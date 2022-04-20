Lindor Hero in Game One of Yesterdays Doubleheader

Queens, NY: This series between the NY Mets who are in first place in the NL East and the San Francisco Giants who are in second place in the NL West promised to be a very competitive series. Both teams have good pitching, offence, and defense and the first game of the doubleheader proved all the above.
It was a game that showed the best of both teams and that why this first of two games scheduled for Tuesday was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth. In the top of the 10th the Mets nearly gave up the lead and possibly the game on a Lindor throw to first that pulled Alonzo off the bag. What at first looked like an errant throw giving the Giants the lead and possibly the game was corrected on the review that showed that Alonzo kept his foot on the bag.
Enter the exciting 10th when Lindor hit his first walk off hit as a Met to give his team a 5-4 win and the second-best record (8-3) in baseball.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 3 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Judge Rises to the Occasion in 4-1 Yankees win
Bronx, New York- Aaron Judge and the Yankees are coming off a six-game road...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Cabrera and Boone agree – Están de acuerdo Cabrera y Boone
“When you finally learn to play baseball, you can no longer play it”… Frank...
-
Baseball/ 8 hours ago
Guardians Of Their Infield: Rosario and Giménez
Bronx, NY- Recall a few years ago at Citi Field when former Mets manager...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
One on One Interview with the 2021 AL Latino MVP Pitcher of the year, Carlos Rodón
Yesterday we had the opportunity to sit, one on one with Carlos Rodón the...