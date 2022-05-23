Letters from the Beyond.- Ty Cobb’s for Taylor Ward / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Ty Cobb para Taylor Ward

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Tay…: Congratulations. You bat like if you are desperate. I mean, like desperate to connect hits.

Today, when many of those big league guys throw the fastball over 90 miles per hour, and some over a hundred, one assumes there won’t be high batting averages.

Well, you woke up flying yesterday, Sunday, after 108 at-bats and like crazy, at the leadership of everyone in the Major Leagues, with an average of 370, plus nine home runs and 23 RBI.

You are very young, 28 years old, already in your fifth season, and in two of the previous four, you finished with a batting average of over 300. Excellent.

By the way, I found out that you were born in Dayton, Ohio, so you came into the world in front of Riverfront Stadium, a spectacular park that was the home of the Reds in the best era of that team.

As you may know, with my four thousand 189 uncatchables, I am one of only two who have hit four thousand. The other, the famous Pete Rose, who hit 67 more, that is, 4,256. And the third in history is another notable character, Hank Aaron, 3,771.

If you’re going to hit 3,000 or 4,000 hits, that’s certainly not something to discuss today. Let’s just say that we don’t care, for now.

The important thing is that you are a tremendous hitter, your numbers say so, which place you, so far this season, above more than 20 distinguished hitters, who have also started over 300 pitches.

Like Manny Machado, Christofel Morel, Tim Anderson, J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chron.

I think sooner than we think, we’ll see the next 400-plus hitter in a season.

Now, my dear Tay, you take it easy, turn by turn, or better yet, hit by hit. If you’re going to be that new with 400, it will come. Do not hurry.

We hitters have two notable advantages in our work…:

1).- If we miss 650 times out of every thousand attempts, we are phenomenal, because we hit 350.

2).- If we don’t throw at bad pitches, they have to pass through the plate to make us out. And if they throw it out there, in the strike zone, that’s where we can best hit it.

The advice is, don’t swing at bad balls.

I wish you the best of the best. You have enough to hit in one more season than 406, to beat Ted Williams.

A hug from this Hereafter, which you call Beyond… Ty.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————————Español——————————–

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Ty Cobb para Taylor Ward

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Tay…: Felicitaciones. Bateas como desesperado. Es decir, como desesperado por conectar hits.

Hoy día, cuando cualquiera de esos muchachos de las Grandes Ligas tira la recta sobre 90 millas por hora, y algunos hasta a más de cien, uno supone que no habrá altos promedio al bate.

Pues tú, amaneciste ayer domingo volando, después de 108 turnos y como echo el loco, abordo del liderazgo de todos en Grandes Ligas, con 370 de promedio, más nueve jonrones y 23 carreras impulsadas.

Eres muy joven, 28 años, ya en tu quinta temporada, y en dos de las cuatro anteriores, terminaste con promedio al bate sobre 300. Excelente.

Por cierto, me enteré que naciste en Dayton, Ohío, así que viniste al mundo de frente al Riverfront Stadium, espectacular parque que fuera la casa de los Rojos en la mejor época de ese equipo.

Como sabrás, con mis cuatro mil 189 incogibles, soy uno de solo dos que hemos conectado cuatro mil. El otro, el insigne Pete Rose, quien disparó 67 más, o sea, cuatro mil 256. Y el tercero en la historia es otro notable personaje, Hank Aaron, tres mil 771.

Si vas a llegar a los tres mil o a los cuatro mil hits, desde luego que no es algo para tratarse hoy día. Mejor digamos que eso no nos importa, por ahora.

Lo importante es que eres tremendo chocador, lo dicen tus números, los cuales te ubican, en lo que va de la actual temporada, por encima de más de 20 bateadores insignes, quienes también han arrancado sobre 300 largos.

Como Manny Machado, Christofel Morel, Tim Ánderson, J.D. Martínez, Rafael Devers, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yépez, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Cron.

Considero que más pronto de lo que pensamos, veremos el próximo bateador de 400 y más en una temporada.

Ahora, mi querido Tay, tú tómalo con calma, turno por turno, o mejor, lanzamiento por lanzamiento. Si vas a ser ese nuevo con 400, llegará. No te apures.

Nosotros, los bateadores, tenemos dos ventajas notables en nuestro trabajo…:

1).- Si fallamos en 650 veces de cada mil intentos, somos fenomenales, porque bateamos para 350.

2).- Si no le tiramos a lanzamientos malos, tienen que pasarla por el home para hacernos out. Y si la tiran por ahí, en la zona de strike, es donde mejor podemos conectarla.

El consejo es, no le tires a bolas malas.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor. Tienes con qué batear en una temporada más de 406, para superar a Ted Williams.

Un abrazo desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman más Allá… Ty.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5