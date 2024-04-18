Votes For Vizquel, Abreu, Galarraga and Vitico – Los Votos de Vizquel, Abreu, Galarraga y Vitico

Four inventions of great importance, but by unfortunately unknown authors:

Black beans (or black beans), refried, with rice and grated white cheese… The kiss in the early morning on the lips of the person you love… A pair of double Johnny Walker Blacks and on the rocks.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Yankees and Dodgers remain in first place in their Divisions this year. When was the last time these teams met in the World Series?

The Answer: It happened in 1981, when the Dodgers won in six games.

Accounting in the HOF

Omar Vizquel has been a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame for seven years, during which I have not voted for him seven times, a measly seven votes, while another 2,091 voters in that period also denied him their votes.

Even for this year’s election, El Niño Polar received 68 votes, 17.7%, while another 316, in addition to my case, did not vote for him.

As for Bob Abreu, he received 57 votes for the 2024 party, equal to 14.8%. I mean, like me, 327 others don’t think he deserves Cooperstown either.

Now let’s look at another case that the assholes also try to defend; that of Andrés Galarraga, for whom only 22 of 536 voters, 4.1%, voted in 2010. I did not vote for him, but I was only one of 514 who thought the same in the first year of the Caracas candidate.

Three other assholes protesters accuse me of also being guilty of Víctor Davalillo not being elevated to Cooperstown. Well, Vitico, like Galarraga, tolerated only one election, it was 1986, when I did not vote for him. But no one did, that is, that time there were 424 of us who agreed. Zero votes for Vitico.

These gentlemen, admired to the extreme by the assholes, will be happy to be stars in this public discussion. Because they are in the ointment in daily publications, and meanwhile, who remembers Antonio Armas, Johán Santana, Magglio Ordóñez, Chucho Ramos, Alejandro and Alfonso Carrasquel, César Tovar, Luis Leal?

To Carlos Ascanio, Pompeyo Davalillo, Ramón Monzant, Elio Chacón, César Gutiérez, David Concepción, Enzo Hernández, Manny Trillo, Luis Salazar, Luis Aponte, Álvaro Espinoza, Alfredo Pedrique, Omar Daal, Roberto Petagine, Edgardo Alfonzo, Miguel Cairo, Tomás Pérez, Roger Cedeño, Richard Hidalgo, Melvin Mora, Marcos Scutaro?

-o-o-o-

“Nothing insults me anymore because, a long time ago, I have been insulted enough”… J.V.

“Why are blood transfusions called transfusions and money transfusions called transfers?”… Pachomio.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Aquí Los Votos de Vizquel, Abreu, Galarraga y Vitico

Cuatro inventos de gran importancia, pero de autores, lamentablemente desconocidos:

1. Los frijoles negros (o caraotas), refritos, con arroz y queso blanco rallado…

2. El beso en la madrugada sobre los labios de la persona amada…

3. Un par de Johnny Walker Blacks dobles y en las rocas.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Yankees y Dodgers se mantienen en primer lugar de sus Divisiones este año. ¿Cuándo fue la última vez que estos equipos se enfrentaron en la Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta: Ocurrió en 1981, cuando ganaron los Dodgers en seis juegos.

Contabilidad en el HOF

Omar Vizquel ha sido candidato para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown siete años, durante los cuales no he votado por él siete veces, siete miserables votos, mientras que otros dos mil 91 electores en ese período, también le negaron sus votos.

Incluso para la elección de este año, El Niño Polar recibió 68 votos, el 17.7%, mientras no votaron por él otros 316, además de mi caso.

En cuanto a Bob Abreu, recibió para la fiesta de 2024, 57 votos, igual al 14.8%. Es decir, como yo, otros 327 tampoco creen que él merece Cooperstown.

Ahora veamos otro caso que también intentan defender los culopicosos; el de Andrés Galarraga, por quien votaron en 2010 apenas 22 de 536 electores, el 4.1%. Yo no voté por él, pero fui solo uno de 514 que pensamos lo mismo en el primer año de candidatura del caraqueño.

Otras tres protestas culopicosas me acusan de también ser culpable de que Víctor Davalillo no fuera elevado a Cooperstown. Pues Vitico, como Galarraga, toleró una sola elección, fue la de 1986, cuando no voté por él. Pero nadie lo hizo, o sea, esa vez fuimos 424, quienes estuvimos de acuerdo. Cero votos para Vitico.

Esos caballeros, admirados al extremo por los culopicosos, estarán contentos de protagonizar esta discusión pública. Porque están en la pomada en publicaciones diarias, y mientras, ¿quiénes recuerdan a Antonio Armas, Johán Santana, Magglio Ordóñez, Chucho Ramos, Alejandro y Alfonso Carrasquel, César Tovar, Luis Leal?

¿A Carlos Ascanio, Pompeyo Davalillo, Ramón Monzant, Elio Chacón, César Gutiérez, David Concepción, Enzo Hernández, Manny Trillo, Luis Salazar, Luis Aponte, Álvaro Espinoza, Alfredo Pedrique, Omar Daal, Roberto Petagine, Edgardo Alfonzo, Miguel Cairo, Tomás Pérez, Roger Cedeño, Richard Hidalgo, Melvin Mora, Marcos Scutaro?

-o-o-o-

“Nada me insulta ya porque, hace tiempo, he sido suficientemente insultado”… J.V.

“¿Por qué las de sangre se llaman transfusiones y las de dinero, transferencias?”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

