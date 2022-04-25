Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Roger Hornsby to Miguel Cabrera / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Roger Hornsby para Miguel Cabrera

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired slugger…: In case you don’t know, I am one of those who have been close to three thousand hits in the Major Leagues, without being able to reach the number.

For that, my very sincere congratulations, because I understand what it is to rise to such heights. We, those who almost do, but no, are six…: Sam Rice had 2,987 hits, Sam Crawford 2,901, Frank Róbinson 2,943, Jake Beckley 2,938, Barry Bonds 2,935 (762 home runs) and I 2,930.

You have the dual ability to make contact easily and also easily get the ball out. As I write this, you have hit 502 home runs. I just connected 301.

But since in this Beyond Here, which you call Beyond, we know everything, I am aware that the hit you remember with greatest pride was not a home run, nor was it a line drive or a ground ball to the outfield. You did it with a technical bunt. Your only such hit.

It happened on June 9, 2006, when in a Marlin uniform, you were facing Chris Young and the Padres. Of course the third baseman, aware of your power, well, played well behind the base. You had been out two previous at-bats and were in a 0-13 slump. They said you lose a lot of swings because you hit everything too hard.

That’s why the Padres expected one of your huge swings, when you bunted the ball, which rolled near the lime line. The third baseman had no chance to get you out, Young was the one who picked up the ball, but he didn’t even throw to first. Because when he turned there, you were already safe.

Now, because you are a lovable character, tremendous boy, and because of your exploits in baseball, you have moved millions of people in many places in the world with your hit three thousand.

The coverage has been very extensive, from weeks before, to the day when your team couldn’t play because of the rain, and then your first shift on the next date.

If they launched your candidacy for President of Venezuela, you would win “from end to end”, as Luis Plácido Pisarello would say.

Friend Miguel…: You have gone down in history as one of the greatest hitters. And we all know that hitting is the hardest thing in this world. If you fail seven out of 10 attempts, you are extraordinary. And you, when you shot your three thousand, you had missed less than seven in 10, because you batted for 310.40.

Keep hitting and getting your $32 million a year.

Roger hugs.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Roger Hornsby para Miguel Cabrera

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado slugger…: Por si no lo sabes, soy del grupo de quienes hemos estado cerca de los tres mil incogibles en Grandes Ligas, sin poder alcanzar la cifra.

Por eso, mis felicitaciones muy sinceras, porque comprendo lo que es elevarse a esas alturas. Nosotros, los que casi sí, pero no, somos seis…: Sam Rice conectó 2987 hits, Sam Crawford 2901, Frank Róbinson 2.943, Jake Beckley 2938, Barry Bonds 2.935 (762 jonrones) y yo 2.930.

Tú tienes la doble facultad de hacer contacto con facilidad y también, fácilmente, sacar la bola. Cuando escribo ésto, has disparado 502 jonrones. Yo apenas conecté 301.

Pero como en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, lo sabemos todo, estoy enterado de que el incogible recordado por tí con mayor orgullo no fue cuadrangular, ni fue una línea o un roletazo al outfield. Lo lograste con un técnico toque de bola. Tu único hit de este tipo.

Ocurrió el nueve de junio de 2006, cuando uniformado de Marlin, enfrentabas a Chris Young y a los Padres. Por supuesto que el tercera base, conocedor de tu poder, pues, jugaba bastante atrás de la base. Habías sido out en dos turnos anteriores y estabas en un slump de 13-0. Decían que perdías muchos swigns porque le tirabas a todo con excesiva fuerza.

Por eso los Padres esperaban uno de tus swings inmensos, cuando tocaste la bola, que rodó cerca de la línea de cal. El tercera base no tenía ningún chance de hacerte out, Young fue quien recogió la pelota, pero ni siquiera tiró a primera. Porque cuando se viró hacia allá, ya tu llegabas safe.

Ahora, porque eres un personaje adorable, tremendo muchacho, y por tus hazañas en el beisbol, has conmovido a millones de personas en muchos sitios del mundo con tu hit tres mil.

La cobertura ha sido muy amplia, desde semanas antes, hasta el día cuando tu equipo no pudo jugar por la lluvia, y en seguida tu primer turno en la fecha siguiente.

Si lanzaran tu candidatura para Presidente de Venezuela, ganarías “de punta a punta”, como diría Luis Plácido Pisarello.

Amigo Miguel…: Has pasado a la historia como uno de los más grandes bateadores. Y todos sabemos que batear es de lo más difícil en este mundo. Si fallas en siete de cada 10 intentos, eres extraordinario. Y tú, cuando disparaste tu tres mil, habías fallado menos de siete en cada 10, porque bateabas para 310,40.

Continúa bateando y recibiendo tus 32 millones de dólares por año. Abrazos de Roger.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

