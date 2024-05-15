Tattoos Are Unnecessary and Very Ordinary – Los Tatuajes Son Innecesarios y Ordinarios

“There must be something bad about jobs, because if not, the rich would have already monopolized it”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. I appreciate you sending me your full name and the name of the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you so much.

Alexis Viloria, from Santo Domingo, asks: “Is an ‘automatic double’ the same as a ‘rules double’?”

Dear friend Al: No, sir. “An automatic double” is when the fair hit ball bounces off the ground and goes over the fence. “A Rules double” is when the fair batted ball, after falling on the ground, becomes impossible for play. Example, when at Wrigley Field he gets lost inside the vine.

Adrián Venturini, from Baruta, complains: “You have never published one of my numerous emails. A friend told me, that’s because I praise you too much. And you don’t like to go public when you are recognized for what you do, even when so many assholes, who don’t even know how to write, dare to attack you. But, what else can I do!?… My dad taught me to read you since I was 11 years old, now I’m 41. Reading you has been the only vice in my life, because, you informs me, you teach me, you guide me, amuses me, entertains me and makes me smile. Very grateful, even if you never publish my letters. “I love you so much!”

Dear friend Driano: I am very grateful.

Américo Ricardi, from San Francisco, asks: “What do you think about tattoos?”

Dear friend Rich: Everyone can do whatever they want with their bodies. But tattoos seem unnecessary, horrible, they disfigure the human body, they are typical of very ordinary people, they seem filthy, they have turned it into a dangerous fashion, which fills those who do them with dollars.

Rafael Olarte P. from Hermosillo, asks: “Doesn’t it bother you that we can no longer read it in El Imparcial, from Hermosillo?

Dear friend Rafa: “El Imparcial was the first newspaper that published my column in Mexico, in 1981. And I love that newspaper very much, but some of the family that owns it, don’t like how I write now. I respectfully accept that opinion, while you and all other readers in the area read me on the Internet… Very grateful.

Ramiro Echenagucia, from Caracas, asks: “How come the Father of Baseball was English. Isn’t it a very American sport?

Dear friend Ramo: It’s true. Henry Chadwick was a native of England, where cricket was born, which is the grandfather of baseball.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los Tatuajes Son Innecesarios y Parecen Muy Ordinario

“Algo malo debe tener el trabajo, porque si no, los ricos ya lo habrían acaparado”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como cada miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Agradezco me envíes tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Muchas gracias.

Alexis Viloria, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Es lo mismo un ‘doble automático’, que un ‘doble por Reglas’?”

Amigo Al: No, señor. “Un doble automático” es cuando la pelota del batazo de fair rebota en el terreno y pasa sobre la cerca. “Un doble por Reglas” es cuando la pelota bateada de fair, tras caer en el terreno, se convierte en imposible para el juego. Ejemplo, cuando en Wrigley Field se pierde dentro de la enredadera.

Adrián Venturini, de Baruta, se queja: “Usted nunca ha publicado ni uno de mis numerosos emails. Un amigo me dijo, eso se debe a que lo elogio mucho. Y a Ud. no le gusta hacer público cuando se le reconoce lo que hace, aún cuando tantos culopicosos, que ni escribir saben, se atreven a atacarle. Pero, ¿¡qué más puedo hacer!?… Mi papá me enseñó a leerlo desde mis 11 años de edad, ahora ya he cumplido 41. Leerlo ha sido el único vicio en mi vida, porque, me informa, me enseña, me guía, me divierte, me entretiene y me hace sonreír. Muy agradecido, aún cuando nunca publique mis letras. ¡Lo quiero un montón!”.

Amigo Driano: Muy agradecido.

Américo Ricardi, de San Francisco, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de los tatuajes?”

Amigo Rico: Cada quien que haga con su cuerpo lo que quiera. Pero me parecen innecesarios, horribles, afean el cuerpo humano, son propios de personas muy ordinarias, parecen una cochinada, lo han convertido en una peligrosa moda, que llena de dólares a quienes los hacen.

Rafael Olarte P. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿No le incomoda que ya no podamos leerlo en El Imparcial, de Hermosillo?.

Amigo Rafa: “El Imparcial fue el primer diario que publicó mi columna en México, en 1981. Y quiero mucho a ese medio, pero a algunos de la familia propietaria no le agrada ahora cómo escribo. Acepto con respeto esa opinión, mientras, tú y todos los demás lectores del área, me leen en la Internet… Muy agradecido.

Ramiro Echenagucia, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo es eso de que El Padre del Beisbol era inglés. No que es un deporte muy estadounidense?”

Amigo Ramo: Es cierto. Henry Chadwick, era nativo de Inglaterra, donde nació el cricket, el cual es abuelo del beisbol.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene