Lionel Messi leads MLSPA updated 2023 player salaries guide

Image Credit: MLS

The following was published on MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday, October 18th — Lionel Messi leads MLSPA updated 2023 player salaries guide

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its 2023 Salary Guide, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of September 15, 2023.

The new No. 1? Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi, who formally joined the club in mid-July after departing French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The MLSPA guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation. Below is a top 10, followed by info for other big summertime signings.

MLSPA: Top 10 MLS player compensation (2023)
Player
Club
Base Salary
Guaranteed Compensation
1. Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
$12,000,000.00
$20,446,667.00
2. Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
$7,500,000.00
$15,400,000.00
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire
$7,350,000.00
$8,153,000.00
4. Chicharito
LA Galaxy
$6,000,000.00
$7,443,750.00
5. Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
$3,125,000.00
$6,295,381.00
6. Sebastián Driussi
Austin FC
$3,800,000.00
$6,022,500.00
7. Héctor Herrera
Houston Dynamo
$4,750,000.00
$5,246,875.00
8. Douglas Costa
LA Galaxy
$3,000,000.00
$4,508,333.00
9. Christian Benteke
D.C. United
$4,250,000.00
$4,432,778.00
10. Josef Martínez
Inter Miami
$4,000,000.00
$4,391,667.00

Summertime signings

Messi isn’t the only high-impact signing who arrived in MLS this summer. Minnesota United FC striker Teemu Pukki and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge also arrived on Designated Player deals.

Below are some of these newcomers’ compensation, per the MLSPA (listed in order).

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080

Lionel Messi

Forward · Inter Miami CF
  • Base Salary: $12,000,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $20,446,667.00
MIN-Pukki-Teemu-HEA-1080x1080

Teemu Pukki

Forward · Minnesota United FC
  • Base Salary: $3,200,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $3,550,000.00
NSH-Surridge-Sam-HEA-1080x1080

Sam Surridge

Forward · Nashville SC
  • Base Salary: $2,500,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $2,907,639.00
CLB-Rossi-Diego-HEA-1080x1080

Diego Rossi

Forward · Columbus Crew
  • Base Salary: $2,625,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $2,677,000.00
ATL-Lobjanidze-Saba-HEA-1080x1080

Saba Lobjanidze

Midfielder · Atlanta United
  • Base Salary: $2,052,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $2,150,750.00
RSL-Arango-Cristian-HEA-1080x1080

Cristian Arango

Forward · Real Salt Lake
  • Base Salary: $1,899,996.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $2,088,746.00
MIA-Busquets-Sergio-HEA-1080x1080

Sergio Busquets

Midfielder · Inter Miami CF
  • Base Salary: $1,500,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $1,775,000.00
VAN-Laryea-Richie-HEA-180x1080

Richie Laryea

Defender · Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Base Salary: $1,436,338.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $1,436,338.00
COL-Navarro-Rafael-HEA-1080x1080

Rafael Navarro

Forward · Colorado Rapids
  • Base Salary: $1,100,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $1,427,708.00
MIA-Alba-Jordi-HEA-1080x1080

Jordi Alba

Defender · Inter Miami CF
  • Base Salary: $1,000,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $1,250,000.00
CIN-Boupendza-Aaron-HEA-1080x1080

Aaron Boupendza

Forward · FC Cincinnati
  • Base Salary: $720,000.00
  • Guaranteed Compensation: $1,127,600.00

