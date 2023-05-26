Luis Castillo And His Career Milestone

SEATTLE, WA — This past Monday evening in the Mariners 11-2 victory over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Seattle’s ace Luis Castillo recorded his 1,000th career strikeout. The 30-year-old right-hander, a native of Villa Fundación, Baní, Dominican Republic, became the 22nd Dominican in MLB history to reach the milestone of 1,000 Ks.
1,000 career strikeouts for La Piedra 👏
Congrats, Luis! pic.twitter.com/La6uCipY4Z
— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 23, 2023
“It’s a lot of strikeouts for six years in the big leagues,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “Hopefully, God gives me the health to get 1,000 more. It wasn’t a big reaction from me. But I saw the fans give me the ovation. And I just want to thank them for standing up and cheering for me when that happened. It was a special moment.”
Dominican Pitchers to record 1,000 career strikeouts in MLB History – Z101 Digital and Héctor Gómez
- Pedro Martínez – 3,154
- Bartolo Colón – 2,535
- Juan Marichal – 2,303
- Ervin Santana – 1,978
- Francisco Liriano – 1,815
- Johnny Cueto – 1,812
- Ubaldo Jiménez – 1,720
- Pedro Julio Astacio – 1,664
- José Rijo – 1,606
- José De León – 1,594
- Mario Soto – 1,449
- Ramón Martínez – 1,427
- Edinson Vólquez – 1,323
- Wandy Rodríguez – 1,281
- Miguel Batista – 1,250
- Juan Guzmán – 1,243
- Octavio Dotel – 1,143
- Mélido Pérez – 1,092
- Joaquín Benoit – 1,058
- José Mesa – 1,038
- Joaquín Andújar – 1,032
- Luis Castillo – 1,003
Additionally, Castillo, a recipient of the 2020 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award, is the 47th active pitcher in MLB to compile 1,000 career strikeouts.
Revive el gran momento. ¡LUIS CASTILLO! pic.twitter.com/z6ivIw0ECA
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 23, 2023
He finished his Monday night masterpiece on six-shutout innings, fanning eight and allowing only four hits with two walks. On the season, Castillo holds a 3-2 record (10 starts) with a 2.97 ERA and has 66 strikeouts across 57.2 innings pitched.
