Lou Gehrig’s Record Broken by Cal Ripken – El Récord de Lou Gehrig Superado Por Cal Ripken

“Living inside the prison of fame is worse than living inside the other prison”… Elvis Presley.

“I don’t understand why there are so many idiots who go out of their way to be famous, if it’s so problematic to survive with fame”… Lady Gaga.

-o-o-o-

Question of the Week: It was 85 years ago today since the end of one of the most celebrated records in baseball history. Do you remember which one it is?

The Answer: On the morning of May 2, 1939, Lou Gehrig met with Yankees manager Joe McCarthy and told him, “Please don’t include me in the lineup for today’s game. “It is impossible for me to help the team.”

The manager placed Babe Dahlgren in the batting order as first baseman, after Gehrig had held that spot for 14 years, in 2,130 games, a small streak that had begun on June 1, 1925, when he was called to pinch hit at first base. bat.

That string of consecutive appearances in Major League games was the record, until it was surpassed by Cal Ripken Jr., who reached 2,632, and it was closed on September 20, 1998.

-o-o-o-

“If you are already old, do not rush to pray to God, soon you will be able to make your requests personally… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Umpires Are Quite Deficient

The protests are being heard even by Papa Dios, San Pedro y Cía, in the Beyond of their properties.

Because no less than half of the umpires in the Major Leagues suffer from inveterate blindness, which prevents them from seeing the strike zone and from an unhealthy acceleration when applying Rob’s clock.

Star pitchers like Max Scherzer (Rangers) have publicly erupted in protest against the stupid abnormalities.

“We need to rate the umpires,” Scherzer said, “and those who don’t work at the Major Leagues level, should be sent to the minors.”

Not to Ángel Hernández. With him, there is no remedy. And it is not fair to make such a joke on the minors. Hernández must be sent to his house, on a direct flight and with a one-way ticket only.

A Bee Hive Caused A Headache in Phoenix

Suddenly hundreds of bees were flying and buzzing across the field, in the Phoenix stadium, creating terror among the Dodgers and Diamondbacks uniforms.

They had to hire a bee specialist, named Matt Hilton, to get things under control.

It was all because the poisonous honey lads had built a tremendous nest at the top of the back stop.

The game was suspended for about two hours.

-o-o-o-

“The most difficult thing is to know ourselves, the easiest thing is to speak ill of others”… Tales from Mileo.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Récord de Lou Geherig Superado Por Cal Ripken

“Vivir dentro de la cárcel de la fama, es peor que vivir dentro de la otra cárcel”… Elvis Presley.

“No me explico por qué hay tantos idiotas que se descantimploran por ser famosos, si es tan problemático sobrevivir con la fama”… Lady Gaga.

-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace hoy 85 años del final de uno de los récords más celebrados en la historia del beisbol. ¿Recuerdas cuál es?

La Respuesta: En la mañana del dos de mayo de 1939, Lou Gehrig se reunió con el mánager de los Yankees, Joe McCarthy, y le dijo: “Por favor, no me incluya en la alineación para el juego de hoy. Me es imposible ayudar al equipo”.

El mánager colocó en el orden al bate a Babe Dahlgren como primera base, después que Gehrig había ocupado ese lugar durante 14 años, en dos mil 130 juegos, cadena que había comenzado el primero de junio de 1925, cuando fue llamado a ser emergente al bate.

Esa seguidilla de apariciones consecutivas en juegos de Grandes Ligas, fue el récord, hasta que lo superó Cal Ripken hijo, quien llegó hasta dos mil 632, y se cerró el 20 de septiembre de 1998.

-o-o-o-

“Si ya estás viejo, no te apures en estar rezándole a Dios, pronto podrás hacerle tus pedidos personalmente … Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Muy Deficientes los Umpires

Las protestas las están oyendo hasta Papa Dios, San Pedro y Cía, en el Más Allá de sus predios.

Porque no menos de la mitad de los umpires de las Mayores sufren de una ceguera empedernida, que les impide ver la zona de strike y de un aceleramiento enfermizo para aplicar el relojito de Rob.

Lanzadores estelares como Max Scherzer (Rangers), han estallado públicamente en protesta contra las estúpidas anormalidades.

“Necesitamos calificar a los umpires”, ha dicho Scherzer, “y los que no sirvan en Grandes Ligas, deben ser enviados a las menores”.

A Ángel Hernández, no. Ese no tiene remedio. Y no es justo echarle tal broma a las menores. A Hernández hay que mandarlo a su casa, en vuelo directo y con pasaje solamente de ida.

Por Colmena de Abejas Suspenden en Phoenix

De pronto centenares de abejas volaban y zumbaban por el campo, en el estadio de Phoenix, creando el terror entre los uniformados de Dodgers y Diamondbacks.

Tuvieron que contratar un especialista en abejas, llamado Matt Hilton, para que arreglara las cosas.

Todo fue debido a que las ponzoñosas muchachonas de la miel, habían armado tremendo nido en lo alto del back stop.

El juego estuvo suspendido durante cerca de dos horas.

-o-o-o-

“Lo más difícil es conocernos, lo más fácil, hablar mal de los demás”… Tales de Mileo.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5