Omar: I hope that Brian Cashman and you now achieve what I couldn’t in more than a decade (1980-1991) as general manager of the Mets. That is, a Yankees-Mets World Series.

Can you imagine what kind of scandal that would be!

In the inter-league series, inaugurated in 1997, a special baseball atmosphere has been experienced in the city. But, just like the Yankee fans in the Bronx, the Metsistas in Flushing, dream of an October ball between the two teams from New York.

I mean, since you’re standing next to Cashman now, with all the experience you’ve accumulated and with your love for Mets-Yankees baseball, I imagine you’ll put 100 percent of your knowledge and enthusiasm in pursuit of that world’s fair of baseball.

No one is better prepared than you to help the Yankees get to October. And I hope Steve Cohen finally makes the winning roster.

I remember when in 2002 the Expos made you the first Latin American general manager in the Major Leagues, pride of your native Mao, Dominican.

You had abundant black hair then. Then I saw you with a white head, very elegant and announcing profound experience. And when I died, in 2014, you no longer had hair of any color, but you were considered one of the best executives there are in the Majors.

I tell you the truth, I think like the Yankees, because if I were the general manager of a team today, I would also take you to my side as soon as possible.

And speaking of 2023, I consider both New York rosters very good. You have all the power at bat you can get, with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizo. Also, in pitching they are good, with Gerry Cole, Carlos Rodón, the Cuban Néstor Cortés and the quisqueyanos, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

In addition, they now have the advantage of not needing to deal with that nuisance that was Aroldis Chapman, who was released after the 2022 campaign and no one has hired… for a reason.

As Cashman said, in the arm of Clay Holmes will be as much game as there is to save. I think it’s an excellent decision, because that boy, who will turn 28 in March, saved 20 games in 2022, also won seven, with four losses, a 2.54 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

I mean, they have what!… I mean, right?

Meanwhile, the Mets, with Justin Verlánder leading the rotation, which is brilliant, and owner Cohen, signing everyone he can think of to come through Flushing, also have the physiognomy of winners.

Best wishes, friend Omar. May we have an October 2023 in New York, with lots and lots of good baseball… Your usual friend, Frank.

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Frank Cashen para Omar Minaya

Mi apreciado Omar: Espero que ahora Brian Cashman y tú logren lo que yo no pude en más de una década (1980-1991) de gerente-general de los Mets. Es decir, una Serie Mundial Yankees-Mets.

¡Te imaginas qué clase de escándalo sería eso!

En las series inter-ligas, inauguradas en 1997, se ha vivido en la urbe un especial ambiente de beisbol. Pero, igual los fanáticos yankeestas en El Bronx, que los Metsistas en Flushing, sueñan es con pelota de octubre entre los dos equipos de Nueva York.

Digo, como ahora estás al lado de Cashman, con toda la experiencia que has acumulado y con tu amor por el beisbol Mets-Yankees, me imagino que pondrás el ciento por ciento de tus conocimientos y entusiasmo en busca de esa feria mundial del beisbol.

Nadie mejor que tú está preparado para ayudar a los Yankees a llegar a octubre. Y espero que Steve Cohen logre finalmente el róster ganador.

Recuerdo cuando en 2002 los Expos te convirtieron en el primer latinoamericano gerente-general en Grandes Ligas, orgullo de tu nativa Mao, Dominicana.

Tenías entonces abundante cabello negro. Después te vi con la cabeza blanca, muy elegante y anunciadora de profunda experiencia. Y cuando morí, en 2014, ya no tenías cabello de ningún color, pero se te consideraba de los mejores ejecutivos de cuantos hay en las Mayores.

Te digo la verdad, pienso como los Yankees, porque si hoy día yo fuera gerente-general de un equipo, también te llevaría a mi lado lo antes posible.

Y hablando de 2023, considero a los dos rósters de Nueva York, muy buenos. Ustedes tienen todo el poder al bate posible, con Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton y Anthony Rizo. Además, en pitcheo están bien, con Gerry Cole, Carlos Rodón, el cubano Néstor Cortés y los quisqueyanos, Luis Severino y Frankie Montas.

Además, tienen ahora la ventaja de no necesitar lidiar con ese estorbo que era Aroldis Chapman, quien quedó libre después de la campaña 2022 y nadie ha contratado… por algo será.

Como dijo Cashman, en el brazo de Clay Holmes quedará cuanto juego haya que salvar. Me parece excelente decisión, porque ese muchacho, quien cumplirá sus 28 en marzo, salvó 20 juegos en 2022, además ganó siete, con cuatro derrotas, efectividad de 2.54 y 65 strikeouts en 63.2 innings.

O sea, ¡tienen con qué!… Digo yo, ¿no?

Mientras, los Mets, con Justin Verlánder encabezando la rotación, la cual es brillante, y el propietario Cohen, contratando a todo el que se le ocurra pasar por Flushing, tienen también fisonomía de ganadores.

Mis mejores deseos, amigo Omar. Que tengamos en Nueva York un octubre 2023, de mucho y muy buen beisbol… Tu amigo de siempre, Frank.

