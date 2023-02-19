Machado Machado. Coming To A Ballpark Near You?

Manny Machado coming to NY?/Bill-Menzel_10-7-2022_04.jpg

Los Angeles, California. Manny Machado is the big talk today because of his desire to opt out of the last 5 years of his $300 million dollar deal with the San Diego Padres. Guess inflation is gobbling up the $30 million a year he gets now. Can the Padres meet his demand this winter for something a bit more than the $40 million a year Aaron Judge will make for the the next 9 years or the $43 million Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander will make with the Mets for the next two years?

Step aside Yankee fans if you think owner Hal Steinbrenner who is worth $3.8 billion can out duel Mets owner Steve Cohen who is worth $17.4 billion dollars. Cohen obviously is not afraid to spend enormous amounts of money.

The Yankees would need to work a deal with the Padres who according to sources are $145 million apart in negotiations with their All Star 3rd baseman. The Mets could just wait for next year and blow everyone out of the water with a record breaking deal for the piece of the puzzle that can keep them at the top for many years. A World Series Championship is the goal of every team but for Cohen it is an obsession for this long time Mets fan. Add the fact that Machado and Buck Showalter have a very good relationship from their days in Baltimore and I see a match made in heaven.

The Mets will go all out to make a deal with the Padres this year but must be careful to not give away the farm. Including their number one prospect, catcher and DH Francisco Álvarez, Guatire, Venezuela. That would be a risky move. Then again, the Padres are not going to give Machado away without getting a number one prospect and then some. Remember, they are still unproven prospects. So how desperate are the Mets? They are still reeling from the Ponce, Puerto Rico native, Carlos Correa disaster and the thought of acquiring the best hitting and fielding 3rd baseman in baseball, who is also an MVP candidate every year will be hard to pass up.

The Padres may decide to trade him for fear of getting nothing but a first round pick if they can’t resign him over the winter. Or they can gamble that he can bring them a World Series Trophy this season.

It would not surprise me if nothing comes of this. There are all sorts of things that could either make or break a deal for Machado by any team that gets involved, but baseball is a business and my money is riding on a true businessman in “Uncle” Steve Cohen to get this done for the Mets. Stay tuned!

