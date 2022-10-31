Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Whitey Ford to Justin Verlander / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Whitey Ford a Justin Verlánder

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Justiniano: I see with deep satisfaction, from this After Life, which you call Beyond, how you recover your spirits, after failing to win the opening game of the 2022 World Series.

Not being able to win a game of these for a pitcher as glorious as you must be something of a step. But here it becomes remarkable, that you have a record of 0-6. plus this one from now without decision, but lost by your Astros. Seven World Series appearances without being able to celebrate a win!

Incredible, when it comes to a veteran, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in February, and who has pitched in the major leagues for 17 seasons with a record of 244-133, 3.24.

I think so because I know well what it means to win and lose World Series games, since in 11 Series, I left a record of 10-8, 2.71 (records), between 1950 and 1967.

I used to say that the team won the games, but if we lost, I would say that I had lost.

Of course that is not true. Both the rest of the team and the pitcher or pitchers win and lose each game.

Of course, your case calls my attention, because being such a fine pitcher, so consistent, you are blank in these Fall Classics.

But, well, you and I and everyone in baseball know that this is a game that nobody understands, a sport without explanations in many cases, as in this matter of yours.

Someday you will decide to write a letter from this Hereafter to some young pitcher in need of explanations about the inexplicable. And for me you are a young man, friend Justiniano, because a few days ago, on October 21, I would have turned 94.

By the way, I know you haven’t thought about retirement, because you feel strong and youthful from sleeping a lot.

Also, no one needs you to stop playing, but many of us do need you to continue on the mound every four days.

Of course! who’s going to retire after having a season like yours this year, going 18-4, 1.75?

No matter how forty one is, after achieving such numbers, and also, with a contract for 2023 for 25 million dollars, retiring would be outrageous.

I wish you two things with all my heart: That you are forced to start two more games in this Series, fifth and seventh, and that you win both times.

My dear Jus: You deserve the best of the best, for being a good person and an extraordinary pitcher. You know what I hope the future has in store for you.

He loves you a lot, Whitey

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————–Español————————————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Whitey Ford a Justin Verlánder

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Justiniano: Veo con profunda satisfacción, desde este Más Acá, al cual Uds. llaman Más Allá, cómo recuperas el ánimo, después de no poder ganar el juego inaugural de la Serie Mundial 2022.

No poder ganar un juego de éstos por un lanzador tan glorioso con tú, debe ser algo de-paso. Pero aquí se hace notable, que tengas record de 0-6. más éste de ahora sin decisión, pero perdido por tus Astros. ¡Siete apariciones en Series Mundiales sin poder celebrar un triunfo!

Increíble, cuando se trata de un veterano, que celebrará sus 40 de edad en febrero, y que ha lanzado en Grandes Ligas durante 17 temporadas con record de 244-133, 3.24.

Opino así porque conozco bien lo que es ganar y perder juegos de Series Mundiales, ya que en 11 Series, dejé record de 10-8, 2.71(records), entre 1950 y 1967.

Yo solía decir que el equipo ganaba los juegos, pero si perdíamos, afirmaba que lo había perdido yo.

Por supuesto que eso no es cierto. Tanto el resto del equipo como el lanzador o los lanzadores, ganan y pierden cada juego.

Claro que me llama la atención tu caso, porque siendo un pitcher tan fino, tan consistente, estás en blanco en estos Clásicos de Otoño.

Pero, bueno, tú y yo y todos en el beisbol sabemos que este es un juego al cual nadie comprende, un deporte sin explicaciones en muchos casos, como en éste asunto tuyo.

Alguna vez decidirás escribirle una carta desde este Más Acá a algún joven lanzador necesitado de explicaciones acerca de lo inexplicable. Y para mí tú eres un joven, amigo Justiniano, porque hace unos días, el 21 de este octubre, hubiera cumplido mis 94.

Por cierto, ya se que no has pensado en el retiro, porque te sientes fuerte y juvenil a fuerza de dormir mucho.

Además, a nadie le hace falta que dejes de jugar, pero muchos sí necesitamos que sigas sobre la lomita cada cuatro días.

¡Claro! ¿quién va a retirarse después de tener una temporada como la tuya de este año, con 18-4, 1.75?

Por muy cuarentón que uno sea, tras lograr tales números, y además, con un contrato para 2023 por 25 millones de dólares, retirarse sería una barbaridad.

Te deseo dos cosas de todo corazón: Que estés obligado a abrir dos juegos más en esta Serie, quinto y séptimo, y que ganes las dos veces.

Mi querido Jus: Mereces lo mejor de lo mejor, por buena persona y por extraordinario lanzador. Ya sabes lo que espero te haya reservado el futuro.

Te quiere un montón, Whitey

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5