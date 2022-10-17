Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Lázaro Salazar to Arturo Moreno /

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-: Señor Arte:

In April 2003, you bought the Angels from The Walt Disney Company for $184 million.

That is to say, like a grain of sand on the beach, since you are one of the richest in the world. According to “Forbes”, your fortune is 3.6 billion dollars, including the Angels, now valued at 2 billion.

It seems very good to me that there are people with so much money, I celebrate and congratulate you, because your fortune began with a lot of work in the world of billboard or billboard advertising. And many merits, since, born in Tucson, Arizona, you come from a humble Mexican home.

He is also the first son of Hispanics to own a top-flight sports franchise in the United States.

But I have something to complain about, with all respect and friendship: The current manager of your Angels, Bob Melvin, is number 28 in team history. And since you became the owner, four managers have passed through the dugout of the Anaheim club.

Being Anaheim and surroundings an area with so many Latin Americans, it is strange that of those 28 managers, only one and for a year, Cookie Rojas, has been from Latin America, and none since you are the papa-upa of the thing.

Amigo Arte: There aren’t many of us with excellent characteristics to manage a Major League Baseball team. But with pure Mexican blood running through your veins and receiving so many Spanish speaking clients in your stadium, he should explore more the possibility of finding him.

As you know, I was an outfielder in the Negro Leagues, and I have the record of the manager with the most championships won in Mexico, seven. I have also been elevated to the Halls of Fame of Cuba and Venezuela.

I know you don’t approve of the search for a Latin American manager because of the failure of Cookie Rojas. But hey, more than two dozen Americans have also failed with his team.

And let me warn you, Arte friend, I am not suggesting hiring a manager just because they are Spanish speaking. No. Let’s find one of our own, but a very good one, who can win, as Mike Scioshia already did.

And now it turns out that you want to sell the equipment. Apparently, he will leave without using a manager of ours. He will, therefore, go down in history as the first son of Hispanics to own a Major League franchise and the first to get the body out of hiring a Spanish-speaking manager.

A hug, friend Art, Laz.

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lázaro Salazar para Arturo Moreno

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-: Señor Arte:

En abril de 2003 Ud. le compró los Angelinos a The Walt Disney Cómpany, por 184 millones de dólares.

Es decir, como un grano de arena en la playa, ya que Ud. es de los más ricos del mundo. Según “Forbes”, su fortuna es de tres mil 600 millones de dólares, incluidos los Angelinos, ahora valorados en dos mil millones.

Me parece muy bien que haya personas con tanto dinero, lo celebro y lo felicito, porque comenzó la fortuna con mucho trabajo en el mundo de la publicidad en vallas o espectaculares. Y muchos méritos, ya que, nacido en Tucson, Arizona, proviene de un humilde hogar mexicano.

También es el primer hijo de hispanos, propietario de una franquicia deportiva de máxima categoría en Estados Unidos.

Pero tengo algo qué reclamarle, con todo respeto y amistad: El actual mánager de sus Angelinos, Bob Melvin, es el número 28 en la historia del equipo. Y desde que Ud. es propietario, han pasado por el dugout del club de Anaheim, cuatro mánagers.

Siendo Anaheim y alrededores un área con tantos latinoamericanos, extraña que de esos 28 mánagers, sólo uno y por un año, Cookie Rojas, haya sido de Latinoamérica, y ninguno desde que Ud. es el papa-upa de la cosa.

Amigo Arte: No hay muchos nuestros con excelentes características para manejar un equipo de beisbol de Grandes Ligas. Pero corriendo por sus venas pura sangre mexicana y recibiendo a tantos clientes hablando español en su estadio, debería explorar más la posibilidad de encontrarlo.

Como Ud. sabe, fui outfielder en las Ligas Negras, y tengo el record del mánager con más campeonatos ganados en México, siete. Además he sido elevado a los Salones de la Fama de Cuba y Venezuela.

Ya se que no aprueba la búsqueda de un mánager latinoamericano por el fracaso de Cookie Rojas. Pero bueno, más de dos docenas de estadounidenses también han fracasado con su equipo.

Y déjeme advertirle, amigo Arte, no le estoy sugiriendo contratar a un mánager solo por ser de habla hispana. No. Busquemos uno de los nuestros, pero muy bueno, que pueda ganar, como ya lo hizo Mike Scioshia.

Y ahora resulta, que Ud. quiere vender el equipo. Por lo visto, se irá sin utilizar ni un mánager de los nuestros. Pasará, pues, a la historia como el primer hijo de hispanos dueño de una franquicia de las Mayores y el primero en sacarle el cuerpo a la contratación de un mánager de habla hispana.

Un abrazo, amigo Arte, Laz.

