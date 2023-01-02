Letters from the Beyond.- From Honus Wagner to Carlos Correa / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Honus Wagner para Carlos Correa

My Dear Carlos: I am writing to you, as you already know because of your contracts starting this year, 2023, and because my plaque in Cooperstown says: “The greatest shortstop in baseball history.”

If I have been that, or not, who knows! But it doesn’t matter now. I do inform you, and I also inform the other readers, that my highest fee was for 1925, $10,050 for the season. Imagine, you have navigated these days between two offers that add up to 665 million, 350 that the Giants backed down and 315 that the Mets backed down.

Well, me in my time and you in yours. But I wouldn’t have had time to spend that bunch of dollars.

Until now it is unknown if they will finally hire you, due to your fractured right ankle since the minors. By the way, that’s why you haven’t been a big leaguer with a reasonable number of appearances. You have to be out of the line up very often.

Pity! Because really, you are stellar.

The logical question is, how is it possible that neither the Astros nor the Twins have treated you deeply for that ailment, if they have the best traumatologists that a Major League player could need?

If that ankle keeps giving you trouble, I think you could sue those two teams. The problem is that your agent, Scott Boras, will try to prevent such action, since they are two organizations with which he does multi-million dollar business.

Anyway, I wish you the best of luck. you deserve it

Anyway, you’ve been the big Christmas scandal, with David Cohen hell-bent on taking you to his Mets, injured or not, and now waiting until Friday the sixth, when the deadline for the Citi Field team to sign or sign you. discard definitely.

However, under the Rules of those trades, you’re a free agent until the Mets sign you.

Boras has spread the word that three other teams want you. But no one believes your agent when he’s negotiating, because he makes things up from one breath to the next.

My final impression is that the Mets will sign you, but with two necessary conditions: 1) Less money than the 315 million, but also less than 12 seasons, even when covered by a series of incentives, which could raise those fees considerably; 2) A clause that guarantees the Mets your health. That is, they can terminate the negotiation, if you remain unhealed.

Look: Ask Boras to forget about the other 29 teams and focus on your right ankle and the Mets. I believe that there, in Flushing, is your future, if you can stay healthy.

They are my sincere wishes. Hugs, Hon.

jbaseball5@aol.com

————Español————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Honus Wagner para Carlos Correa

Mi apreciado Carlos: Te escribo, como ya supones por lo de tus contratos a partir de este año, 2023, y porque mi placa en Cooperstown dice: “The greatest shortstop in baseball history”.

Si he sido eso, o no, ¡quién sabe!. Pero no importa ahora. Sí te informo, y también informo a los otros lectores, que mis mayores honorarios fueron los de 1925, 10 mil 50 dólares por la temporada. Imagínate, tú has navegado en estos días entre dos ofertas que suman 665 millones, 350 que echaron atrás los Gigantes y 315 que echaron atrás los Mets.

Bueno, yo en mi época y tú en la tuya. Pero yo no hubiera tenido tiempo para gastar ese montón de dólares.

Hasta ahora se ignora si, por fin te contratarán, debido a tu tobillo derecho fracturado desde las menores. Por cierto, por eso es que no has sido un bigleaguer de razonable número de apariciones. Tienes que estar muy a menudo fuera de la alineación.

¡Lástima! Porque realmente, eres estelar.

La pregunta lógica es, ¿cómo es posible que ni los Astros ni los Twins te hayan tratado profundamente esa dolencia, si tienen a los mejores traumatólogos que pueda necesitar un pelotero de Grandes Ligas?

Si ese tobillo sigue provocándote problemas, creo podrías demandar a esos dos equipos. El problema es que tu agente, Scott Boras, tratará de evitar tal acción, ya que son dos organizaciones con las cuales hace negocios multimillonarios.

En fin, te deseo la mejor de las suertes. La mereces.

De todas maneras, has sido el gran escándalo navideño, con David Cohen empeñado en llevarte a sus Mets, lesionado o no, y ahora en espera hasta el viernes seis, fecha cuando vence el plazo para que el equipo de Citi Field te firme o te deseche definitivamente.

Sin embargo, de acuerdo con las Reglas de esas negociaciones, eres agente libre mientras los Mets no te firmen.

Boras ha hecho correr el rumor de que otros tres equipos te quieren. Pero nadie le cree a tu agente cuando está negociando, porque se las inventa de un resuello al otro resuello.

Mi impresión final es que te firmarán los Mets, pero con dos condiciones necesarias: 1) Menos dinero que los 315 millones, pero también menos de 12 temporadas, aún cuando amparado por una serie de incentivos, que podrían elevarte considerablemente esos honorarios; 2) Una cláusula que garantice a los Mets tu salud. Es decir, que puedan dar por terminada la negociación, si permaneces sin sanar.

Mira: Pídele a Boras que se olvide de los otros 29 equipos y se concentre en tu tobillo derecho y en los Mets. Creo que ahí, en Flushing, está tu futuro, si puedes permanecer sano.

Son mis sinceros deseos. Abrazos, Honus.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5