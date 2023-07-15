Connect with us

Baseball

Machado Reaches Career Milestone: 300 Home Runs

Manny Machado, recipient of 2022 National League LatinoMVP award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

300 Trips Around The Bases! San Diego’s superstar third baseman Manny Machado recorded his 300th career home run on Saturday afternoon in the Padres 6-4 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. 

The 31-year-old Machado, a recipient of the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award, became the 11th active player to reach the 300 career HR mark and 157th all-time (18th third baseman in AL/NL history). 

On a significant Latino note, Machado is now the 16th Dominican in MLB history to hit 300 or more home runs in their career. 

Dominicans to reach 300 or more HR throughout their MLB career:

  1. Albert Pujols – 703
  2. Alex Rodríguez – 696
  3. Sammy Sosa – 609
  4. Manny Ramírez – 555
  5. David Ortiz – 541
  6. Adrián Beltré – 477
  7. Nelson Cruz – 464
  8. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. – 449
  9. Edwin Encarnación – 424
  10. Alfonso Soriano – 412
  11. Aramis Ramírez – 386
  12. José Bautista – 344
  13. Robinson Canó – 335
  14. Moisés Alou – 332
  15. Miguel Tejada – 307
  16. Manny Machado – 300

Manny Machado – Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Additionally, this past offseason, Machado signed a $350 million contract with San Diego that ranges from 2024-2034 — marking the largest contract for a Dominican player in Major League Baseball history.

In 76 games played this season, the six-time All-Star has recorded a .261 batting average with a .777 OPS — 17 home runs, and 51 RBI. Furthermore, in his last 10 games, he has hit .366 with eight home runs. Getting hot at the right time? 

“It seems like he gets a ton of milestones,” San Diego’s manager Bob Melvin said about Machado. “He’s been absolutely on fire.”

Manny Machado – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

As it goes for the Padres and their postseason chase, San Diego currently holds a 44-48 record — 6.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

