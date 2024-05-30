Luis Gil Shines Again In Brilliant 2-1 Win Over The Angels

ANAHEIM, CA — Things got off to a wild start tonight in Anaheim with the Yankees and Angels. After a leadoff single by Anthony Volpe and back-to-back walks to Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton lifted a very high popup to Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, Naguanagua, Venezuela. The umpires called it an “infield fly,” but Soto was just slowly walking back to second base when the ball came down over the base. Soto then collided with Rengifo. Stanton was out, and now second base umpire Vic Carapazza called Soto out for interference on the play of a live ball. Yankee manager Aaron Boone came out to argue the call at second base, and after a few minutes of bantering, he was ejected by Carapazza.
Aaron Boone has been ejected from the game in the first inning.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Yankee left fielder Alex Verdugo deposited a 394-foot home run into the right field seats, giving the Yankees a one-run lead.
They added another run in the top of the seventh inning when Anthony Volpe led off with a line-drive hit into the right-field corner. With his blinding speed, he flew into third with a triple and scored when second baseman Rengifo’s relay ended up in the Angel dugout.
In the meantime, the Yankee’s 25-year-old stud Luis Gil, Azua, Dominican Republic, was mowing the Angels down until he was touched for a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning by Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe who hit a 382-foot shot over the home run line in right field, making it o one-run game again.
Gil was brilliant and left with a line of eight innings pitched, two hits, one run, two walks, nine strikeouts, and one home run.
The Angels had runners on first and second in the ninth inning with no one out, and it looked like they were going to come back to win the game for the second night in a row, but after a slick 4-6-3 double play by the Yankee infield and an infield out to end the game that was it. Under the guidance and encouragement of skipper Ron Washington, the Angels never quit and are getting better every day.
These were two very close, well-played games. We will see if they can take two of three from the mighty Yankees tomorrow.
