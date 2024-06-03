Luis Gil Of The New York Yankees Named The American League Rookie Of The Month For May

Luis Gil, New York Yankees (@thegil81)

• Over six starts, the right-hander went unbeaten with a 6-0 record and a 0.70 ERA (3 ER/38.2 IP), while allowing 14 hits with 12 walks, 44 strikeouts, a 0.67 WHIP, a .109

opponents’ batting average and 10.24 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

• The 26-year-old led the Majors in wins, opponents’ average, and WHIP; ranked second in ERA and innings pitched; and ranked third in strikeouts.

• The Yankees hurler leads qualified rookies this season in wins (7), strikeouts (79), opponents’ batting average (.135); ranks second in WHIP (0.95); third in ERA (1.99); and

is tied for third in games started (11) and innings pitched (63.1).

• The Dominican Republic native hurled a career-high 8.0 innings on Wednesday at Los Angeles (AL), allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. The

dominant start lowered his ERA to 1.99, after he entered the month of May with the mark at 4.01.

• The rookie struck out 14 batters over 6.0 innings on May 18th , setting a Yankees’ rookie record to surpass the previous record of 13 strikeouts by Orlando Hernández on August 13, 1998. From the fourth inning through the sixth inning, Gil recorded seven straight strikeouts.

• Gil tossed at least 6.0 innings and did not allow more than one run in all six of his starts in May, joining Steve Kline (1972) as the only hurlers in Yankees history to pitch at least 6.0 innings while allowing no more than one run in six consecutive starts. Overall, he is just the 14th pitcher since 1901 under the age of 26 to have at least six consecutive starts of 6.0

innings while allowing no more than one run.

