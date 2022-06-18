Lindor and the Mets win 10-4 on Amazin Friday Night

Image Credit: Major League Baseball

Flushing, NY- To close out a 7-game homestand, the Mets host the Miami Marlins this weekend in Queens. Fans of either team should start to get familiar with this matchup. The Marlins are scheduled to face the Mets in 11 of their next 23 games. Entering Friday with a 4-game lead in the NL East, Francisco Lindor and the Mets agenda was to keep the momentum going. With a 22-9 record at Citi Field this season, the Mets have proved to enjoy playing in front of their passionate, rocking crowd.

The Mets rank up as one of the top hitting teams across all of MLB. Leading with a team on base percentage of .336, the Mets have tallied up wins by constantly putting the ball in play. “This team continues to make adjustments, whether it’s at the plate, on the bases or on the mound,” said a long-time National League scout. This type of playing style forces opponents into making split-second decisions which more times than not results in errors and costly mistakes.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets – 4 game series

Friday 6/17 – Results

Mets win 10-4

Saturday 6/18 @ 4:10pm

LHP Braxton Garret (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA)

Sunday 6/19 @ 1:40pm

RHP Sandy Alcántara (6-2, 1.68 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.01 ERA)

Monday 6/20 @ 1:10pm

TBD vs. LHP David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

Amazin Friday Night

On a picture perfect Friday night with 36,111 in attendance, Francisco Lindor and the Mets routed Miami by a final of 10-4. With his mother in attendance at Citi Field for the first time since becoming a New York Met, Lindor got the Mets going on the scoreboard early. In the bottom of the first inning, Lindor smashed a 3-run HR off a Pablo López 87 MPH changeup landing in the proximity of the Big Apple located in center field. Lindor looked pumped and energized to a different level as he trotted around the bases. Throughout the game, his energy translated to remarkable fielding plays.

During the postgame, a smiling Lindor said, “I was very, very surprised… It fills my heart. I play the game for my mom and my whole family. To have her here in this moment, it’s a win for me. It’s a win for my whole entire family.” The 3-run HR traveled 440 feet, marking Lindors longest HR as a Met. “For those who know me, my mom is the world to me,” said Lindor. The 2016 LatinoMVP finished the night 1-3 with 4 RBI and two runs scored.

Pete Alonso continued his MVP campaign by going 2-4 with 4 RBI on the night. In the bottom of the 6th, Alonso capped off a 7-run inning by hitting his second grand slam of the season. MVP chants came from the crowd as Alonso stood up for the well-deserved curtain call. During the postgame, Alonso gave his thoughts on the fans chanting MVP, “That was a really fun moment. I’m glad other people think that. That’s really cool. That was really, really special.”

In 435 games played in his young career, the 27-year-old has totaled 125 home runs. With his grand slam on Friday night, Alonso became the second fastest player in MLB history to hit 125 home runs. (Ryan Howard at 405 games; Aaron Judge at 447 games) On what it means to him, Alonso stated “I just want to keep working hard and help this team win.”

Carlos Carrasco Final Line on the Night

6.1 innings pitched, 3 earned runs, 8 hits allowed, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Tied for the most wins in the majors, Carrasco is now 8-2 with a 3.96 ERA. Carrasco expressed his thoughts on Lindors special night, “His mom being here for the first time… He was so happy to do that tonight. Everyone here is happy. Every time your family is here to support you, that’s important.” Carrasco and Lindor have been teammates since 2015 (Cleveland and New York).

Players to Watch in Marlins Mets

MIA: Sandy Alcántara (RHP) – San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic

As it stands today, Alcántara is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young award. With a 1.68 ERA on the season, Alcántara has found himself in a groove as of late. In his last 7 starts dating back to May 11th, Alcántara is 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA, allowing just 5 earned runs and 30 hits over the course of 55.2 innings pitched.

Alcántara is projected to take the mound against the Mets on Sunday afternoon. In two starts against the Mets last season, Alcántara went 1-1 while allowing 5 earned runs, 12 hits with 20 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

NYM: J.D. Davis (3B/DH) – Elk Grove, California

“I’ve been telling all these guys to keep pushing. Put the foot on the gas. Keep grinding it,” said J.D. Davis during pregame on Friday night. The 29-year-old delivered in the 6th inning and kept the Mets hit-rally going with a bases-loaded RBI single. Proven to be a key role player in this Mets lineup, Davis has 10 hits, 1 HR and 5 RBI in his last 10 games played. In relation to the weekend matchup, Davis has reached base safely in his last 18 games against the Marlins.

MIA: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) – Nassau, Bahamas

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has become an every night highlight reel, whether at the plate, on defense, or with his thrilling baserunning. A player of Chisholm’s stature and ability must be in the conversation to have his name called for the All Star Game this July held in Los Angeles, California. Chisholm plays an elite second base and ranks up as one of the top in the National League.

With 13 HR and 10 stolen bases, Chisholm is the only player in the National League with double digits in both categories. Talk about an impact player, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of them. In 52 games played this season, Chisholm is batting .242, with a .303 on base percentage totaling 41 RBI and 46 hits.

Injury List Notice – Mets RHP Tylor Megill

Mets RHP Tylor Megill was removed in the top of the fourth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. His final line on the night was 3.1 innings pitched, 4 earned runs allowed, 4 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts. Thursday marked Megills second start since returning from the injury list (right biceps tendinitis).

The Mets announced on Friday afternoon “Tylor Megill underwent an MRI this morning and has been diagnosed with a right shoulder strain. The immediate plan is for him to be shut down from throwing and re-evaluated in four weeks.”

