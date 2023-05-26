Connect with us

Luis Castillo And His Career Milestone

Luis Castillo Achieves 1,000 Career Strikeouts - Image Credit: Seattle Mariners/MLB

SEATTLE, WA — This past Monday evening in the Mariners 11-2 victory over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Seattle’s ace Luis Castillo recorded his 1,000th career strikeout. The 30-year-old right-hander, a native of Villa Fundación, Baní, Dominican Republic, became the 22nd Dominican in MLB history to reach the milestone of 1,000 Ks. 

“It’s a lot of strikeouts for six years in the big leagues,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “Hopefully, God gives me the health to get 1,000 more. It wasn’t a big reaction from me. But I saw the fans give me the ovation. And I just want to thank them for standing up and cheering for me when that happened. It was a special moment.”

Dominican Pitchers to record 1,000 career strikeouts in MLB History – Z101 Digital and Héctor Gómez

  1. Pedro Martínez – 3,154
  2. Bartolo Colón – 2,535
  3. Juan Marichal – 2,303
  4. Ervin Santana – 1,978
  5. Francisco Liriano – 1,815
  6. Johnny Cueto – 1,812
  7. Ubaldo Jiménez – 1,720
  8. Pedro Julio Astacio – 1,664
  9. José Rijo – 1,606
  10. José De León – 1,594
  11. Mario Soto – 1,449
  12. Ramón Martínez – 1,427
  13. Edinson Vólquez – 1,323
  14. Wandy Rodríguez – 1,281
  15. Miguel Batista – 1,250
  16. Juan Guzmán – 1,243
  17. Octavio Dotel – 1,143
  18. Mélido Pérez – 1,092
  19. Joaquín Benoit – 1,058
  20. José Mesa – 1,038
  21. Joaquín Andújar – 1,032
  22. Luis Castillo – 1,003

Additionally, Castillo, a recipient of the 2020 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award, is the 47th active pitcher in MLB to compile 1,000 career strikeouts. 

He finished his Monday night masterpiece on six-shutout innings, fanning eight and allowing only four hits with two walks. On the season, Castillo holds a 3-2 record (10 starts) with a 2.97 ERA and has 66 strikeouts across 57.2 innings pitched.

