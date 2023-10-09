Letters From the Beyond; From Connie Mack To Arturo Moreno – Cartas Desde el Más Allá: De Connie Mack Para Arturo Moreno

My very dear Art:

YOU have owned the Angels for 21 years, since May 2003.

Well, I owned the Philadelphia Athletics for 50 years, from 1901 to 1950.

I had very bad streaks, but because of that, because I was also the owner of the organization, they didn’t fire me.

However, I also enjoyed my triumphant seasons, winning nine American championships and five World Series.

I’m telling you this so you don’t get so agitated every time your Angels don’t do well.

The job of owner of a Major League team is one with more setbacks than successes.

Even though, of all things, you have been financially a winner, even though your team has not won since the last season in the hands of Disneyland, 2002.

By the way, you bought the franchise from that company for 184 million dollars.

You were already a multimillionaire via the advertising business. But nothing has done as well for you as baseball, as your Angels, according to Forbes magazine, are now worth two thousand 700 million dollars.

That’s why, because such notable profits, you don’t sell the team, even though you often announce that the Angels are on the market, and many times, like at the beginning of this year, you even received good offers.

The good thing is that you entertain journalists and the public with so many threats, such as:

“I will let Shohei Ohtani leave as a free agent, since he has just had surgery.”

“I don’t care if Mike Trout decides to change teams as a free agent this year, even though he is signed for $27,116,567 annually, until 2030.”

Honestly, friend Arte, you are not going to let anyone go, and I know it, because in this More Here, which you call The Beyond, we are aware of everything that has happened and everything that is going to happen.

But in your offices it is different. Lately you have swept them up.

You fire executives, like the lady with the cauldron and the brazier sells her fried foods in the market.

You fired the manager, Phil Nevin, and also Alex Tamin, the assistant general manager.

But, don’t complain about baseball, because it’s doing very well for you financially.

However, I understand that if you are in the competition, you go out of your way to win, and often, it would pay off, even if the books would turn red, in exchange for total victory.

Friend Art: I know you’re not a cheap-skate.

That is, you care more about winning the World Series than receiving millions of dollars.

The bad thing for you and for the other team owners is that in this business, it is not difficult to earn millions of dollars, but it is oftentimes seen as impossible, almost always, to end up carrying the trophies.

I truly respect you… Connie.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Mas Allá

De Connie Mack Para Arturo Moreno

Mi muy estimado Arte:

HACE 21 años eres propietario de los Angelinos, desde mayo de 2003. Pues, yo fui dueño de los Atléticos de Philadelphia durante 50 años, desde 1901 hasta 1950.

Tuve rachas muy malas, pero por eso, porque a la vez era propietario de la organización, no me despedían. Sin embargo, también disfruté de mis temporadas triunfales, gané nueve campeonatos de la Americana y cinco Series Mundiales.

Te cuento para que no te agites tanto cada vez que tus Angelinos van mal. La labor de propietario de un equipo de Grandes Ligas es una con más descalabros que éxitos.

Aún cuando, de todas todas, has sido triunfador en lo económico, aún cuando tu equipo no gana desde la última temporada en manos de Disneylandia, 2002.

Por cierto, le compraste la franquicia a esa empresa por 184 millones de dólares.

Ya eras multimillonario vía el negocio de la publicidad. Pero en nada te ha ido tan bien como en el beisbol, ya que tus Angelinos, según la revista Forbes, valen ahora, dos mil 700 millones de dólares.

Por eso, por tan notables ganancias, no los vendes, aún cuando a menudo anuncias que están en el mercado, y muchas veces, como al comienzo de este año, hasta recibes buenas ofertas.

Lo bueno es que entretienes a los periodistas y al público con tantas amenazas, como:

“Dejaré que Shohei Ohtani se vaya como agente libre, ya que está recién operado”.

“No me importa si Mike Trout decide cambiar de equipo como agente libre este año, aún cuando está firmado por 27 millones 116 mil 567 dólares anuales, hasta 2030”.

Honestamente, amigo Arte, no vas a dejar ir a nadie, y lo se, porque en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, estamos enterados de cuanto ha ocurrido y de cuanto va a ocurrir.

Pero en tus oficinas es diferente. Últimamente las has barrido.

Sales de ejecutivos, como la señora del caldero y el brasero vende sus frituras en el mercado. Despediste al mánager, Phil Nevin, y también a Alex Tamin, el asistente del gerente-general.

Pero, no te quejes del beisbol, ya que te va así de bien económicamente.

No obstante, comprendo que, si uno está en la competencia, se desvive por ganar, y a menudo, se pagaría, se pondrían los libros en rojo, a cambio de la victoria total.

Amigo Arte: Ya se que no eres pesetero. Es decir, te importa más ganar Series Mundiales que recibir millones de dólares. Lo malo para ti y para los demás propietarios de equipos, es que en este negocio, no es difícil ganar millones de dólares, pero sí se ve como imposible, casi siempre, cargar con los trofeos.

Te respeto sinceramente… Connie.

