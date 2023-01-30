Letters from the Beyond.- One more from Clemente for Ronald Acuña / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- Una más de Clemente para Ronald Acuña

Incorrigible Ron: When I sent you the other letter, early in your Major League career, I assumed that by now, you would have changed for the better. That would you be corrected? But you go from bad to worse.

As someone says, “a tree that grows crooked, its trunk never straightens.”

By the way, it is the first time that someone sends two letters from this Below, which you call Beyond, for the same addressee.

It is that yours in the Leones-Tiburones 2023 playoff, has been the most unfortunate thing in the history of baseball in Venezuela. And all dressed up with the Sharks! A uniform so respectable, that figures like Luis Aparicio and an army of illustrious Venezuelans have dressed, accompanied by legions of valuable, respectable and respectful imports. A uniform that you were obliged to respect.

By the way, baseball knows what it’s doing, my bratty Ron, because when you left the Sharks’ roster, they finally started beating the Lions, beating them up.

If I had you here, in front of me, I would ask you: Let’s see, Ron, why did you need to offer the public such a negative show, so pregnant with ridiculous scenes, so rude?

And you would have no answer. You couldn’t answer, at least reasonably, because there’s no explanation for what you did.

How would it be, that many Sharks fans now think that it was a mistake to have taken you to that series! And they don’t want you on the team anymore.

As I imagine you know, I was a baseball player on my island of Puerto Rico and in the Major Leagues, and if I had ever done such a string of ridiculous thing, I would have buried myself later. I would not have wanted to see anyone, out of shame.

Do you have shame?

Here in this Más Acá, they commented to me: “It is that this boy does not have a home education, and that, linked to the arrival of 17 million dollars per season, drives anyone crazy, even the whole family, just as it was suffered in the stands of the University stadium”.

I want you to enjoy your money to the fullest, whether you deserve it or not, because “to whom Papa God gives it to, Saint Peter blesses it.” But, please, don’t hurt baseball, which is what has made you rich, what brought you out of your town, the greatest thing in the history of your life and your family.

Bless baseball, love it, respect it, it is what it deserves from you and from all of us who have played it, play it and will play it.

It doesn’t deserve you to kick it like you’re a footballer.

Unfortunately, with all the conditions you have, my predictions are that as long as you continue as you are, you will not get far. And I’m sorry. But, honestly, I wish you better luck than I foresee… Roberto.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- Una más de Clemente para Ronald Acuña

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5