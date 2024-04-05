The 10 Best Prospects According to “Baseball America” – Los 10 Mejores Prospectos Según “Baseball América”

“I know that it is human to err… Now, to create a tremendous international mess, computers are needed”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Big leaguers considered prospects by Baseball America must have no more than 130 at-bats in the Major Leagues or 50 or fewer innings pitched. The time on the rosters is not taken into account…

** They measure the quality of the player based on a scale from 20 to 80, with 50 on average. Hitters take into account bat-pitching contact skills, batting power, running speed, fielding hands and power and throwing arm education. For pitchers, they consider the quality of the fastball, the curve, the slider, the changeup and control…

-o-o-o-

“The first thing a Major League manager must learn is to stay on the bench”… Felipe Alou.

-o-o-o-

** Here are the 10 best 2024 prospects, according to Baseball America: 1) Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles, 20 years old, native of Austin, Texas: contact 70, power 55, leg speed 60, fielding 55, arm 50… 2) Jackson Chourio, OF, Cerveceros, from Maracaibo: 60-70-70-60-45… 3) Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays, 20 years old, from Santo Domingo: 55-80-55-50-60… 4) Evan Carter, OF, Rangers, 21 years old, from Elizabethton, Tennessee: 65-50-80-60-50… 5)Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers, 22 years old, from Trenton, Florida: 60-70-50-45- 45… 6) Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals, 22 years old, from Altamonte Springs, Florida: 65-65-55-55-60… 7) Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks, 21 years old, from Carrollton, Texas: 60-55 -70-55-60… 8) Ethan Salas, C, Parents, age 17, from Kissimmee, Florida: 60-60-45-70-60… 9) Paul Skenes, PD, Pirates, age 22, from Fullerton, California : 70-70-60-60… 10) Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles, 19 years old, from Santo Domingo: 55-70-40-45-70.

** Three of the group are born in Latin America, Chourio, Caminero and Basallo. And of the 10, only one, Skenes, is a pitcher.

According to this story, there will be a pitching shortage in the near future of the Major Leagues, unless the day-to-day reality, as is very often the case, is different from what these predictions announce… It’ll dawn and we’ll see! Just saying…

But traditionally, pitchers have been fewer than other prospects. Because it is more difficult to be a pitcher.

-o-o-o-

“Statistics in baseball are like the beautiful girl who wears dental floss…: she allows us to see a lot, but she hides the essential”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Los 10 Mejores Prospectos Según “Baseball América”

“Ya se que errar es de humanos… Ahora, para armar un tremendo enredo internacional, se necesitan las computadoras”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los bigleaguers a considerar prospectos por Baseball América deben tener no más de 130 turnos al bate en Grandes Ligas o 50 o menos innings lanzados. El tiempo en los rosters no lo toman en cuenta…

** Miden la calidad del jugador con una escala desde 20 hasta 80, con 50 de promedio. A los bateadores les toman en cuenta las habilidades para el contacto bate-lanzamiento, el poder al bate, velocidad corriendo, manos para el fildeo y poder más educación del brazo. A los pitcher, les consideran la calidad de la recta, la curva, la slider, el cambio y el control…

-o-o-o-

“Lo primero que debe aprender un mánager de Grandes Ligas, es a permanecer en el banco”... Felipe Alou.

-o-o-o-

** He aquí los 10 mejores prospectos 2024, según Baseball America: 1) Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles, 20 años, nativo de Austin, Texas: contacto 70, poder 55, velocidad en la piernas 60, fildeo 55, brazo 50… 2) Jackson Chourio, OF, Cerveceros, de Maracaibo: 60-70-70-60-45… 3) Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays, 20 años, de Santo Domingo: 55-80-55-50-60… 4) Evan Carter, OF, Rangers, 21 años, de Elizabethton, Tennessee: 65-50-80-60-50… 5)Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers, 22 años, de Trenton, Florida: 60-70-50-45-45… 6) Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals, 22 años, de Altamonte Springs, Florida: 65-65-55-55-60… 7) Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks, 21 años, de Carrollton, Texas: 60-55-70-55-60… 8) Ethan Salas, C, Padres, 17 años, de Kissimmee, Florida: 60-60-45-70-60… 9) Paul Skenes, PD, Piratas, 22 años, de Fullerton, California: 70-70-60-60… 10) Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles, 19 años, de Santo Domingo: 55-70-40-45-70.

** Tres del grupo son nacidos en Latinoamérica, Chourio, Caminero y Basallo. Y de los 10, solamente uno, Skenes, es lanzador.

De acuerdo con esta historia, habrá escasez de pitcheo en el futuro cercano de las Grandes Ligas, a menos que la realidad del día a día, como ocurre muy a menudo, sea diferente a lo que anuncian estas predicciones… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!, como quien dice…

Pero tradicionalmente, los lanzadores han sido menos que los otros prospectos. Porque es más difícil ser pitcher.

-o-o-o-

“Las estadísticas en el beisbol son como la hermosa muchacha que luce un hilo dental…: Permite ver mucho, pero oculta lo esencial”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

