Luis Robert Jr. – “Nice to be recognized for the work we are doing.”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — I had the opportunity to catch up to Luis Robert Jr. on the next to last day of my Arizona Spring training tour. As planned, everything went as scheduled. The White Sox media department were helpful in getting me to Luis. I introduced myself and explained why I was there.

We sat down outside the Clubhouse and I was happy to inform him that he was a candidate for the prestigious American League LatinoMVP award, the oldest award given to Latino baseball players that began in 1990 to honor a Puerto Rican baseball player, Ruben Sierra, a third-year outfielder for the Texas Rangers that many believed should have been the 1989 American League MVP. I explained that since that first award in 1990, we were now in our 34th year honoring Latino baseball players and how Major League Baseball supports our efforts and is the major sponsor of the awards. I also explained how sports writers, members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) select players for the ballot, I finally explained why our awards are given the season after and not at the end of the season as to not be confused with the awards given by the BBWAA.

I then gave him a copy of the ballot for him to see and pointed out his name alongside the several other Latino players in his category. He smiled as he looked over the 34th Annual Ballot.

The following is the interview I had with Luis Robert Jr., a Cuban-born professional baseball outfielder, who last season finished with a .264 bating average, 80 RBI, 145 Hits and 38 Home Runs.

LS: First, congratulations for being on the prestigious ballot for the LatinoMVP awards. They say that being on the ballot is like being on the list for a Latin Grammy in baseball (Luis smiled). Now that you know a little about the history of the awards, what are your thoughts?

LRJ: I think it is a very nice thing for Latino baseball players. We are not the owners of this game, but we are, thank God, helping to make it exciting and it’s nice that we are being recognized for the work we are doing.

LS: What are your thoughts on being selected by the journalists of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association to be on the 34th annual ballot of the prestigious LatinoMVP awards for the category of American League LatinoMVP.

LRJ: Well, first I give thanks to God for being on that list. Last year was a good year and I think I will be nominated for several years to come.

LS: You know that Albert Pujols won it eight times. You are young, you can have many opportunities to win this award.

LRJ: Oh yes, well this is the first year that I have come to know about this award, hopefully one year I can win it.

LS: Several players like Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Big Papi have won it more than once, I think you have the potential to win it and perhaps more than once. If you win the award, it will be presented to you in Chicago during Hispanic Heritage Month in September in front of your fans. What do you think about that?

LRJ: I think it would be nice getting the award during the season and in front of the fans. I would be proud to receive the award. Let it be what God wants.

LS: Where are you from in Cuba?

LRJ: I was born in Guantánamo, but I grew up in Ciego de Avila, the team I played for in Cuba.

