Luis Castillo And His Career Milestone

Luis Castillo Achieves 1,000 Career Strikeouts - Image Credit: Seattle Mariners/MLB

SEATTLE, WA — This past Monday evening in the Mariners 11-2 victory over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Seattle’s ace Luis Castillo recorded his 1,000th career strikeout. The 30-year-old right-hander, a native of Villa Fundación, Baní, Dominican Republic, became the 22nd Dominican in MLB history to reach the milestone of 1,000 Ks.

1,000 career strikeouts for La Piedra 👏 Congrats, Luis! pic.twitter.com/La6uCipY4Z — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 23, 2023

“It’s a lot of strikeouts for six years in the big leagues,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “Hopefully, God gives me the health to get 1,000 more. It wasn’t a big reaction from me. But I saw the fans give me the ovation. And I just want to thank them for standing up and cheering for me when that happened. It was a special moment.”

Dominican Pitchers to record 1,000 career strikeouts in MLB History – Z101 Digital and Héctor Gómez

Pedro Martínez – 3,154 Bartolo Colón – 2,535 Juan Marichal – 2,303 Ervin Santana – 1,978 Francisco Liriano – 1,815 Johnny Cueto – 1,812 Ubaldo Jiménez – 1,720 Pedro Julio Astacio – 1,664 José Rijo – 1,606 José De León – 1,594 Mario Soto – 1,449 Ramón Martínez – 1,427 Edinson Vólquez – 1,323 Wandy Rodríguez – 1,281 Miguel Batista – 1,250 Juan Guzmán – 1,243 Octavio Dotel – 1,143 Mélido Pérez – 1,092 Joaquín Benoit – 1,058 José Mesa – 1,038 Joaquín Andújar – 1,032 Luis Castillo – 1,003

Additionally, Castillo, a recipient of the 2020 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award, is the 47th active pitcher in MLB to compile 1,000 career strikeouts.

Revive el gran momento. ¡LUIS CASTILLO! pic.twitter.com/z6ivIw0ECA — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 23, 2023

He finished his Monday night masterpiece on six-shutout innings, fanning eight and allowing only four hits with two walks. On the season, Castillo holds a 3-2 record (10 starts) with a 2.97 ERA and has 66 strikeouts across 57.2 innings pitched.

