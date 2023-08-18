The following excerpt is from an article posted on Yahoo.com by Tyler Greenawalt — Lionel Messi says MLS has ‘every opportunity’ to get as popular as European leagues
MLS is one of the youngest soccer leagues in the world, but its newest star thinks it can become one of the biggest.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, who’s taken MLS by storm after he left French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in June, said he believes MLS can become as popular as other European leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1.
“I think it has every opportunity to do so,” Messi told ESPN’s Luis Miguel Echegaray Friday. “That growth depends a lot on the league. It’s an ideal moment to grow. There are important competitions upcoming that will be played in this country [like the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup].”
What can't he do?! 🐐
Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023
“It’s time for the league to make that leap and finish growing, finish looking for what it’s been seeking for a while,” Messi added. “Everything is in place here to witness top-level football because of the country, the structure, a bunch of things.”
HE DID IT AGAIN. 🤯
LEO MESSI. FREE KICK. EQUALIZER. 4-4. pic.twitter.com/Yh1TXFDENH
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023
To read the full article by Tyler Greenawalt on Yahoo.com, click the following link — Lionel Messi says MLS has ‘every opportunity’ to get as popular as European leagues
