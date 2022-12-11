– Los Dodgers están listos para la temporada 2023 – The Dodgers are ready for the 2023 season

“Who lives on illusions, dies of disappointment”… Anonymous.

When there is more work to be done in the MLB offices, it is during this time when there is no activity on the pitch.

That is why the Dodgers, who were left without being able to sign Aaron Judge, now from the Yankees for nine years charging 960 million dollars; nor Max Scherzer, who went to the Mets with a three-year contract for 130 million; nor Justin Verlánder, now of the Mets for two years for 86 million; nor Xander Bogaerst, who signed with the Padres for 280 million for 11 seasons, however the Dodgers have a roster ready for the voice of play ball, as if the opening of the season were this very afternoon.

The rotation would be like this: Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Ryan Pepiot.

In the bullpen: Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol, Daniel Hudson, Shelby Miller, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia.

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith.

Infielders: Jacob Amaya, Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Jorbit Vivas.

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, James Outman, Andy Pages, Trayce Thompson.

As Houston Mitchell says in her “Los Angeles Times” column, the most interesting story the Dodgers produced at the Winter Meetings was: Nothing.

But I would use any or all of these verbs: looted, stripped, snatched, brushed, plucked.

Because Trea Turner will now be with the Phillies for 11 seasons, for 300 million dollars; Cody Béllinger will uniform with the Cubs for one year, for 17 million 500 thousand; Chris Martin went to the Red Sox for two seasons, also for 17 million 500 thousand; Tommy Kahnle is now from the Yankees, until 2024, for 11 million 500 thousand; Andrew Heaney will be with the Rangers for a couple of years with a contract for 25 million; and Tyler Anderson, signed with the Angels for after seasons for 39 million.

So the Dodgers didn’t do anything for their roster?

Of course yes. They signed Clayton Kershaw for $20 million by 2023; Jason Heyward for the minors for five million and an invitation to the big training sessions; They were trying to reach an agreement with Justin Turner, who remained a free agent and also, they were still waiting.

With everything and everything, for the Dodgers it is already 2023.

Los Dodgers están listos para la temporada 2023

“Quien vive de ilusiones, muere de desencantos”… Anónimo.

Cuando más trabajo hay que cumplir en las oficinas de Grandes Ligas es en esta época sin actividad en el terreno de juego.

Por eso los Dodgers, quienes se quedaron sin poder firmar a Aaron Judge, ahora de los Yankees por nueve años cobrando 960 millones de dólares; ni a Max Scherzer, quien se fue a los Mets con contrato para tres años por 130 millones; ni a Justin Verlánder, ahora de los Mets por dos años por 86 millones; ni a Xander Bogaerst, quien firmó con los Padres por 280 millones para 11 temporadas, tienen, sin embargo los Dodgers, un róster listo para la voz de play ball, como si la inauguración de la temporada fuera esta misma tarde.

La rotación sería así: Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Ryan Pepiot.

En el bullpen: Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol, Daniel Hudson, Shelby Miller, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia.

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith.

Infielders: Jacob Amaya, Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Jorbit Vivas.

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, James Outman, Andy Pagés, Trayce Thompson.

Como dice Houston Mitchell en su columna de “Los Ángeles Times”, la noticia más interesante que produjeron los Dodgers en el Winter Meetings, fue: Nada.

Pero yo utilizaría alguno o todos estos verbos: los saquearon, los despojaron, les arrebataron, los cepillaron, los desplumaron.

Porque Trea Turner será ahora de los Phillies durante 11 temporadas, por 300 millones de dólares; Cody Béllinger se uniformará con los Cachorros durante un año, por 17 millones 500 mil; Chris Martin se fue para dos temporadas a los Medias Rojas, también por 17 millones 500 mil; Tommy Kahnle es ahora de los Yankees, hasta 2024, por 11 millones 500 mil; Andrew Heaney estará con los Ranger por un par de años con contrato por 25 millones; y Tyler Ánderson, firmó con los Angelinos para tras campañas por 39 millones.

Entonces, ¿no hicieron nada por su róster los Dodgers?

Por supuesto que sí. Firmaron a Clayton Kershaw por 20 millones para 2023; a Jason Heyward para las menores por cinco millones e invitación a los entrenamientos grandes; trataban de llegar a un acuerdo con Justin Turner, quien permanecía de agente libre y además, seguían a la expectativa.

Con todo y todo, para los Dodgers ya es 2023.

