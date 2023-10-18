The following was published on MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday, October 18th — Lionel Messi leads MLSPA updated 2023 player salaries guide
The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its 2023 Salary Guide, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of September 15, 2023.
The new No. 1? Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi, who formally joined the club in mid-July after departing French side Paris Saint-Germain.
The MLSPA guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation. Below is a top 10, followed by info for other big summertime signings.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Base Salary
|
Guaranteed Compensation
|
1. Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami
|
$12,000,000.00
|
$20,446,667.00
|
2. Lorenzo Insigne
|
Toronto FC
|
$7,500,000.00
|
$15,400,000.00
|
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
Chicago Fire
|
$7,350,000.00
|
$8,153,000.00
|
4. Chicharito
|
LA Galaxy
|
$6,000,000.00
|
$7,443,750.00
|
5. Federico Bernardeschi
|
Toronto FC
|
$3,125,000.00
|
$6,295,381.00
|
6. Sebastián Driussi
|
Austin FC
|
$3,800,000.00
|
$6,022,500.00
|
7. Héctor Herrera
|
Houston Dynamo
|
$4,750,000.00
|
$5,246,875.00
|
8. Douglas Costa
|
LA Galaxy
|
$3,000,000.00
|
$4,508,333.00
|
9. Christian Benteke
|
D.C. United
|
$4,250,000.00
|
$4,432,778.00
|
10. Josef Martínez
|
Inter Miami
|
$4,000,000.00
|
$4,391,667.00
Summertime signings
Messi isn’t the only high-impact signing who arrived in MLS this summer. Minnesota United FC striker Teemu Pukki and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge also arrived on Designated Player deals.
Below are some of these newcomers’ compensation, per the MLSPA (listed in order).
- Base Salary: $12,000,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $20,446,667.00
- Base Salary: $3,200,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $3,550,000.00
- Base Salary: $2,500,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $2,907,639.00
- Base Salary: $2,625,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $2,677,000.00
- Base Salary: $2,052,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $2,150,750.00
- Base Salary: $1,899,996.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $2,088,746.00
- Base Salary: $1,500,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $1,775,000.00
- Base Salary: $1,436,338.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $1,436,338.00
- Base Salary: $1,100,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $1,427,708.00
- Base Salary: $1,000,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $1,250,000.00
- Base Salary: $720,000.00
- Guaranteed Compensation: $1,127,600.00
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
MLS/ 2 hours ago
Lionel Messi leads MLSPA updated 2023 player salaries guide
The following was published on MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday, October 18th — Lionel Messi leads...
-
Baseball/ 14 hours ago
Harp Helú Will Be Elevated to The Hall of Fame – Harp Helú Será Elevado al Salón De La Fama
“Modern technology is not to blame, we are guilty who do not use it...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
Culopicoso en La Real Academia Española – “Culopicoso” (itchy-ass) In the Spanish Royal Academy
“If Christopher Columbus had not arrived in America, would we all be happy without...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies – Game 1 of National League Championship Series
2023 National League Championship Series – Game One Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies Citizens...