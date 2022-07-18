Letters from the Hereafter.- Lou Gehrig’s To Pete Alonso / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lou Gehrig Para Pete Alonso

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Pete…: Somebody said that you were born “to play baseball”, but that’s not true. You were born to hit home runs. You are a born slugger.

So, rightly so, you’re a majority favorite to win tonight’s Dodger Stadium Home Run Derby. That will be nothing new for you, since you already won it on July 8, 2019 and again, on July 12, 2021.

In 2019 you were second in history with the most home runs before the All-Star Game, 30, behind Dave Kingman, 37. You won that Derby over the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 23-22 in the final round. Only one other rookie has ever won that competition, Aaron Judge.

It was when, to reach that final, you also beat Carlos Santana and Ronald Acuña in the tie, with 57 out of the park.

In 2021, with a total of 74 blasts, you beat Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini, who was the favorite.

Only two others have won the Derby in consecutive years, Ken Griffey Jr., 1998-’99 and Yoenis Céspedes, 2013-’14

Friend Pete: In my 17 years as a bigleaguer, I’ve hit 493 home runs, which you’re on the way to surpassing, since you’ve already hit 130 in less than four seasons.

I recognize that now it is more difficult to hit than in my time. We hit a lot of home runs off tired starters between the sixth and last innings, since they were rarely traded. Now, after five innings, you face up to five and more specialized relievers in every inning you pitch.

Honestly, I don’t think I would have hit 493 home runs these days.

I hope, my dear Pete, that the injuries will respect you so that you continue to hit the ball.

By the way, I don’t like the Home Run Derby, because you guys can get injured in such a competition.

It is logical that they get excited and try to win at the cost of very big, violent swings, which can cause injuries that, at least, take them out of the game for weeks.

But you have to accept the Home Run Derby. Those present in the stadium like it, the viewers like it, the advertisers like it.

And you, you get a few good dollars, which are nothing, compared to the current fees, but they always fatten the bank account a little.

You earned a million dollars for each of your two triumphs in these tasks.

As you say…: “swinging for the fences”. But be patient, have fun, don’t despair.

Hugs, with all my admiration… Lou.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————–Español————————————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lou Gehrig Para Pete Alonso

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Pete…: Por ahí dijeron que naciste “para jugar beisbol”, pero eso no es así. Naciste para disparar jonrones. Eres un jonronero nato.

Por eso, con razón, eres favorito de las mayorías para ganar esta noche, en Dodger Stadium, El Derby de Jonrones. Eso no será nada nuevo para tí, puesto que ya lo ganaste el ocho de julio de 2019 y otra vez, el 12 de julio de 2021.

En 2019 fuiste segundo en la historia con más cuadrangulares antes de Juego de Estrellas, 30, tras de Dave Kingman, 37. Ese Derby lo ganaste sobre el Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero hijo, 23-22 en la vuelta final. Solamente otro novato ha ganado esa competencia, Aaron Judge.

Fue cuando, para llegar a esa final, superaste también en la eliminatoria, con 57 para-la-calle, a Carlos Santana y a Ronald Acuña.

En el 2021, con total de 74 estacazos, superaste a Shohei Ohtani, a Juan Soto y a Trey Mancini, quien era el favorito.

Solo otros dos han ganado el Derby en años seguidos, Ken Griffey hijo, 1998-’99 y Yoenis Céspedes, 2013-‘14

Amigo Pete: En mis 17 años de bigleaguer, conecté 493 jonrones, lo que vas rumbo a superar, puesto que ya has sonado 130 en menos de cuatro temporadas.

Reconozco que ahora es más difícil batear que en mi época. Nosotros sacamos muchos jonrones frente a abridores cansados entre el sexto y el último innings, ya que pocas veces los cambiaban. Ahora, después de cinco innings, ustedes enfrentan hasta cinco y más relevistas especializados en cada entrada que salen a lanzar.

Honestamente, no creo que en estos días yo hubiera disparado 493 jonrones.

Espero, mi querido Pete, que las lesiones te respeten para que sigas sacando la bola.

Por cierto, no me gusta el Jonrón Derby, porque ustedes pueden lesionarse en tal competencia.

Es lógico que se emocionen y traten de ganar a costa de swings muy grandes, violentos, los que pueden producir lesiones que, por lo menos, los sacan de juego por semanas.

Pero hay que aceptar el Jonrón Derby. Le gusta a los presentes en el estadio, le gusta a los televidentes, le gusta a los anunciantes.

Y ustedes, se llevan unos buenos dólares, que son nada, comparados con los honorarios actuales, pero siempre engordan un poquito la cuenta bancaria.

Tu ganaste un millón de dólares por cada uno de tus dos triunfos en estos menesteres.

Como ustedes dicen…: “swinging for the fences”. Pero paciencia, diviértete, no te desesperes.

Abrazos, con toda mi admiración… Lou.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5