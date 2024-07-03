Those With the Most Appearances in the All-Star Game – Los de Más Actuaciones en el Juego de Estrellas 

“Studying does not tire, on the contrary, it revitalizes”… Héctor Mujica

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Alejandro Piñate, from San Francisco, asks: Who have been the big leaguers with the most appearances in the All-Stars Game since 2010?

Dear friend Alejo: Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Yadier Molina, eight games each; Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Miguel Cabrera, Robinson Canó, seven each; Aroldis Chapman, Bryce Harper, Buster Posey, Joey Voto, José Altuve, José Bautista, Justin Verlander, Paul Goldschmidt, Salvador Pérez, six each; and with five each, Andrew McCutchen, David Ortiz, David Price, Félix Hernández, Giancarlo Stanton, Jon Lester, Nelson Cruz, Nolan Arenado, Troy Tulowitzki.

Reynaldo Portuondo, from Manatí, Puerto Rico, asks: “Is it true that Mickey Mantle’s father baptized him with that name because he was an admirer of a Major League player named that?”

Dear friend King: It’s true. Mutt Mantle, Mike’s father, was an enthusiastic follower of baseball and admirer of the catcher and left-handed hitter, Mickey Cochrane, who played 13 years in the Majors, with the A’s and the Tigers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947.

Mantle was elevated in 1974, with .322 of 365 votes. In other words, 43 did not vote for him.

Mutt was a miner, and he taught Mickey, who was right-handed, to hit left-handed. In the Major League he has been the one with the greatest power from both sides of the plate. He could hit with equal force, both left and right.

Miguel RíoBueno, from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that the record for home runs in an inning by a batter is three?”

Dear friend Mayo: Yes, but in the minors. On August 6, 1930, Gene Rye, of the Wako, Texas (AA) team, had hit 20 for-the-street for the season. And that night, with Beaumont visiting, he added three more, all in the eighth inning, which Wako had entered down 6-2. Rye was the leadoff hitter of the inning and hit a line drive over the right field fences. When it was his turn to bat for the second time in the stretch, they had scored seven runs and had two runners on the bases. Again the ball flew to the right beyond the stadium. 10 runs scored with no outs and three pitchers sent to the showers. Rye hit his third home run up the middle, with no people on base. Wako scored 18 times in the inning.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Los de Más Actuaciones en Juegos de Estrellas

“Estudiar no cansa, al contrario, revitaliza”… Héctor Mujica

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Alejandro Piñate, de San Francisco, pregunta: ¿Quiénes han sido los bigleaguers con más participaciones en Juegos de Estrellas desde 2010?

Amigo Alejo: Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Yadier Molina, ocho juegos cada uno; Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Miguel Cabrera, Robinson Canó, siete cada uno; Aroldis Chapman, Bryce Harper, Buster Posey, Joey Voto, José Altuve, José Bautista, Justin Verlander, Paul Goldschmidt, Salvador Pérez, seis cada uno; y con cinco cada uno, Andrew McCutchen, David Ortiz, David Price, Félix Hernández, Giancarlo Stanton, Jon Lester, Nelson Cruz, Nolan Arenado, Troy Tulowitzki.

Reynaldo Portuondo, de Manatí, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que el papá de Mickey Mantle lo bautizó con ese nombre porque era admirador de un pelotero de Grandes Ligas llamado así?”

Amigo Rey: Es verdad. Mutt Mantle, padre de Mike, era entusiasta seguidor del beisbol y admirador del catcher, bateador zurdo, Mickey Cochrane, quien jugó 13 años en las Mayores, con Atléticos y Tigres. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1947.

A Mantle lo elevaron en 1974, con .322 de 365 votos. O sea, que 43 no votaron por él.

Mutt era minero, y enseñó a Mickey, quien era derecho, a batear a lo zurdo. En Grandes Liga ha sido el de mayor poder de los dos lados. La sacaba con igual fuerza, tanto a lo zurdo como a lo derecho.

Miguel Ríobueno, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que el récord de jonrones en un inning por un bateador es de tres?”

Amigo Mayo…: Sí, pero en las menores. El seis de agosto de 1930, Gene Rye, del equipo de Wako, Texas (AA), había sacado 20 para-la-calle en la temporada. Y esa noche, con el Beaumont de visita, añadió tres, todos en el octavo inning, al cual había llegado Wako abajo 6-2. Rye fue el primer bate del inning y sonó línea por encima de las bardas del rightfield. Cuando le tocó batear por segunda vez en el tramo, habían anotado siete carreras y tenían dos en las bases. Otra vez la pelota voló por la derecha más allá del estadio. 10 carreras anotadas sin outs y tres pitchers enviados a las duchas. Rye sacó su tercer jonrón por el centro, sin gente en base. Wako anotó 18 veces en el inning.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

