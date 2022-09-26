Letters from the Beyond.- Roger Maris’s for the fans / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Roger Maris para los fanáticos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Fans:

As I suppose you imagine, and just like you and everyone in this afterlife, which they call Beyond, I have been aware of what happens with Aaron Judge and his home runs.

I’m glad that it’s going well and peacefully, without the pressures that I suffered in 1961, when my stress reached the point of losing much of my hair and not being able to sleep well. If that had lasted for another week, I would have been left with a shiny head and a chronic late night.

Of course, nine times a batter has hit 60 or more home runs in a season, but those numbers are from today. In that October, only Babe Ruth had achieved as many hits and his feat 33 years ago.

The respect, the adoration, the madness for Ruth reached the point where the commissioner, Ford Frick, a chronic fan of Ruth, invented putting an asterisk on my 61, because it was in a 162-game season, when the Babe’s 60 they had been in campaign of 154.

I didn’t care about the games, the asterisk, or anything, I just cried out for it to end. There came a time when I asked myself: Who would send me to get into this hot issue?!

Over there I saw someone these days who wrote: “Those who have hit 60 or more home runs in a season after Maris, should be given four asterisks, for hitting balls in extreme outgoing, for often hitting indoors, for using steroids and for having how to study pitchers through video.”

The nine seasons of 60 or more home runs have been the work of only six hitters, because Mark McGwire did it twice, 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999; plus Sammy Sosa, 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001.

The other four, Barry Bonds 73 in 2001, my 61 in 1961, Ruth, 60 in 1927, and Judge now, 60-and-who knows.

It is a great honor to appear on such a small list, when nearly 25,000 players have played in the Major Leagues. Even more so, if, as has been proven, the reason, honesty and justice of the fans have erased Frick’s unnecessary asterisk to the root.

And only one of us, the six with 60 or more home runs in a year, is in the Hall of Fame, Babe Ruth.

We’re out, Bonds, McGwire, Sosa, Judge and me.

And Judge, with an average of 314! When I got my 61, I had an average of 269.

I wish you the best of the best and have fun with home runs or no home runs, but always with baseball… Roger.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Roger Maris para los fanáticos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis queridos fanáticos:

Como supongo lo imaginan, e igual que ustedes y todos en este Más Acá, que por ahí llaman Más Allá, he estado pendiente de cuanto ocurre con Aaron Judge y sus jonrones.

Me alegro que vaya bien y tranquilo, sin las presiones que yo sufrí en 1961, cuando mi estrés llegó al colmo de tumbarme gran parte del cabello y no poder dormir bien. Si aquello se hubiera prolongado por una semana más, habría quedado calvo cabeza brillante y trasnochado crónico.

Por supuesto, nueve veces un bateador ha sacado 60 jonrones o más en una temporada, pero esos números son de ahora. En aquel octubre, solamente Babe Ruth había logrado tal cantidad de batazos y de su hazaña hacía 33 años.

El respeto, la adoración, la locura por Ruth llegaba al extremo de que el comisionado, Ford Frick, fanático crónico de Ruth, inventó lo de ponerle un asterisco a mis 61, porque fueron en una temporada de 162 juegos, cuando los 60 del Babe habían sido en campaña de 154.

A mí no me importaban los juegos, el asterisco, ni nada, sólo clamaba porque terminara aquello. Llegó un momento cuando me pregunté: ¡¿Quién me mandaría a meterme en éste sofocón?!

Por ahí ví en estos días a alguien que escribió: “A quienes han sacado 60 o más jonrones en una temporada después de Maris, deben ponerles cuatro asteriscos, por batear pelotas en extremo salidoras, por batear a menudo bajo techo, por usar esteroides y por tener cómo estudiar a los lanzadores a través de videos”.

Las nueve campañas de 60 o más jonrones han sido obra de solo seis bateadores, porque Mark McGwire lo logró par de veces, 70 en 1998 y 65 en 1999; más Sammy Sosa, 66 en 1998, 63 en 1999 y 64 en 2001.

Los otros cuatro, Barry Bonds 73 en 2001, mis 61 en 1961, Ruth, 60 en 1927 y Judge ahora, 60-y-quién sabe.

Es un honor muy grande aparecer en esta lista tan reducida, cuando han jugado en Grandes Ligas cerca de 25 mil peloteros. Más aún, si, como se ha comprobado, la razón, la honestidad y la justicia de los fanáticos ha borrado hasta la raíz el innecesario asterisco de Frick.

Y solo uno de nosotros, los seis con 60 o más jonrones en un año, está en el Hall de la Fama, Babe Ruth.

Estamos fuera, Bonds, McGwire, Sosa, Judge y yo.

¡Y Judge, con promedio de 314! Cuando saqué mis 61, dejé promedio de 269.

Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor y que se diviertan con jonrones o sin jonrones, pero siempre con beisbol… Roger.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

