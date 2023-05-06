Luis Arráez amazes with an average of .424 – Luis Arráez asombra con promedio de .424

“Sex without love is a bad experience, but it is the best of all bad experiences”…. Woody Allen.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – .400-average hitters have not existed in the Major Leagues since Ted Williams in 1941, 82 years ago! That time he, with the Red Sox, hit 406, right? 185 hits in 456 at-bats, 37 home runs, 120 RBIs.

Well, today’s story is not Ted Williams with the Boston team and a native of San Diego, but Luis Arráez, from San Felipe, with the Marlins, who yesterday, after more than a month of the season, woke up batted for 424, 42 hits in 99 turns.

No wonder Matt Martingale posted yesterday: “Marlins second baseman off to historic start as season batting lead.”

And, since it’s natural, then comparisons rain down, like the one that Martingale himself makes of Luis with Barry Bonds, who had been the last to hit over 400 after a month of games.

By the way, the National League, as a whole, is now batting .246.

A scout, not from the Marlins, told me yesterday about Arráez:

“I’ve seen him hit many times, but I don’t know if he has mastery of the strike zone, because he swings a lot of pitches outside home plate and gets good contact, like they were strikes down the middle of the zone. He’s a natural crasher, so it’s very difficult to get him out. As you know, I was a pitcher, so I’m very happy that at this point, I don’t have to face him.

It’s not just that Arráez is hitting .424 for him, but second in average Matt Chapman, another fine hitter, has hit for .351.

Luis Arráez has always been a good hitter in the Major Leagues. In his five years, he hits for 321 in 417 games, 1,512 at-bats, 486 hits.

And he has only finished under 300 once, in 2021, when he connected for 294; in 2019 there were 334, in 2020, 321 and last year 316.

When I asked Arráez yesterday to tell me about his batting and the pitchers he faces, he replied:

“I understand that my mission here is to help the Marlins win games. For this reason, I must hit well in each turn, whatever pitcher it is. I really don’t care who’s pitching, because he has to throw it to home plate. I take care of putting the bat against the ball. That’s how hits come out.”

And the manager, Skip Schumaker:

“Luis has become our dugout’s favorite show. It’s very interesting to watch him hit day after day. He is a natural hitter, born for it”.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Luis Arráez asombra con promedio de 424

“El sexo sin amor es una mala experiencia, pero es la mejor de todas las experiencias malas”…. Woody Allen.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Los bateadores de 400 puntos no existen en Grandes Ligas desde Ted Williams en 1941, ¡hace 82 años!, Aquella vez él, con los Medias Roja, bateó para 406, ¿cierto?, 185 incogibles en 456 turnos, 37 jonrones, 120 impulsadas.

Pues, la historia de hoy día no es Ted Williams con el equipo de Boston y nativo de San Diego, sino Luis Arráez, de San Felipe, con los Marlins, quien ayer, tras más de un mes de temporada, amaneció bateado para 424, 42 hits en 99 turnos.

Con razón Matt Martingale publicó ayer: “El segunda base de los Marlins tiene un histórico comienzo como líder bate de la campaña”.

Y, ya que es natural, entonces llueven las comparaciones, como la que el mismo Martingale hace de Luis con Barry Bonds, quien había sido el último de batear sobre 400 después de un mes de calendario de juegos.

Por cierto, la Liga Nacional, en conjunto batea ahora para 246.

Un scout, no de los Marlins, me dijo ayer acerca de Arráez:

“Lo he visto muchas veces batear, pero ignoro si tiene dominio de la zona de strike, porque le hace swings a muchos lanzamientos fuera del home y logra buen contacto, como si fueran strikes por el centro de la zona. Es un chocador natural, por lo que resulta muy difícil de hacerle out. Como ya sabes, fui lanzador, por lo que estoy muy feliz que a estas alturas, no tenga que enfrentarme a él”.

No es solo que Arráez batee para sus 424, sino que el segundo en promedio, Matt Chapman, otro fino bateador, ha conectado para 351.

Luis Arráez siempre ha sido buen bateador en Grandes Ligas. En sus cinco años, batea para 321 en 417 juegos, mil 512 turnos, 486 incogibles.

Y una sola vez ha terminado bajo los 300, en 2021, cuando conectó para 294; en 2019 fueron 334, en 2020, 321 y el año pasado 316.

Cuando ayer le pedí a Arráez, que me hablara de su bateo y de los lanzadores que enfrenta, respondió:

“Comprendo que mi misión aquí es contribuir para que los Marlins ganen juegos. Por eso, debo batear bien en cada

turno, sea el pitcher que sea. En verdad, no me importa quién esté lanzando, porque él tiene que tirarla por el home. Yo me ocupo de poner el bate contra la pelota. Así es como salen los hits”.

Y el mánager, Skip Schumaker:

“Luis se ha convertido en el espectáculo favorito de nuestro dugout. Es muy interesante verlo batear día tras día. Es un bateador natural, nacido para eso”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5