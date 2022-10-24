Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Lou Gehrig to Franklin Virgüez / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lou Gehrig a Franklin Virgüez

Frankly speaking friend:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – From this here, which you call Beyond, I have been watching you. And you worry me. You have to have more patience with the Yankees, to live better.

In the Major Leagues, all teams win and all teams lose games, so equally, all teams win and all teams lose series, both divisional, title and World Cups.

I mean, you shouldn’t throw a tantrum every time something bad comes up for the team. You’re a fan of a franchise that has won 40 American League titles and 27 World Series titles, so all over the world, even people who don’t know what baseball is know what the Yankees are.

I suggest you take those things from the ball, like your famous character, Eudomar Santos, took everything in this life. That is to say, sure that you are the greatest before humanity, so for nothing, not even for the losses of the Yankees, you should feel defeated.

From here I have seen and heard you scandalize when a Yankee makes a mistake or when they score against the team. Calm down boy, calm down, everything comes. If you don’t change, you’re going to get sick of something I don’t know about because I’m not a doctor.

But it is that no body can withstand such reactions, not even yours, so healthy, since you eat very well, do not drink liquor and at dawn you are already jogging through the streets and avenues of Miami.

You must be a super happy man, since you have a wife, who besides being called Dulce, she adores you and with whom you get along wonderfully.

Patience, patience, boy. You still have a lot to enjoy in this world, with your salty monologues that you carry everywhere, making people laugh until they pee.

My dear Frank: No major league team, not even the Yankees with Babe Ruth and me in the middle of the lineup, has been able to win every game let alone win every series. I insist on this, because it is necessary to insist that you must love yourself more than you love the Yankees.

How is it possible that you forget about that every time something goes wrong with the team?

Baseball is to be enjoyed always. Both in the days of victories and in those of defeats. Both are essential parts of the game. You have to accept it, you must accept it and always with a smile.

Forgive me for intruding on your private life, but someone had to.

Lots of hugs, my dear Frank. I love you so much… Lou.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————Español—————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lou Gehrig a Franklin Virgüez

Amigo Fraklinmente hablando:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Desde este más acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, te he estado observando. Y me preocupas. Tienes que tener más paciencia con los Yankees, para vivir mejor.

En Grandes Ligas, todos los equipos ganan y todos los equipos pierden juegos, por lo que igualmente, todos los equipos ganan y todos los equipos pierden series, tanto divisionales, como por el título y Mundiales.

Digo, no debes armar una rabieta cada vez que le salga algo malo al equipo. Eres seguidor de una franquicia que ha ganado 40 títulos de la Americana y 27 Series Mundiales, por lo que en el mundo entero, hasta personas que ignoran qué es el beisbol, saben lo que son los Yankees.

Te sugiero tomar esas cosas de la pelota, como tu famoso personaje, Eudomar Santos, tomaba todo en esta vida. Es decir, seguro de que eres lo más grande ante la humanidad, así que por nada, ni por las derrotas de los Yankees, debes sentirte vencido.

Desde acá te he visto y oído escandalizar cuando algún Yankee comete un error o cuando le anotan al equipo. Calma mozo, calma, que todo llega. Si no cambias, te vas a enfermar de algo que no sé por no ser médico.

Pero es que ningún organismo aguanta tales reacciones, ni siquiera el tuyo, tan saludable, ya que te alimentas muy bien, no tomas licor y al amanecer ya estás trotando por las calles y avenidas de Miami.

Debes ser un hombre super feliz, ya que tienes una esposa, quien además de llamarse Dulce, te adora y con la cual te llevas a las mil maravillas.

Paciencia, paciencia, muchacho. Te queda mucho por disfrutar de este mundo, con tus salerosos monólogos que llevas por todas partes, haciendo reír a la gente hasta orinarse.

Mi querido Frank: Ningún equipo de Grandes Ligas, ni siquiera los Yankees con Babe Ruth y yo en medio de la alineación, ha podido ganar todos los juegos y menos ganar todas la series. Insisto en ésto, porque es necesario insistirte en que debes quererte tú más de lo que quieres a los Yankees.

¿Cómo es posible que te olvides de eso cada vez que al equipo le sale algo mal?

El beisbol es para disfrutarse siempre. Tanto en los días de victorias como en los de las derrotas. Las dos son partes imprescindibles del juego. Tienes que aceptarlo, debes aceptarlo y siempre con una sonrisa.

Perdona que me inmiscuya en tu vida privada, pero alguien debía hacerlo.

Un montón de abrazos, mi querido Frank. Te quiero mucho… Lou.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

