Letters from the Beyond.- From Duke Snider to Juan Soto / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Duke Snider para Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admired Juan…:

They didn’t sign you for $425 million for 13 seasons, equal to $32.7 million a year, but your agent, Scott Boras, yourself and I know that, or something like it, will come.

According to Boras, he found “unacceptable clauses”.

And they signed you only for the current campaign, for 17 million 100 thousand.

In Washington they are going to take you with a salary around 20 million to see if one of the three prospects they have in the minors can fill your position. To avoid that multi-million dollar contract that Boras has demanded.

In my time, 1947-1964, we didn’t have those anxieties. Imagine, with Willie Mays of the Manhattan Giants and Mickey Mantle of the Bronx Yankees, I was the Brooklyn Dodgers, the third of the historical New York outfielders.

And they mention us in that song, “Talkin’ Baseball”…: “Especially Willie, Mickey and the Duke”.

I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980, with 333 of a possible 385 votes, 86.5%.

And my biggest salary was $44,000 a year, just three times, 1956, 1957 and 1958. I ended up getting $32,000 in 1964. The most Mays made was $165,000; and Mickey, 100 thousand.

But we felt rich, my dear Juan.

If you appeared in all 162 games of the 13 seasons of your supposed contract, you would be paid for every four games, more than I was paid for an entire season in my highest-paid years.

Congratulations. Enjoy it as much as you can.

You see, back in the days of Mays, Mantle and I in New York ball, we talked about batting averages, home runs hit and RBIs. Now the thing is that when you sign your contract, you will be the second highest paid, behind Mike Trout, and that Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign for more money than all of you.

It is the time, friend Juan.

How many home runs have you hit?

What is Trout’s batting average?

How is Ohtani’s effectiveness going?

None of that is paramount today. The quality of the player is not measured by what he does on the field, but by how much he has been signed. They are the Major Leagues of the 21st Century.

By the way and with permission, at 23 years old, you bat this season for 224, 14 home runs and 32 RBIs.

They say that “baseball is still the same as always.” It could be, if the designated hitter disappeared. But yes, the environment is different. The billions have transformed the environment, perhaps for the better… But I’m not sure

I hope you continue in an extraordinary career, as you deserve it… Hugs, Duke.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español——————————————

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Duke Snider para Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admirado Juan…:

No te firmaron por 425 millones de dólares para 13 temporadas, igual a 32 millones 70 mil anuales, pero tu agente, Scott Boras, tú mismo y yo sabemos que eso, o algo parecido, llegará.

Según Boras, encontró “cláusulas inaceptables”.

Y te firmaron solo para la actual campaña, por 17 millones 100 mil.

En Washington van a llevarte con honorarios alrededor de los 20 millones a ver si uno de los tres prospectos que tienen en las menores, puede ocupar tu puesto. Para evitarse ese contrato multimillonario que ha exigido Boras.

En mi época, 1947-1964, no teníamos esas angustias. Imagínate, con Willie Mays de los Gigantes de Manhattan y Mickey Mantle de los Yankee del Bronx, fui, yo los Dodgers de Brooklyn, el tercero de los outfielders históricos de Nueva York.

Y nos mencionan en esa canción, “Talkin’Baseball”…: “Especially Willie, Mickey and the Duke”.

Me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1980, con 333 de los posibles 385 votos, el 86.5%.

Y mis mayores honorarios, fueron 44 mil dólares anuales, solo tres veces, 1956, 1957 y 1958. Terminé cobrando 32 mil en 1964. Lo más que ganó Mays fueron 165 mil; y Mickey, 100 mil.

Pero nos sentíamos ricos, mi querido Juan.

Si aparecieras en los 162 juegos de las 13 temporadas de tu supuesto contrato, cobrarías por cada cuatro juegos, más de lo que yo cobraba por toda una campaña en mis años mejor pagado.

Te felicito. Disfrútalo cuanto puedas.

Ya ves, en la época de Mays, Mantle y yo en la pelota de Nueva York, hablábamos de promedios al bate, jonrones conectados y carreras impulsadas. Ahora la cosa es que cuando firmes tu contrato, serás el segundo mejor pagado, tras de Mike Trout, y que se espera Shohei Ohtani firme por más dinero que todos ustedes.

Es la época, amigo Juan.

¿Cuántos jonrones has sacado?

¿Cuál es el promedio al bate de Trout?

¿Cómo va la efectividad de Ohtani?

Nada de eso es primordial hoy día. La calidad del peloteros no se mide por lo que hace en el terreno, sino por cuánto lo han firmado. Son las Grandes Ligas del Siglo XXI.

De paso y con permiso, a los 23 años, bateas en esta temporada para 224, 14 jonrones y 32 impulsadas.

Dicen que “beisbol sigue siendo el mismo de siempre”. Podría ser, si desapareciera el bateador designado. Pero eso sí, el entorno es otro. Los multimillones han transformado el ambiente, quizá para bien… Pero no estoy seguro

Espero sigas en extraordinaria carrera, como la mereces… Abrazos, Duke.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

