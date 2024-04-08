Love for José Berríos & Puerto Rico goes beyond the game & box score

Our one-on-one interview with Toronto Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos, recipient of 2019 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — José Berríos, 2019 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner, provided Latino Sports with some time prior to the Blue Jays-Yankees game this past Saturday night. Throughout our discussion, we hit on a number of topics, but the one that stuck out the most was regarding the passionate Puerto Rican baseball fans in the Bronx, who support Berríos (Bayamon, Puerto Rico), and hopes for him to pitch well each time he is out on the mound — no matter what team they are fan of. Some things are bigger than the game and box score.

Provided below is our interview with José. Enjoy!

When José Berríos and the Blue Jays visit NY to face the Yankees, Puerto Rican baseball fans are always rooting for him and want him to perform well ⚾️💙🇵🇷 Some things are bigger than the box score, as Berríos is just 1/17 active MLB Puerto Rican-born players #LatinoSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/4LmMlXOggU — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 7, 2024

NOTE: In the most recent trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks sending Emmanuel Rivera (Mayagüez, Puerto Rico) to the Miami Marlins, there are now 18 active MLB Puerto Rican-born players.

