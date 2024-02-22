30 Clubs in 15 Days - Image Credit: MLB

The following was released by Major League Baseball – Live Spring Training games begin this Saturday, Feb. 24 on MLB Network – MLB Network to visit all 30 Clubs in 15 Days starting Wednesday, Feb. 28 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates; Andre Dawson Classic features two live matchups this Friday, Feb. 23

With full squad workouts underway, MLB Network is set to broadcast more than 50 live Spring Training games over the next six weeks beginning this Saturday, Feb. 24. Thirteen teams will be featured in live games across the first week of MLB Network’s Spring Training game schedule, starting with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Toronto Blue Jays this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET from Dunedin, Fla. The New York Mets will host the Houston Astros this Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Twins taking on the New York Yankees on Monday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. ET.

MLB Network’s Spring Training game schedule presented by DirectTV through Monday, March 4 is available here. As part of its Spring Training coverage, MLB Network will televise live Spring Breakout games, beginning with the Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

Comprehensive analysis of every team will be featured across MLB Network’s 30 Clubs in 15 Days series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates. MLB Network’s Hot Stove and the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight will spotlight one Grapefruit League team and one Cactus League team every day throughout the series, with MLB Network’s social platforms producing additional content. A collection of MLB Network personalities, including Yonder Alonso, Greg Amsinger, Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores, Cliff Floyd, Brian Kenny, Jake Peavy, Dan Plesac, Lauren Shehadi, Adnan Virk and Chris Young will be on-site to interview each club’s biggest stars and participate in MLB Network’s signature on-field demonstrations. Manager interviews, predictions and interviews with top prospects from each club will be featured, plus MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo will join the coverage to preview Spring Breakout weekend. MLB Network’s 30 Clubs in 15 Days schedule is available here.

MLB Network will broadcast two live matchups of the 2024 Andre Dawson Classic this Friday, Feb. 23, beginning Alabama State vs. Southern at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Grambling vs. Florida A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tyler Maun, who called 2023 World Baseball Classic games for MLB Network’s world television feed, will handle the play-by-play alongside MLB Network analyst Xavier Scruggs. The Andre Dawson Classic formerly known as the “Urban Invitational,” marks the 16th year of the annual MLB-hosted showcase of HBCU baseball around the start of the college season. This year the tournament has moved from MLB’s New Orleans Youth Academy to MLB’s youth training hub in Vero Beach, Florida at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, formerly known as Dodgertown. In addition to MLB Network’s coverage, the 2024 tournament will feature more games streamed than ever before with eight matchups available on MLB.com.

As previously announced, for the first time, former managers Terry Francona (then the Cleveland Indians) and Joe Maddon (Chicago Cubs) will join together to relive the historic 2016 World Series Game 7 in a new MLB Network special premiering tomorrow, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. ET. Marking the first time either have watched any extended portion of the game, Maddon and Francona open up to hosts Bob Costas and Tom Verducci about key plays, strategy, crucial moments and the historical significance of the night that ended with the Cubs winning their first World Series title in 108 years (1908). Each Spring Training game aired on MLB Network will be a carriage of local telecasts, including local announcers, and not available in each club’s home market unless otherwise noted.

