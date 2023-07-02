Letters From The Beyond: From Yogi Berra To Salvador Pérez – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Yogi Berra A Salvador Pérez

My admired Chava: If you are not the best catcher of the moment, you are close; And at bat, in your 12 seasons, you’ve been quite productive, with a .267 average, 238 home runs (leading with 48 in 2021) and 772 RBIs (leading with 121 in 2021).

I like how you play; and as you know well, I was not a top catcher. Everyone knows that as soon as Elston Howard appeared, the Yankees sent me to leftfield, because I was a good hitter.

I like the way all of you Royals play. They seem to me to be a very close-knit team, excessively aggressive and they play baseball and currency with love.

That is why I am amazed that they are last in the Division, at 24-59, 17 games behind the Twins leaders, at 42-42.

Seeing them in the game on Friday, which they beat the Dodgers, 6-4, is to assume that they would be among the leaders.

No team can be more aggressive than you. The two times you and Bobby Witt Jr. scored on Friday, with drives to the infield, coming home inches from the ball, on spectacular slides, he talks about how they like to play and how manager Matt Quatraro accepts such plays so exposed.

Of course, the season is over halfway, so a lot of good things can happen for you, as it has for so many other teams in history.

Major League Baseball is streaky. Suddenly they start winning a lot more games than they lose and go all the way back to well-founded aspirations for the Playoffs and World Series.

At 33, you are a good guide to the youngsters at the club, most of whom look up to you as an example to follow. That is very important, because you deserve such respect for your quality as a big leaguer, and for the desire to win that you show in each play.

The people who go to the stadium leave satisfied with how you play. And I don’t mean just the supporters of the Royals, but also the opponents. Because they are a bunch of honest and showy bigleaguers.

It’s okay, winning is the most important thing. And that was instilled in the Yankees in my day. And you are going to start winning often. So I’ll write you another letter from this Más Acá, which you call Más Allá, to celebrate, not only with you, but also with the manager, Quatraro and with the rest of the roster.

What I suggest to you, with gushes of sincerity and good wishes, is that they do not lose that style. May they keep such spirit high. You scare opponents with your sensational plays.

Losers and all, they are a terrific example of how baseball should be played.

Chava: … You know how much I love you and how much good I wish you and all the Royals… Yogi.

De Yogi Berra A Salvador Pérez

Mi admirado Chava: Si no eres el mejor receptor del momento, estás cerca; y al bate, en tus 12 temporadas, has sido bastante productivo, con promedio de .267, 238 jonrones (líder con 48 en 2021) y 772 carreras remolcadas (líder con 121 en 2021).

Me gusta como juegas; y bien sabes que no fui un catcher superior. Ya sabes que en cuanto apareció Elston Howard, los Yankees me mandaron al leftfield, porque sí era buen bate.

Me gusta como juegan todos ustedes, los Royals. Me parecen un equipo muy acoplado, agresivo en exceso y juegan con amor al beisbol y a la divisa.

Por eso me asombra que sean últimos en la División, con 24-59, a 17 juegos de los líderes Twins, con 42-42.

Verlos en el juego del viernes, que les ganaron a los Dodgers, 6-4, es suponer que serían de los punteros.

Más agresivos que ustedes no puede ser equipo alguno. Las dos veces que el viernes anotaron Bobby Witt hijo y tú, con batazos al infield, llegando a home a centímetros de la pelota, en slides espectaculares, dice de cómo les gusta jugar y de cómo el mánager, Matt Quatraro, acepta tales jugadas tan expuestas.

Desde luego, falta más de la mitad de la temporada, por lo que pueden ocurrir muchas cosas buenas para ustedes, como les ha ocurrido a tantos otros equipos en la historia.

El beisbol de Grandes Liga es de rachas. De pronto comienzan a ganar muchos más juegos de los que pierden y se remontan hasta la aspiraciones bien fundadas de Playoffs y Serie Mundial.

A los 33 años, eres una buena guía para los jovencitos del club, la mayoría de los cuales te admira como un ejemplo que debe seguirse. Eso es muy importante, porque mereces tal respeto por tu calidad de bigleaguer, y por los deseos de ganar que demuestras en cada jugada.

La gente que va al estadio sale satisfecha por cómo juegan ustedes. Y no me refiero solo a los seguidores de los Royals, sino también a los contrarios. Porque son una pandilla de honrados y vistosos bigleaguers.

Está bien, ganar es lo más importante. Y eso nos lo inculcaban a los Yankees en mi época. Y ustedes van a comenzar a ganar seguido. Entonces te escribiré otra carta desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, para celebrarlo, no solo contigo, sino también con el mánager, Quatraro y con el resto del roster.

Lo que te sugiero, con chorros de sinceridad y buenos deseos, es que no pierdan ese estilo. Que mantengan alto tal espíritu. Ustedes atemorizan a los contrarios con sus sensacionales jugadas.

Perdedores y todo lo demás, son un magnífico ejemplo de cómo debe jugarse el beisbol.

Chava: … Ya sabes cuánto te quiero y cuánto de bueno te deseo a ti y a todos los Royals… Yogi.

