List of candidates for the Hall of Fame – Lista de candidatos al Hall de la Fama

“I have such bad luck in business that if I became the owner of a circus, the dwarfs would grow”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** 24 million dollars, for each of five seasons, a total of 102 million until 2027, for the Mets closer, the Puerto Rican from Naguabo, Edwin Díaz. The contract they just signed has been much celebrated in the Citi Field offices… ** The failure of Mádison Bumgarner, 33, with the Diamondbacks, has been such that he finished the 2022 season with 7-15, 4.88. That is why yesterday he woke up at the order of whoever wants him and in Arizona they are willing to pay up to half of the 37 million that he will collect for the next two years. Yes, it is the same Bumgarner who has so many triumphs with the Giants.

** Dodgers outfielder from Havana, Andy Pagés, 21, a right-handed hitter, continues to cause scandals with his hits in the Arizona Instructional League. Pagés usually hits home runs and singles with the same frequency … ** Without the disgusting toothpick between lips and teeth, the Astros forced Dusty Baker to appear, for photos and videos before journalists, when the logical announcement that he will continue as manager.

“Have you compared ‘Anxiety to have you in my arms, muscitando’… by Chelique Sarabia, or ‘Woman, divine woman / you have the poison that fascinates in your gaze/ …’, by Agustín Lara, with the reggaetones of these days?… La Pimpi.-

** They confirmed to me yesterday the announcement for those elevated to the Hall of Fame 2023, it will be on Tuesday, January 24, at six in the afternoon, through MLB-TV, to be elevated on Sunday, July 23 at noon. Puerto Rican Carlos Beltrán is the strongest candidate… ** Also freshmen candidates are Andre Ethier, Matt Cain, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Huston Street, Jered Waver, Jayson Werth and Francisco Rodríguez… * * And those who did not reach 75% of the votes, but did reach 5%, with less than 10 years of candidates, Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodríguez, Jeff Kent, Manny Ramírez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, Marh Buehrle and Torii Hunter remain from previous years.

“In the movies, only young and beautiful women shower, and many of these scenes are not in the scripts, but the director orders them when an attractive actress walks by”… Pantaleón Róbinson.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———Español———

Lista de candidatos al Hall de la Fama

“Tengo tan mala suerte en los negocios, que si me hiciera dueño de un circo, crecerían los enanos”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** 24 millones de dólares, por cada una de cinco temporadas, total de 102 millones hasta 2027, cobrará de los Mets, el relevista boricua de Naguabo, Edwin Díaz. El contrato que acaban de firmar ha sido muy celebrado en las oficinas de Citi Field… ** El fracaso de Mádison Bumgarner, de 33 años, con los Diamondbacks, ha sido tal, que terminó la temporada 2022 con 7-15, 4.88. Por eso ayer amaneció a la orden de quien lo quieran y en Arizona están dispuestos a pagar hasta la mitad de los 37 millones que cobrará por los dos años próximos. Sí, es el mismo Bumgarner aquel de tantos triunfos con los Gigantes.

** El outfielder habanero de los Dodgers, Andy Pagés, de 21 años, bateador derecho, sigue armando escándalos con sus batazos en la Liga Instruccional de Arizona. Pagés suele batear jonrones y sencillos con la misma frecuencia… ** Sin el asqueroso palillo entre labios y dientes obligaron los Astros que apareciera a Dusty Baker, para las fotos y los videos ante los periodistas, cuando el lógico anuncio de que seguirá como mánager.

“¿Has comparado a ‘Ansiedad de tenerte en mis brazos, muscitando’… de Chelique Sarabia, o a ‘Mujer, mujer divina / tienes el veneno que fascina en tu mirar/ …’, de Agustín Lara, con los reggaetones de estos días?… La Pimpi.-

** Me confirmaron ayer el anuncio para los elevados al Hall de la Fama 2023, será el martes 24 de enero, a las seis de la tarde, a través de MLB-TV, para ser elevados el domingo 23 de julio a medio día. El puertorriqueño, Carlos Beltrán, es el candidato de mayor fuerza… ** También son candidatos de primer año, Andre Ethier, Matt Cain, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Huston Street, Jered Waver, Jayson Werth y Francisco Rodríguez… ** Y quienes no llegaron al 75% de los votos, pero sí al 5%, con menos de 10 años de candidatos, Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodríguez, Jeff Kent, Manny Ramírez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, Marh Buehrle y Torii Hunter se mantienen de años anteriores.

“En las películas solo se duchan las jóvenes y hermosas, y muchas de estas escenas no están en los guiones, pero las ordena el director cuando les pasa cerca una actriz atractiva”… Pantaleón Róbinson.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

