Letters from the Beyond.- From Chico Carrasquel to Trevor Bauer / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Chico Carrasquel para Trevor Bauer

Dear Trevor,

I must congratulate you twice. First for Christmas 2023, then for the forgiveness that just got you out of suspension. I hope we soon find out which team you’re going to pitch for, because I’ve heard from Los Angeles that the Dodgers don’t want you on their roster.

That’s the way things are, after they had signed you for 32 million per season.

But, boy, is it that you lose your mind when you get hot on a female. Well, if not, how do you explain that twice, with two different girls, you had sex in public places and then you beat them up, just like any other Virgel (Lefty) Ortiz.

I am writing to you, friend Tre, because during my life as a bigleaguer, 1950-1959, I had the reputation of being very much in love. But true that, or not, the truth is that I was always very reserved. Nobody ever knew about my intimate life, they only supposed and gossiped, but without any proof.

That hobby of going to bed with very happy young girls to make them sad and intimidate them with a bare fist has been expensive for you. Of course, you won’t get paid for the 194 days out of baseball.

Yes, I understand that you were suspended for two seasons, or 324 games, and the referee in the case reduced your sentence to 194, which is what has already been served. That is, they have forgiven you 130 games. Seems like a generous apology to me.

I think you will be happy and willing to regenerate, perhaps you have already consulted psychologists and psychiatrists to see how you understand or react to sexual activity, something that must be so sublime, delicate and private.

A colleague in Los Angeles informed me that over there they call you Trevor (Bad Sex) Bauer. You already know that to nail down names, more than one always arises.

But that sounds really bad to me. You don’t deserve it, because, boy, you’re a 31-year-old hunk with 10 seasons of experience in the Majors, a tremendous pitcher, with a record of 83-67, 3.79, and besides, you’re a billionaire, so you could lead a peaceful life and happy.

Well, maybe you needed the penalty to improve your impulses. If that has been the case, you should be happy and grateful, I imagine, because you have learned something very important.

The Dodgers have until January 6th to decide whether to stay with you or send you elsewhere. I hope there is more than one team interested, because as I already told you, at Dodgers Stadium they don’t even want you in photography anymore.

At least the Mets will want you, because that team’s owner, Steve Cohen, hires everyone who goes without a contract.

My admired Tre, of course I wish you the best of the best and a life rich in good sex, but in private, in peace, without boxing sessions… Hugs. Guy.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Chico Carrasquel para Trevor Bauer

Apreciado Trevor:

Debo felicitarte dos veces. Primero por la Navidad 2023, después por el perdón que te acaba de sacar de la suspensión. Espero que pronto sepamos para cuál equipo vas a lanzar, porque me informan desde Los Ángeles, que los Dodgers no te quieren en su róster.

Así son las cosas, después que te habían firmado por 32 millones por temporada.

Pero, chico, es que tú pierdes la cabeza cuando te calientas sobre una hembra. Pues, si no, cómo se explica que dos veces, con dos muchachas diferentes, tuvieras sexo en sitios públicos y después les cayeras a golpes, cual cualquiera Virgel (Zurdo) Ortiz.

Te escribo, amigo Tre, porque durante mi vida de bigleaguer, 1950-1959, tuve fama de ser muy enamorado. Pero cierto eso, o no, la verdad es que siempre fui muy reservado. Nadie supo nunca de mi vida íntima, sólo suponían y chismeaban, pero sin prueba alguna.

A tí te ha salido caro ese hobby de andar acostándote con muchachonas muy alegres para entristecerlas y amedrentarlas a puño limpio. Por supuesto, no te pagarán durante los 194 días fuera del beisbol.

Sí, entiendo que te suspendieron por dos temporadas, o 324 juegos, y el árbitro del caso te redujo la pena a 194, que es lo ya cumplido. Es decir, te han perdonado 130 juegos. Me parece un generoso perdón.

Creo que estarás contento y dispuesto a regenerarte, quizá ya habrás consultado a sicólogos y siquiatras a ver cómo es que entiendes o reaccionas ante la actividad sexual, algo que debe ser tan sublime, delicado y privado.

Un colega de Los Ángeles me informó que por allá te llaman Trevor (Sexo Malo) Bauer. Ya sabes que para clavar sobre nombres siempre surge más de uno.

Pero eso me suena muy mal. No lo mereces, Porque, chico, tú eres un galansote de 31 años y experiencia de 10 temporadas en las Mayores, tremendo lanzador, con record de 83-67, 3.79, y además, eres multimillonario, por lo que podrías llevar una vida sosegada y feliz.

Bueno, quizá necesitabas la sanción para mejorar tus impulsos. Si ese ha sido el caso, has de estar feliz y agradecido me imagino, porque has aprendido algo muy importante.

Los Dodgers tienen hasta el seis de enero para decidir si siguen contigo o si te mandan a otra parte. Espero que haya más de un equipo interesado, porque como ya te dije, en Dodgers Stadium ya no te quieren ni en fotografía.

Por lo menos los Mets te querrán, porque el propietario de ese equipo, Steve Cohen, contrata a todo el que anda sin contrato.

Mi admirado Tre, por supuesto que te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor y una vida rica en buen sexo, pero en privado, en paz, sin sesiones de boxeo … Abrazos. Chico.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5