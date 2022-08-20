Losing teams win multimillions – Equipos perdedores ganan multimillones

“In this 21st century, dollars don’t say how good or bad a bigleaguer is”…Mike Elías, Orioles.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE)-Dennis Eckersley, once a brilliant bullpen gentleman turned commentator, has put together a very scandalous words, because he said in Pittsburgh, on the air, an open truth about the Pirates…:

“This is a lineup with no names, a mishmash of nobody with nobody. Something ridiculous, pathetic.”

True, even if Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds takes offense and protests publicly.

Of course, with a budget of $60,116,100, few big names can be brought to a roster.

But Mr. Reynolds has nothing to protest against Eckersley, because even in his second season, he is not one of the best paid in the Majors, with six million 700 thousand dollars.

However, the Pirates are not the team with the lowest salaries, they are the Athletics, 47 million 762 thousand 726 and the Orioles, 43 million 792 thousand 44. The average of the total of the 30 teams is 147 million 873 thousand 965 dollars .

Yes, the players of all the teams earn four thousand 436 million 218 thousand 950 green pieces of paper with the smile of George Washington for this campaign.

Now, when will we see another Pirates-Yankees World Series?

The Yankees’ budget expense amount is $250,828,357.

When will we see another World Series Athletics-Dodgers, who pay their players, 260 million 923 thousand 503.

But the Pirates, Athletics and Orioles are tremendous businesses, producing multi-million dollar profits. They don’t need to win games.

How is that possible?!

Well, since what ESPN and FOX pay, two thousand 400 million per season, is for the All-Star Game, Playoffs, World Series and Games of the Week, it must be distributed among the 30 clubs. Each one takes 70 million, a total of 2,100 and the remaining 300 million goes to the commissioner’s office.

Pirates, Athletics and Orioles pay their players less than what they receive, so without qualifying, they already pocket a few million. And add local radio and TV, ticket sales, billboards and souvenirs. Tremendous business, without major worries!

Here’s how it goes: Pirates 47-72, A’s 43-77, Orioles 62-57. Only the Nationals, 41-80, are worse off than Oakland.

That’s why when they want to give me a good gift, let it be a losing Major League team

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español——————————-

Equipos perdedores ganan multimillones

“En este Siglo XXI los dólares no dicen cuán bueno o deficiente es un bigleaguer”… Mike Elías, Orioles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dennis Eckersley, quien fuera brillante caballero del bullpén y ahora comentarista, ha armado una sampablera muy escandalosa, porque dijo en Pittsburgh, al aire, una verdad a la vista acerca de los Piratas…:

“Ésta es una alineación sin nombres, una mezcolanza de nadie con nadie. Algo ridículo, patético”.

Cierto, aún cuando el outfielder de los Piratas, Bryan Reynolds, se sienta ofendido y proteste públicamente.

Desde luego, con un presupuesto de 60 millones 116 mil 100 dólares, pocos nombres grandes se pueden llevar a un róster.

Pero míster Reynolds no tiene con qué protestar ante Eckersley, porque aún en su segunda temporada, no es de los mejor pagados en las Mayores, con seis millones 700 mil dólares.

Sin embargo, los Piratas no es el equipo con sueldos más bajos, los son los Atléticos, 47 millones 762 mil 726 y los Orioles, 43 millones 792 mil 44. El promedio del total de los 30 equipos es de 147 millones 873 mil 965 dólares.

Sí los peloteros de todos los equipos cobran por esta campaña cuatro mil 436 millones 218 mil 950 papelitos verdes con la sonrisa de George Washington.

Ahora, ¿cuándo veremos otra Serie Mundial Piratas-Yankees?.

Los honorarios de los Yankees ascienden a 250 millones 828 mil 357 dólares.

¿Cuándo veremos otra Serie Mundial Atléticos-Dodgers, quienes pagan a sus jugadores, 260 millones 923 mil 503.

Pero Piratas, Atléticos y Orioles son tremendos negocios, que producen multi millonarias utilidades. No necesitan ganar juegos.

¡¿Cómo es posible eso?!

Pues, como lo que pagan ESPN y FOX, dos mil 400 millones por temporada, es por Juego de Estrellas, Playoffs, Serie Mundial y Juegos de la Semana, hay que distribuirlo entre los 30 clubes. Cada uno se lleva 70 millones, total de dos mil 100 y los 300 millones restantes van a la oficina del comisionado.

Piratas, Atléticos y Orioles pagan a sus peloteros menos de eso que reciben, por lo que sin clasificar, ya se embolsillan unos cuantos millones. Y agreguen radio y TV locales, venta de boletos, de vallas y souvenirs. ¡Tremendo negocio, sin mayores preocupaciones!

Así van: Piratas 47-72, Atléticos 43-77, Orioles 62-57. Solo los Nationals, 41-80, están peores que los de Oakland.

Por eso cuando quieran hacerme un buen regalo, que sea un equipo de Grandes Ligas perdedor

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

