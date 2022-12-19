Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Santa Claus for rookies – Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Santa Claus para los novatos

Beyond, December 19, 2022.

Ho…ho…ho!

My admired boys:

They say that my origins go back to the 4th century, that is, even I am amazed!, because then 2018 years of my legend.

In addition, they present me as a Greek and an archbishop, while distributing toys and other gifts at Christmas, they attribute it to the fact that I was happy helping those in need.

I think we all need something. Even those who have the most, the wealthiest, suffer greater needs.

You, for example, apparently have it all: faculties for the most difficult sport in the history of mankind; millions of dollars, because they have been paid very good bonuses; youth, health, desires.

But they don’t have it all. They lack the experience, not only in the game, but to cope with the vicissitudes of such a demanding career and such a disciplined life.

I suggest you study the history of some of those in your position who have been glorious in the past. Try to make the most of what he did.

Baseball has been a generous profession, which offers much good to its followers. But it is also such a demanding activity that a good professional baseball player must have his mind focused 24 hours a day on the action, in everything that has to be done when he goes out onto the pitch.

No one can take care of the faculties, but who owns them. Sometimes they leave very early, because God has it so, on other occasions, carelessness, excesses, lack of respect for the profession, put an end to careers that could have been brilliant.

Also find out about some of the many who, after shining as notable stars, had to leave in a short time. Even Rookies of the Year who we don’t even remember anymore.

Take the career, the profession seriously. You are pro-fe-sio-na-les bigleaguers and as such you must behave.

You have to take care of the profession, the sport, the show.

Among the toys for the children and the other gifts that I carry in my vehicle pulled by the reindeer, I would like to include for you a load of responsibility, enthusiasm, seriousness and love for baseball.

Sport and entertainment require you, because they are very valuable, essential, but the reward is extraordinary, not only in terms of fees, so generous, but also for fame, glory, good living.

Take advantage of all that, boys, so that you can, at the same time, enjoy one hundred percent of baseball.

There are few professions as beautiful as yours, so you must respond fully and with enormous respect.

Good luck in 2023 and always… Ho… ho… ho!… Santa.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Santa Claus para los novatos

Más Allá, diciembre 19, 2022.

¡Jo… jo… jo!

Mis admirados muchachones:

Dicen que mis orígenes se remontan al Siglo lV, o sea, ¡hasta yo me asombro!, porque hace entonces 2018 años de mi leyenda.

Además, me presentan como griego y arzobispo, a la vez que lo de repartir juguetes y otros regalos en Navidad, lo atribuyen a que yo era feliz ayudando a los necesitados.

Creo que todos necesitamos algo. Incluso, quienes más tienen, los más acaudalados, sufren mayores necesidades.

Ustedes, por ejemplo, aparentemente lo tienen todo: facultades para el deporte más difícil en la historia de la humanidad; millones de dólares, porque les han pagado muy buenos bonos; juventud, salud, deseos.

Pero no lo tienen todo. Les falta la experiencia, no solo en el juego, sino para sobrellevar las vicisitudes de una carrera tan exigente y de una vida tan disciplinada.

Les sugiero estudiar la historia de alguno de los de su posición que haya sido glorioso en el pasado. Traten de aprovechar al máximo lo que él hizo.

El beisbol ha sido una profesión generosa, que ofrece mucho de bueno a sus cultores. Pero también es una actividad tan exigente, que el buen pelotero profesional debe tener la mente 24 horas al día enfocada en la acción, en cuanto hay que hacer cuando se sale al terreno de juego.

Nadie puede cuidar las facultades, sino quien las posee. A veces se van muy temprano, porque así lo dispone Dios, en otras oportunidades, descuidos, excesos, falta de respeto a la profesión, ponen fin a carreras que pudieron ser brillantes.

Infórmense también de alguno de los muchos que, después de brillar como estrellas notables, tuvieron que irse en poco tiempo. Incluso Novatos del Año de quienes ya ni nos acordamos.

Tomen en serio la carrera, la profesión. Ustedes son bigleaguers pro-fe-sio-na-les y como tales deben comportarse.

Hay que cuidar la profesión, el deporte, el espectáculo.

Entre los juguetes para los niños y los otros regalos que llevo en mi vehículo halado por los renos, quisiera incluír para ustedes, un cargamento de responsabilidad, entusiasmo, seriedad y amor por el beisbol.

El deporte y el espectáculo requieren de ustedes, por ser muy valiosos, imprescindibles, pero la recompensa es extraordinaria, no solo en cuanto a los honorarios, tan generosos, sino también por la fama, la gloria, el buen vivir.

Aprovechen todo eso, muchachones, para que puedan, a la vez, disfrutar al ciento por ciento del beisbol.

Hay pocas profesiones tan lindas como la de ustedes, por lo que deben responder a cabalidad y con enorme respeto.

Buena suerte en 2023 y siempre… ¡Jo… jo… jo!… Santa.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5