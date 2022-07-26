Longest winning streak of 26 by the Giants – Cadena de victorias 26 por los Gigantes

“Why do girls dye their hair blonde and paint their eyebrows black? Of course, in other places, they are more hairy and very black”… Dick Secades.

Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Héctor Luna, from Aguas Calientes, asks…: “What is the reason for the number of home runs inside the park this year, what is the record and in what season?”

Amigo Jeity…: Every year about 200 home runs are connected inside the parks and the individual record is 12, by Sam Crawford in 1901.

Américo Lizardo, from Maracaibo denounces…: “On p. of the internet ‘With the Bases Loaded’, a certain David Villarroel writes that in the 1975 World Series, ‘Luis Tiant pitched in three of the four Red Sox victories’. And then how did the Reds win it 4-3?

Federico Blanco N. from Culiacán, asks…: “Do you think Julio Urías will be able to be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Rich friend…: Who knows?! But wait about 20 years, until 2042.

Ramón Hernández, from Barquisimeto, asks…: “If Luis Aparicio had played two or three more years, would he have reached three thousand hits?”

Amigo Moncho…: George Steinbrenner offered Luis a blank contract. The answer: “They let me free only once.” And, with him averaging 148 hits a year, there were plenty of possibilities. With three more years, sure.

Freddy Ortega, from Quebec, Canada, asks…: “Have the AL East teams all been over 500 after more than 90 games. Has this happened before?

Friend Fred…: Yes. Several times in several Divisions.

Oswaldo Castellanos of Brooklyn asks… “What is the longest winning streak by a Major League team?”

Amigo Chaldo…: 26 for the Giants, who were from New York at the time, in 1916.

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, asks… “Why do they build stadiums with different dimensions for baseball?”

Amigo Edyo…: When they built Fenway Park in 1912, they created El Monstruo Verde, because they couldn’t make it longer to the left, due to the street that runs through the area.

The rules require parks built after June 1, 1958, to have minimum measurements of 325 feet from home plate to the leftfield and rightfield corners and 400 feet down the center. There is no limit on the maximum.

—————————————Español—————————————–

Cadena de victorias 26 por los Gigantes

“¿Por qué las muchachas se tiñen la cabellera de rubio y se pintan las cejas de negro? Por supuesto, en otras partes, tienen más vellos y muy negros”… Dick Secades.

Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Héctor Luna, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta…: “¿A qué se debe la cantidad de jonrones dentro del parque este año, cuál es el record y en cuál temporada?”

Amigo Jeity…: Cada año se conectan unos 200 jonrones dentro de los parques y el record individual es de 12, por Sam Crawford en 1901.

Américo Lizardo, de Maracaibo denuncia…: “En la pag. de internet ‘Con las Bases Llenas”, un tal David Villarroel escribe que en la Serie Mundial de 1975, ‘Luis Tiant lanzó en tres de las cuatro victorias de los Red Sox’. Y entonces, ¿cómo fue que los Rojos la ganaron 4-3?”.

Federico Blanco N. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Usted cree que Julio Urías podrá ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Rico…:¡¿Quién sabe?! Pero espérate unos 20 años, hasta 2042.

Ramón Hernández, de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Si Luis Aparicio hubiera jugado dos o tres años más, hubiese llegado a los tres mil imparables?”.

Amigo Moncho…: George Steinbrenner le ofreció a Luis un contrato en blanco. La respuesta: “A mí me dejan libre una sola vez”. Y, con su promedio de 148 hits anuales, había muchas posibilidades. Con tres años más, bien seguro.

Freddy Ortega, de Quebec, Canadá, pregunta…: “¿Los equipos de la División Este de la Americana, han estado todos sobre 500 después de más de 90 juegos. ¿Ha ocurrido ésto anteriormente?.

Amigo Fred…: Sí. Varias veces en varias Divisiones.

Oswaldo Castellanos, de Brooklyn, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es la seguidilla de victorias más larga por un equipo de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: 26 por los Gigantes, que entonces eran de Nueva York, en 1916.

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, pregunta… “¿Por qué para el beisbol construyen estadios con diferentes dimensiones?”.

Amigo Edyo…: Cuando construyeron Fenway Park en 1912, crearon El Monstruo Verde, porque no podían hacerlo más largo por la izquierda, debido a la calle que atraviesa el área.

Las reglas obligan a parques construídos después de junio primero de 1958, a tener medidas mínimas de 325 pies de home a las esquinas del leftfield y del rightfield y 400 pies por el centro. No hay límite en lo máximo.

