Letters from the Beyond.- From Minnie Miñoso to Tony Oliva / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Minnie Miñoso para Tony Oliva

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Tony…: We are finally in the Hall of Fame!

The journalists never elected us, but the Committees that deal with cases like ours did. I think we always deserved those honors. But, well, it’s never too late if happiness comes.

Hey, I loved that Dave Winfield was the one to speak during the Bud Fowler tribute. Winfield has been one of the best that blacks have had in the Major Leagues; and Fowler, because the first of the race that, in history, dared to play in white teams. And they accepted him because he was one of a kind.

Like you, my dear Tony, who was in baseball the same as Juan Belmonte in bullfighting, because with great flaws in your legs, you two were brilliant, that one in the ring and you with bat in hand.

If your knees hadn’t been damaged, you would have played 20 or more seasons, instead of your 15. And something eloquent is that the Twins never wanted to trade you, not even that one time, after the 1970 season, when the Yankees offered for you the best they had in the minors.

Those people, in Minnesota, considered you to be more than half a team. Of course, if you were one of the best shockers in history and when power was needed, you could supply it. That is why you have gone down in history as a top quality bigleaguer.

I think the group raised yesterday was one of the best in the Hall of Fame’s 86-year history, because, in addition to Fowler, you and I, well, Buck O’Neill, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat and David Ortiz.

A lineup with the six of us hitting, plus Jim Kaat pitching and any three others, we would win a lot of big league games. What power would the opposing pitchers have to shuffle, compadre!

On the other hand, Cubans are happy since many protested for years because they did not open space for us in Cooperstown.

I celebrated it yesterday in this Hereafter, which you call Beyond. And I tell you, I felt happier than if I had still been in the world of you, the living. Because here we enjoy a very special peace with permanent concerts of thousands of violins in C major.

We are happy because no one speaks ill of anyone, no one bothers anyone, and no one cares what anyone is like.

My friend Tony…: Enjoy your immortality as I do mine, with your batting average, 304, your 220 home runs and 947 RBIs; your Rookie of the Year title, your three batting championships, your eight All-Star Games and your two World Series wins.

And may the good luck continue…Minnie.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————Español—————————————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Minnie Miñoso para Tony Oliva

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido Tony…: ¡Al fin estamos en el Hall de la Fama!

Nunca nos eligieron los periodistas, pero sí los Comités que atienden casos como el de nosotros. Creo que siempre merecimos esos honores. Pero, bueno, nunca es tarde si la dicha llega.

Óyeme, me ha encantado que Dave Winfield fuera quien hablara durante el tributo a Bud Fowler. Winfield ha sido de lo mejor que hemos tenido los negros en Grandes Ligas; y Fowler, pues el primero de la raza que, en la historia, se atrevió a jugar en equipos de blancos. Y lo aceptaban porque era un fuera de serie.

Como tú, mi querido Tony, que fuiste en el beisbol igual que Juan Belmonte en el toreo, porque con grandes fallas en las piernas ustedes dos resultaron brillantes, aquel en los ruedos y tú bate en mano.

Si no se te hubieran dañado las rodillas, hubieras jugado 20 o más temporadas, en vez de tus 15. Y algo elocuente es que los Twins no te quisieron cambiar nunca, ni siquiera aquella vez, después de la temporada de 1970, cuando los Yankees ofrecieron por tí a los mejores que tenían en las sucursales.

Esa gente, en Minnesota, consideraban que eras más de medio equipo. Por supuesto, si fuiste de los mejores chocadores en la historia y cuando se necesitaba poder, podías suministrarlo. Por eso has pasado a la historia como un bigleaguer de superior calidad.

Creo que el grupo elevado ayer ha sido de los mejores en la historia de 86 años del Hall de la Fama, porque, además de Fowler, tú y yo, bueno, Buck O´Neill, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat y David Ortiz.

Una alineación con nosotros seis bateando, más Jim Kaat como pitcher y otros tres cualquieras, ganaríamos muchos juegos en Grandes Ligas. ¡Qué de poder tendrían que barajear los lanzadores contrarios, compadre!

Por otra parte, la cubanidad está feliz ya que muchos protestaron durante años porque no nos abrían espacio en Cooperstown.

Yo lo celebré ayer en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá. Y te digo, que me sentí más feliz que si hubiera estado aún en el mundo de ustedes, los vivos. Porque aquí disfrutamos de una paz muy especial con conciertos permanentes de miles de violines en do mayor.

Somos felices porque nadie habla mal de nadie, nadie molesta a nadie y a nadie le importa cómo es nadie.

Mi amigo Tony…: Disfruta tu inmortalidad como yo la mía, con tu promedio al bate, 304, tus 220 jonrones y 947 impulsadas; tú título de Novato del Año, tus tres campeonatos de bateo, tus ocho Juegos de Estrellas y tus dos triunfos en Series Mundiales.

Y que siga la buena suerte, … Minnie.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

