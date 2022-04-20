Lindor Hero in Game One of Yesterdays Doubleheader

Lindor about to smack his first Mets walk off hit. (Photo MLB)

Queens, NY: This series between the NY Mets who are in first place in the NL East and the San Francisco Giants who are in second place in the NL West promised to be a very competitive series. Both teams have good pitching, offence, and defense and the first game of the doubleheader proved all the above.

It was a game that showed the best of both teams and that why this first of two games scheduled for Tuesday was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth. In the top of the 10th the Mets nearly gave up the lead and possibly the game on a Lindor throw to first that pulled Alonzo off the bag. What at first looked like an errant throw giving the Giants the lead and possibly the game was corrected on the review that showed that Alonzo kept his foot on the bag.

Enter the exciting 10th when Lindor hit his first walk off hit as a Met to give his team a 5-4 win and the second-best record (8-3) in baseball.