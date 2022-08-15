Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Tommy Morales to Fernando Remes / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Tommy Morales para Fernando Remes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admired Fernando…: I am deeply interested in the news of your book. I’m looking for it.

I found out through the column of my dear friend, Enrique Kérlegand, who tells of your valuable contribution to Mexican baseball.

Of course I’m interested in the matter, because of how important you were as a shortstop for the Tigers during the 1960s and 1970s, a team I always loved and about which I wrote a book about its history.

Of course, now that you are 81 years old, you have the maturity to write about something as important as your career and the existence of the Tigers.

Listen to me, dear Fernando, just by referring to the history of the Social Security park, to that street environment around it, you will already have some historical Chapters.

No, I’m not suggesting anything. You will know how to write your text. But it is that I remember with deep nostalgia those afternoons and those nights. Like when Babe Ruth visited the stadium and hit some balls with Jorge Pasquel, or when the Cincinnati Reds went to play, their plane was delayed and they had to present a musical show to entertain people while the players arrived.

That time we left Social Security around five in the morning.

But the daily thing was the rivalry between Red Devils and Tigers. Roberto Manzur and Cananea Reyes on one side and engineer Alejo Peralta on the other. Many times it was more interesting to see them than the players… Maybe I’m exaggerating, maybe not.

It was a very romantic time for Mexican baseball. When the sport-spectacle was consolidated, now with a greater number of Leagues and, of course, teams, in Mexico.

Pasquel and Peralta were real godfathers, patrons, of all the championships.

Pasquel was ahead of the Major Leagues in nothing less than racial integration and high player fees. And the engineer shouldered every team that fell into difficulties.

Without Pasquel and Peralta we would not have today’s baseball in Mexico, nor would you write your book, nor would I send you this letter.

Nor without so many magnificent players, Mexican and imported, who have contributed their talent to our teams.

Listen, Fernando, Mexico is the only country where high-quality professional baseball is played for 12 months a year. And we have 15 professional baseball leagues.

I’ll read you, friend Fernando, and I hope everything turns out to be a tremendous best seller… Tommy.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Tommy Morales para Fernando Remes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admirado Fernando …: Profundo interés me produce la noticia de tu libro. Lo ando buscando.

Me enteré por la columna de mi querido amigo, Enrique Kérlegand, quien cuenta de tu valioso aporte al beisbol mexicano.

Por supuesto que me interesa el asunto, por lo muy importante que fuiste como shortstop de los Tigres durante los años sesentas y setentas, equipo al cual amé siempre y del cual escribí un libro sobre su historia.

Desde luego, que ahora en tus 81 años de edad, tienes la madurez que hace falta para escribir acerca de algo tan importante como tu carrera y la existencia de los Tigres.

Óyeme, querido Fernando, sólo con referirte a la historia del parque del Seguro Social, a aquel ambiente callejero a su alrededor, ya tendrás unos Capítulos históricos.

No, no te sugiero nada. Tú sabrás cómo escribir tu texto. Pero es que recuerdo con nostalgia profunda aquellas tardes y aquellas noches. Como cuando Babe Ruth visitó el estadio y dio unos batazos de la mano de Jorge Pasquel, o cuando fueron a jugar los Rojos de Cincinnati, se les atrasó el avión y tuvieron que presentar un show musical para entretener a la gente mientras llegaban los jugadores.

Esa vez salimos del Seguro Social como a las cinco de la mañana.

Pero lo diario era la rivalidad entre Diablos Rojos y Tigres. Roberto Manzur y Cananea Reyes de un lado y el ingeniero Alejo Peralta del otro. Muchas veces era más interesante verlos a ellos que a los peloteros… Quizá exagero, quizá no.

Fue una época muy romántica del beisbol mexicano. Cuando se consolidó el deporte-espectáculo, ahora con mayor número de Ligas y, por supuesto, de equipos, en México.

Pasquel y Peralta fueron reales padrinos, mecenas, de todos los campeonatos.

Pasquel se adelantó a las Grandes Ligas, nada menos que en la integración racial y en los altos honorarios de los peloteros. Y el ingeniero se echaba al hombro a todo equipo que caía en dificultades.

Sin Pasquel y Peralta no tendríamos el beisbol de hoy en México, ni tú escribirías tu libro, ni yo te mandaría esta carta.

Tampoco sin tantos peloteros magníficos, mexicanos e importados, que han aportado su talento a nuestros equipos.

Óyeme, Fernando, México es el único país donde se juega beisbol profesional de óptima calidad, durante 12 meses al año. Y tenemos 15 Ligas de beisbol profesional.

Te leeré, amigo Fernando, y deseo que todo resulte tremendo best seller… Tommy.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

