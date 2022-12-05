Letters from the Beyond – Satchel Paige’s to Justin Verlánder Beyond. /

December 5, 2022.

My Dear Justin:

I believe that by way of your many years pitching to home plate (21), you are going to get me out of these depths of oblivion. And such kindness, I will always thank you in this eternity of the hereafter, which you call the beyond.

Well, this guy named Nolan Ryan, he was blowing smoke for 27 seasons, until after he turned 46.

Still, after someone has pitched in the majors for 20 seasons and turns 40, the crowd around them gets restless, and with good reason.

I consider it very difficult to be a Major League pitcher. Look: You have in front of you gentlemen specialized in hitting professionally, who have been trained with the utmost care and who have been tested for years in the minors.

You have to pass pitches to them so close to home plate that the umpire calls a strike, but so far away that they can’t hit the ball well.

I was lucky enough to pitch until I was 63 years old, in 1965. That’s what historians have found, even though, according to my faulty documents, I was then 59.

Well, let me tell you what happened, why the difference: In Mobile, Alabama, where I was born, black parents didn’t know it was mandatory to register their children. They did not take that into account, nor did they know what it was, nor what it was for. My mother fulfilled that obligation with me, after she I turned four, but the clerk of the case recorded me as if I had been born when they took me there, and as Leroy Robert Paige.

My whole life has been a mess. They say that in 21 years I won 121 games and lost 81, with a 2.70 ERA. I don’t know about the losses or effectiveness, but I won more than 300 games, maybe 400, if you add those in Latin America and those when a team hired me for one game and nothing more.

Because, besides, with only 121 victories they would not have inducted me into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1971.

The truth was that God gave me a prodigious arm. I was born to pitch.

As for you, my dear Justin, you are well supported to continue pitching, even though you will celebrate your 40th birthday on February 20, because your beautiful wife, Kate Upton, not only affirms that you will be able to do so until you are 45, she stresses that you are not a just a pitcher, but a fine and special mound artist.

I think so, because you finished this year at 18-4, 1.75, to take the Cy Young; and in your 21 seasons you have collected 244 wins against 133 losses and a 3.24 ERA.

Go ahead then, friend Justin, and a grandpa kiss to Kate. She loves you very much… Satchel.

Las cartas desde el Más Allá – La de Satchel Paige para Justin Verlánder Más Allá,

diciembre 5, 2022.

Mi querido Justin:

Creo que por la vía de tus muchos años lanzando para home (21), me vas a sacar de estas profundidades del olvido. Y tal gentileza, te la agradeceré siempre en esta eternidad del Más Acá, que ustedes llaman del Más Allá.

Bueno, este muchacho llamado Nolan Ryan, estuvo tirando humo durante 27 temporadas, hasta después que cumplió sus 46.

De todas maneras, después que alguien es lanzador de Grandes Ligas por 20 campañas y pisa los 40 años de edad, el cotorro a su alrededor se inquieta, y con razón.

Considero muy difícil ser pitcher de Grandes Ligas. Fíjate: Tienes en frente a señores especializados en batear profesionalmente, quienes han sido entrenados con máximos cuidados y a quienes han probado durante años en las menores.

A ellos tienes que pasarles los lanzamientos tan cerca del home, como para que el umpire sentencie strike, pero tan lejos como para que no puedan batear bien la pelota.

Tuve la suerte de lanzar hasta los 63 años de edad, en 1965. Eso es lo que han encontrado los historiadores, aún cuando, según mis errados documentos, entonces estaba en mis 59.

Bueno, te informo lo ocurrido, por qué esa diferencia: En Móbil, Alabama, donde nací, los padres negros no sabían que era una obligación registrar a los niños. No tomaban eso en cuenta, ni sabían qué era, ni para qué era. Mi mamá cumplió esa obligación conmigo, después que había cumplido cuatro años, pero el escribiente del caso me registró como si había nacido cuando me llevaron allá, y como Leroy Robert Paige.

Mi vida toda ha sido un desórden. Dicen que en 21 años gané 121 juegos y perdí 81, con 2.70 de efectividad. No se de las derrotas ni de la efectividad, pero gané más de 300 juegos, quizá 400, si se agregan los de Latinoamérica y aquellos cuando un equipo me contrataba por un juego y nada más.

Poque, además, con sólo 121 victorias no me hubieran elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1971.

La verdad fue que Dios me dió un brazo prodigioso. Nací para lanzar.

En cuanto tí, m querido Justin, estás bien respaldado para seguir lanzando, aún cuando el 20 de febrero celebrarás tus 40, porque tu bella esposa, Kate Upton, no solo afirma que podrás hacerlo hasta los 45, ella recalca que no eres un pitcher normal, sino un fino y especial artista del montículo.

Creo que así es, porque terminaste este año con 18-4, 1.75, para cargar con el Cy Young; y en tus 21 campañas has coleccionado 244 victorias frente a 133 derrotas y 3.24 de efectividad.

Adelante, pues, amigo Justin, y un beso de abuelo para Kate. Se te quiere mucho… Satchel.

