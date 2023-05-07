Lost respect between big leaguers – Perdido el respeto entre big leaguers

“You may believe that carrying a rabbit’s foot in your pocket brings good luck… But remember, that didn’t work for the rabbit”… Joey Adams.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The so-called perreo or cuteness of a badly raised child in the Major Leagues has reached a dangerous maximum. At any moment one of those boys could attack another with a bat.

Now Wander Franco (Rays) has fielded a super easy ground ball, so comfortable that the batter-runner had no chance to reach first before the throw. But Wander, as the owner of the world, instead of throwing to first base once, it occurred to him to throw the ball up, in a gesture of hateful arrogance. Also, with his team winning in the seventh inning, 6-1.

If Wander ignores the Unwritten Rule, that this should not be done, then this 22-year-old Tarajallo will have to be taught a lot and is already in his third season as a big leaguer.

Some players today play at the highest level as if they were mentally retarded.

Another case with borders of idiocy, has been that of the White Sox reliever, Keynan Middleton, who left Carlos Correa a strikeout, to seal a saved game against the Twins, 6-4, and immediately went to talk to journalists, to tell them:

“I knew that one day I would face Carlos Correa and I don’t like him, so I loved what I did. I enjoyed it to the fullest, because he is a cheater.”

Logically, Middleton was referring to the fact that a few years ago, the Astros were accused of stealing signs with the help of technology and Carlos was playing for that team at the time.

Can a greater nonsense be heard from the lips of a bigleaguer? A bigleaguer!

“I have heard worse things. I’m just happy that he’s doing well, pitching very well, so he can support his family. Obviously, he’s a tough pitcher to hit, he’s become a remarkable closer and that’s why he’s on that roster.”

Interesting… Very interesting, that the more millionaires the ballplayers go, the less prepared, less decent, less good teammates.

It would be nice to send them all to Japan, to give them a few lessons like the one Trevor Bauer received there, when he tried to make fun of a hitter he had dominated.

Baseball is a children’s game, but if we are “professionals,” let’s behave like gentlemen.

Quite a bit that the fastball was fought over the head against every batter after one who had hit a home run.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

Perdido el respeto entre bigleagers

“Puedes creer que llevar una pata de conejo en el bolsillo produce buena suerte… Pero, recuerda, eso no le funcionó al conejo”… Joey Adams.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). El llamado perreo o monerías de niño mal críado en Grandes Ligas, ha llegado a un máximo peligroso. En cualquier momento uno de esos muchachos podría agredir a otro hasta con un bate.

Ahora Wander Franco (Rays) ha fildeado un super fácil roletazo, tan cómodo que el bateador corredor no tenía chance de llegar a primera antes que el tiro. Pero Wander, como dueño del mundo, en vez de tirar de una vez a primera base, se le ocurrió soltar hacia arriba la bola, en un gesto de arrogancia odiosa. Además, con su equipo ganando en el séptimo inning, 6-1.

Si Wander ignora la Regla no escrita, de que eso no se debe hacer, entonces habrá que enseñarle mucho a este tarajallo de 22 años y ya en su tercera temporada de bigleaguer.

Algunos peloteros de hoy día juegan en el máximo nivel como si fueran retrasados mentales.

Otro caso con ribetes de idiotez, ha sido el del relevista de los Medias Blancas, Keynan Middleton, quien dejó strikeout a Carlos Correa, para sellar juego salvado frente a los Twins, 6-4, y en seguida fue ha hablar con los periodistas, para decirles:

“Sabía que alguna vez me enfrentaría a Carlos Correa y a mí no me agrada él, por lo que me encantó lo que hice. Lo disfruté al máximo, porque él es un tramposo”.

Lógicamente, se refería Middleton a que hace unos años, los Astros fueron acusados de robar señas con ayuda tecnológica y Carlos jugaba entonces para ese equipo.

¿Puede oírse una tontería mayor en labios de un bigleaguer?, ¡un bigleaguer!

“He oído cosas peores. Sólo me siento feliz de que él vaya bien, lanzando muy bien, para que así pueda mantener a su familia. Obviamente, es un pitcher difícil de batearle, se ha convertido en un notable cerrador y por eso está en ese róster”.

Interesante… Muy interesante, que mientras más millonarios van los peloteros, resulten menos preparados, menos decentes, menos buenos compañeros.

Sería bueno mandarlos a todos a Japón, para que les den unas clasecitas como la que recibió por allá Trevor Bauer, cuando intentó burlarse de un bateador que había dominado.

El beisbol es un juego para niños, pero, si somos “profesionales”, comportémosnos como caballeros.

Bastante que se luchó contra la recta por la cabeza contra todo bateador después de uno que había sacado jonrón.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

