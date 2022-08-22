Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Mickey Mantle to the booed José Altuve / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Mickey Mantle al abucheado José Altuve

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear José …: I see that you enjoy boos everywhere you go to play, that is, as it should be.

You go ahead, as you have come so far. Loud boos, deaf ears. And I wish you to hit the ball in every game..

I was one of the most booed hitters and especially, in my own house, in Yankee Stadium, as were Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

They booed us when we were visitors to intimidate us, so they tried to make us not hit well. And at home they whistled at us and yelled all possible insults at us when we didn’t hit well, because they thought we were making a lot of money.

Imagine! Ruth’s highest salary was $80,000 in 1931, lowered to $75,000 in 1932, $52,000 in 1933, and $34,000 in 1935. Guehrig’s career high was in 1940, when he was paid $39,000. reduced to 35 thousand in 1941. And what I received the most was 100 thousand per season from 1963 to 1968.

And you, in this time of the multimillion, logically earn 29 million per campaign.

The biggest difference is not that of the fees, but that you don’t get booed in Houston, it’s not customary now to insult the players at home, but when you’re visiting.

They allege that you were a cheat because of the theft of signs with television and annexes. But that’s not true, no one cares anymore if they stole those signs or not. They just try to intimidate you, to make you not connect well.

But that doesn’t affect you at all, because you have good offensive numbers, with an average of 278, 20 home runs, 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.

Because of that, this letter that should be a counselor, has nothing to advise you, rather I congratulate you and I send you the impression of a strong and very tight hug.

I think you hitters today are superior to us hitters of yesteryear for more than one reason: You see more fast fastballs, more variety of pitches, and instead of facing one pitcher in nine innings, you have to see three, four and up to five or more rested arms and specialists in each case.

Friend José: Continue as before. Don’t change anything. You do not have to do it. And you know, loud booing on deaf ears.

I wish you a great end of the season and a better postseason. Shout out to all the fellas in your clubhouse, and to manager Dusty Baker, not to be so rude, always with that disgusting toothpick to his lips.

Hugs, Mickey.

—————————————Español————————————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Mickey Mantle al abucheado José Altuve

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado José …: Veo que disfrutas los abucheos en todas partes donde vas a jugar, ó sea, como debe ser.

Tú sigue adelante, como has venido hasta ahora. Abucheos fuertes, oídos sordos. Y te deseo que saques la bola en cada juego..

Yo fui de los bateadores más abucheados y especialmente, en mi propia casa, en Yankee Stadium, como también lo fueron Babe Ruth y Lou Gehrig.

Nos abucheaban cuando éramos visitantes para intimidarnos, intentaban así que no bateáramos bien. Y en la casa nos pitaban y nos gritaban todos los insultos posibles cuando no bateábamos bien, porque opinaban que ganábamos mucho dinero.

¡Imagínate!, el mayor sueldo de Ruth fue de 80 mil dólares en 1931, rebajado a 75 mil en 1932, 52 mil en 1933 y 34 mil en 1935. Guehrig cobró lo máximo de su carrera en 1940, cuando le pagaron 39 mil, rebajados a 35 mil en 1941. Y lo que yo más recibí fueron 100 mil por temporada desde 1963 hasta 1968.

Y tú, en esta época de los mutimillones, lógicamente ganas 29 millones por campaña.

La mayor diferencia no es esa de los honorarios, sino que a tí no te abuchean en Houston, no se acostumbra ahora insultar a los jugadores en la casa, sino cuando andas de visitante.

Alegan que fuiste tramposo por lo del robo de señas con televisión y anexas. Pero eso no es cierto, ya a nadie le importa si robaron o no esas señas. Sólo tratan de intimidarte, de provocar que no conectes bien.

Pero eso no te afecta en nada, porque tienes buenos números ofensivos, con promedio de 278, 20 jonrones, 44 remolcadas y 12 robos de bases en 13 intentos.

Debido a eso, esta misiva que debía ser consejera, nada tiene qué aconsejarte, más bien te felicito y te hago llegar la impresión de un fuerte y muy apretado abrazo.

Considero que ustedes, bateadores de hoy día, son superiores a nosotros, los de otras época, por más de un motivo: ven más rectas veloces, mayor variedad de lanzamientos y en vez de enfrentarse a un lanzador en nueve innings, tienen que ver tres, cuatro y hasta cinco o más brazos descansados y especialistas de cada caso.

Amigo José: Sigue como hasta ahora. No cambies nada. No tienes por qué hacerlo. Y ya sabes, abucheos fuertes oídos sordos.

Te deseo gran final de temporada y mejor postemporada. Saludos a todos los muchachones en tu clubhouse, y al mánager, Dusty Baker, que no sea tan mal educado, siempre con ese asquroso palillo en los labios.

Abrazos, Mickey.

