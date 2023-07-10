Letters From The Beyond: From Hank Aaron To The All Stars Game – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Hank Aaron Para El Juego De Estrellas

My dear boys of the 2023 All-Star Game:

I am writing to you today, on the eve of the event in Seattle, because I have been the big leaguer with the most appearances in these classics, for which I was always thankful to those who selected me.

Yes, in 25 occasions I was among the stars, from 1955 to 1975 and in four of those years I appeared in two games each, because there was a time when the stars met twice.

Two All-Star Games per year were held between 1959 and 1962. The second game was added to raise funds for player pensions and charities.

I felt very proud to be part of such important event.

But, in 1945 there was no All-Star Game, which was to be held in Boston. Since the country was at war, fuel and metals had to be used for the war efforts. There were also strict restrictions on all travel around the world.

Nowadays fans and players enjoy each All-Star Game, not for a day, but for a week, because the events begin at the venue that much earlier. The surroundings of the stadium become a tremendous baseball fair with all kinds of entertainment.

In 1985 the Home Run Festival or Derby was inaugurated, which I think entertains you, the baseball players, more than the spectators. And since 1999 The Futures Game has been held, which I think is the most important activity, after the All-Star Game, because it features a selection of baseball players from the minors, made up of pure Americans, against a roster of youngsters from all over the world.

How many of you have been part of that affair?

That little game has always been very interesting, because, in addition to finding out who will soon be in the Major Leagues, one gets to enjoy the best of the minors. And baseball always has a greater future than a great past.

Speaking of the future, my dear boys, I have found out that, because as you already know, in this place “Up Here”, which you all call ‘The Beyond”, one gets to find out everything, the next All-Star Game will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 , in Arlington, Texas; home of the Rangers.

And to honor the past a bit, let’s remember that the American League has won more times, 47, than the National League, 43. There have also been two games that were finished with the same score. It’s not that much of an advantage, is it?

I wish you all the best of the best now and always, and that tomorrow everything will be a great show in the house of the Seattle Mariners.

May the one who plays the best wins, but may everyone have fun and to the fullest! Always remember that baseball is a game for children, that sometimes, we adults, also get to play.

Hugs, dear boys of the 2023 All-Star Game…

Hank.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mis queridos muchachos del Jue go de Estrellas 2023:

LES escribo hoy, en la víspera del evento en Seattle, porque he sido el bigleaguer c on más apariciones en estos clásicos, lo que he agradecido siempre a quienes me llevaron.

Sí, en 25 oportunidades estuve entre los estelares, desde 1955 hasta 1975 y en cuatro se esos años aparecí en dos juegos cada uno, porque hubo una época de par de reuniones de las estrellas.

Dos Juegos de Estrellas por añ o se celebraron entre 1959 y 1962. El segundo juego fue aña dido a fin de recaudar fondos para las pensiones de los jugadores y para obras benéfic as.

Me sentía muy orgulloso por se r parte de esas labores tan im portantes.

Ahora, en 1945 no hubo Juego d e Estrellas, el cual iba a rea lizarse en Boston. Como estába mos en guerra, había que economizar combustible y metal es. Hubo serias restricciones en todos los viajes de todo el mudo.

Ahora fanáticos y peloteros d isfrutan de cada Juego de Estr ellas, no un día, sino una semana, porque con tal anterioridad comienzan los actos en la sede. Los alrededores del estadio se convierten en una tremenda feria del beisbol con todo tipo de entretenimiento.

Es 1985 inauguraron el Festiva l o Derby de Jonrones, el cual creo divierte más a usted es, los peloteros, que a los espectadores. Y desde 1999 se celebra The Futures Game, lo que creo es la actividad de mayor importancia, después del Juego de Estrellas.

Porque enfrenta a una selecció n de peloteros de las menores, integrada por puros estadouni denses, con un roster de jovencitos de todas partes del mundo.

¿Cuántos de ustedes han sido p arte de esa justa?

Ese jueguito siempre ha result ado muy interesante, porque, además de enterarse uno de quienes estarán pronto en Grandes Ligas, se disfruta de lo mejor de las menores. Y el beisbol siempre es un futuro mayor que el pasado.

Hablando de futuro, mis querid os muchachos, me he enterado, porque, como ya saben, en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, uno se entera de todo, de que el próx imo Juego de Estrellas será el martes, julio 16, 2024, en Arlington, Texas, la casa de los Rangers.

Y para darle un toquecito al p asado, recordemos que la Liga Americana ha ganado más veces, 47, que la, Nacional 43. Además ha habido dos empates. No es tanta la ventaja, ¿no?

Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor ahora y siempre, y que mañana todo resulte un gran espectác ulo en esa casa de los Merineros.

¡Que gane quien juegue mejor, pero que se diviertan todos y al máximo! Recuerden siempre q ue el beisbol es un juego para niños, que a veces, jugamos los adultos.

Un abrazo, queridos muchachos del Juego de Estrellas 2023…

H ank.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5