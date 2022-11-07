Letters from the Beyond.- From J. Menéndez Torre to the unknown reader. From Heaven to the far reaches. / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De J. Menéndez Torre al lector desconocido. Desde el Cielo a largo alcance.

My dear secret friend:

I am Jorge Menéndez Torre, installed since 2013 in this Here After, which you call Beyond.

Privileged you who have baseball all year. Privileged us, the baseball journalists, who have topics to write about all the time.

Now for the first time since April there are no Major League games, but how about Instructional League, Winter League, free agents, arbitrations, workouts, injured, bombastic rookies and the voice of play ball 2023 .

Of course, we have to tell you which are the highest paid big leaguers and how much each one earns. Baseball journalists know that today you, our readers, care more about how much Aaron Judge is going to get paid than how many home runs he will hit.

Surely you are well informed about Justin Verlander’s annual fee, $33 million in 2021 and $25 million this year, the same as in 2023. But what was his record for the 2022 season?

Well, my dear unknown reader, this is how the almost forty-year-old Astros ended: 18-4, 1.75.

Well, well, you, me and all the journalists and baseball fans, we can live all year round savoring our happy atmosphere.

And I have not yet made you notice the ephemeris, which in our ball are always an interesting set of facts, of Chapters of many books. Because fortunately, every day stories arise in our stadiums and surroundings, enough to remember them for a lifetime.

For example, 59 years ago today the first time a black man won the MVP title in the American League, Elston Howard of the Yankees, who that year, 1963, batted 348. And tomorrow. Day eight, it will be 56 years since the first to obtain the title of Most Valuable in the two Leagues. Frank Róbinson had won it in 1961, when he played for the Reds, and he earned it again in uniform with the Orioles in 1966, when he also owned the hitters’ Triple Crown.

And you know that in my beloved state of Yucatan we have baseball all year round, by teams in various leagues. And this is the case in many places in Mexico, such as in the three states of the Northwest, plus Quintana Roo and Campeche.

Well, in Mexico professional baseball is played from January to December, which does not happen anywhere else.

You already know that I have been and am a writer who is grateful to those who have read and read me.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————–Español—————————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De J. Menéndez Torre al lector desconocido. Desde el Cielo a largo alcance.

Mi querido amigo secreto:

Soy Jorge Menéndez Torre, instalado desde 2013 en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Privilegiado tú que tienes beisbol todo el año. Privilegiados nosotros, los periodistas del beisbol, quienes tenemos temas para escribir todo el tiempo.

Ahora, por primera vez desde abril no hay juegos de Grandes Ligas, pero, ¿qué tal la Liga Instruccional, las Ligas Invernales, los agentes libres, los arbitrajes, los entrenamientos, los lesionados, los novatos rimbombantes y la voz de play ball 2023.

Por supuesto, tenemos que publicarte cuáles son los big leaguers mejor pagados y cuánto cobra cada uno. Los periodistas del beisbol sabemos que hoy día a ustedes, nuestros lectores, les interesa más cuánto va cobrar Aaron Judge, que cuántos jonrones sacará.

Seguramente estás bien informado acerca de los honorarios anuales de Justin Verlánder, 33 millones de dólares en 2021 y 25 millones este año, igual que en 2023. Pero, ¿cuál fue su record de la temporada 2022?

Pues, mi querido lector desconocido, así terminó el casi cuarentón de los Astros: 18-4, 1.75.

Pues, bien, tú, yo y todos los periodistas y fanáticos del beisbol, podemos vivir todo el año saboreando nuestro alegre ambiente.

Y aún no te he hecho notar las efemérides, que en nuestra pelota son siempre un interesante conjunto de hechos, de Capítulos de muchos libros. Porque afortunadamente, todos los días surgen historias en nuestros estadios y alrededores, como para recordarlas toda la vida.

Por ejemplo, hoy hace 59 años de la primera vez que un negro ganó el título de Más Valioso en la Liga Americana, Elston Howard, de los Yankees, quien ese año, 1963, bateó para 348. Y mañana. Día ocho, hará 56 años del primero en obtener el título de Más Valioso en las dos Ligas. Frank Róbinson lo había ganado en 1961, cuando jugaba para los Rojos, y volvió a merecerlo uniformado con los Orioles en 1966, cuando también fue dueño de la Triple Corona de los bateadores.

Y ya sabes que en mi querido Estado de Yucatán tenemos beisbol todo el año, por equipos en varias Ligas. Y así ocurre en muchos sitios de México, como en los tres Estados del Noroeste, más Quintana Roo y Campeche.

Bueno, es que en México se juega pelota profesional de enero a diciembre, lo que no ocurre en ninguna otra parte.

Ya sabes que he sido y soy un escribidor agradecido de cuantos me leyeron y me leén.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

