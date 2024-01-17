The 30 Presidents of the Venezuelan BB League – Los 30 Presidentes de la Liga Venezolana de BB

“Immortality is not to be stolen or begged for, it is to be earned”… Fr. Diavidio Pedernales.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks: “What happened to Madison Bumgarner, did the motorcycle accident affect him so much?”

Dear friend Yeyo: Remarkable about that left-hander, winner of 18 games twice, who since 2017 has averaged just four wins and eight losses. His total numbers are, 134-124, 3.47 in 15 seasons. In addition to the motorcycle injuries, he has suffered arm problems. But he is at the best age to pitch in the Majors, 34 years old. Against him: he has thrown 2,209 innings. They are not that many, but they are enough to damage an arm or a shoulder.

Emilia Valdivia, from Petare, asks: “Can you publish the 33 names of the presidents that the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League has had? “I belong to a group of baseball fans and that information is very important to us for the work we are doing.”

Dear friend Milla: There have been 30, with one twice and another three times: Alfredo Scannone, Pablo Morales, Leopoldo Márquez, Jesús Reina Morales, José María Terrero, Feliciano Pacanins, Benjamín Maldonado, José María Estacio, Herman Ettedgui, Luis Guillermo Pulgar, Humberto Bello Lozano, Mario Oliver (twice), Vinicio Bracho Vera, Franklin White (three times), Jesús María Estacio, Sebastián Artiles, Pedro París Montesinos, Germán Parra Fernández, Andrés De Chene, Duilio DiGiácomo, Rafael Marcial Garmendia, Carlos Larrazábal , Jaime Benítez Arreaza, Carlos Cordido Valery, Jesús Efraín Muñoz, Ramón Guillermo Aveledo, José Grssso Vecchio, Oscar Prieto Párraga, Juan José Ávila Fermín, Giuseppe Palmisano.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Which is the correct way to say it: ‘the’ Cardinals or ‘the’ Cardinals of Lara or of San Luis?”

Dear friend Pele: The Cardinals are the team’s players and the Cardinals are the team. So both formulas are correct. Absolute freedom.

Tarcisio Jiménez C. from Toluca, asks: “Who said, ‘You guys throw strikes. Don’t worry about the home runs because Babe Ruth died years ago‘?”

Dear friend Chichio: That phrase has become famous, and it was said by Art Fowler, to the pitchers, when he was the pitching coach of the A’s.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Los 30 Presidentes de la Liga Venezolana de BB

“La inmortalidad no es para robarla ni para mendigarla, es para ganarla”… Pbro. Diavidio Pedernales.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Qué le ha ocurrido a Madison Bumgarner, lo afectó tanto el accidente en la moto?”

Amigo Yeyo: Notable lo de ese zurdo, ganador dos veces de 18 juegos, quien desde 2017 tiene promedio de apenas cuatro victorias y ocho derrotas. Sus números totales son, 134-124, 3.47 en 15 temporadas. Además de las lesiones con la moto, ha sufrido males del brazo. Pero está en la mejor edad para lanzar en las Mayores, 34 años. En su contra tiene que ha tirado dos mil 209 innings. No son muchos, pero sí suficientes para dañar un brazo o un hombro.

Emilia Valdivia, de Petare, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar los 33 nombres de los presidentes que ha tenido la Liga Venezolana de Beisbol Profesional? Pertenezco a un grupo de seguidoras del beisbol y ese dato nos resulta muy importante para un trabajo que estamos haciendo”.

Amiga Milla: Han sido 30, con uno dos veces y otro tres veces: Alfredo Scannone, Pablo Morales, Leopoldo Márquez, Jesús Reina Morales, José María Terrero, Feliciano Pacanins, Benjamín Maldonado, José María Estacio, Herman Ettedgui, Luis Guillermo Pulgar, Humberto Bello Lozano, Mario Oliver (dos veces), Vinicio Bracho Vera, Franklin White (tres veces), Jesús María Estacio, Sebastián Artiles, Pedro París Montesinos, Germán Parra Fernández, Andrés De Chene, Duilio DiGiácomo, Rafael Marcial Garmendia, Carlos Larrazábal, Jaime Benítez Arreaza, Carlos Cordido Valery, Jesús Efraín Muñoz, Ramón Guillermo Aveledo, José Grssso Vecchio, Oscar Prieto Párraga, Juan José Ávila Fermín, Giuseppe Palmisano.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Cómo es correcto decir, ‘los’ Cardenales o ‘el’ Cardenales de Lara o de San Luis?”

Amigo Pele: Los Cardenales son los peloteros del equipo y el Cardenales es el equipo. Así que las dos fórmulas son correctas. Libertad absoluta.

Tarcisio Jiménez C. de Toluca, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el que dijo, ‘Ustedes tiren strikes. No se preocupen por los jonrones que Babe Ruth murió hace años’?”

Amigo Chichio: Esa frase se ha hecho famosa, y la dijo Art Fowler, ante los lanzadores, cuando era coach de pitcheo de los Atléticos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

