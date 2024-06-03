The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 3rd – Luis Gil Of The New York Yankees Named The American League Rookie Of The Month For May
Starting pitcher Luis Gil of the New York Yankees has been voted the American League Rookie of the Month for May in addition to being named the AL Pitcher of the Month for May.
Gil became the first Yankees rookie to win a monthly award since Miguel Andujar won in June and August 2018. Overall, it is the 11th honor for a Yankee rookie with Gil becoming the seventh different Yankee and first pitcher to take home the honor. Along with winning Rookie of the Month, Gil was also named the AL Pitcher of the Month, becoming the fifth pitcher in MLB and fourth
in the AL to win both awards within the same month, joining the Angels’ Matt Shoemaker (August 2014); the Rays’ Chris Archer (July 2013); the Rays’ Jeremy Hellickson (May 2011); and the Marlins’ Dontrelle Willis (June 2003).
Luis Gil, New York Yankees (@thegil81)
• Over six starts, the right-hander went unbeaten with a 6-0 record and a 0.70 ERA (3 ER/38.2 IP), while allowing 14 hits with 12 walks, 44 strikeouts, a 0.67 WHIP, a .109
opponents’ batting average and 10.24 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.
• The 26-year-old led the Majors in wins, opponents’ average, and WHIP; ranked second in ERA and innings pitched; and ranked third in strikeouts.
• The Yankees hurler leads qualified rookies this season in wins (7), strikeouts (79), opponents’ batting average (.135); ranks second in WHIP (0.95); third in ERA (1.99); and
is tied for third in games started (11) and innings pitched (63.1).
• The Dominican Republic native hurled a career-high 8.0 innings on Wednesday at Los Angeles (AL), allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. The
dominant start lowered his ERA to 1.99, after he entered the month of May with the mark at 4.01.
• The rookie struck out 14 batters over 6.0 innings on May 18th , setting a Yankees’ rookie record to surpass the previous record of 13 strikeouts by Orlando Hernández on August 13, 1998. From the fourth inning through the sixth inning, Gil recorded seven straight strikeouts.
• Gil tossed at least 6.0 innings and did not allow more than one run in all six of his starts in May, joining Steve Kline (1972) as the only hurlers in Yankees history to pitch at least 6.0 innings while allowing no more than one run in six consecutive starts. Overall, he is just the 14th pitcher since 1901 under the age of 26 to have at least six consecutive starts of 6.0
innings while allowing no more than one run.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Luis Gil Of The New York Yankees Named The American League Rookie Of The Month For May
The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 3rd – Luis...
-
New York’s Juan Soto named American League Player of the Week; Milwaukee’s Willy Adames named National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet
The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 3rd – New...
-
Robert Suarez Of The San Diego Padres Named The National League Reliever Of The Month For May; Emmanuel Clase Of The Cleveland Guardians Named The American League Reliever Of The Month For May
The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 3rd – Robert...
-
Sports/ 15 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: Snowball Effect For Mets
NEW YORK — When a losing streak or tough stretch occurs throughout a baseball...