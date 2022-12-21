Machado will leave the San Diego club – Machado abandonará al club de San Diego

“Most American women do NOT marry for money… but they DO divorce for money”… LA PIMPI.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write to me. Thank you.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks: “Has any bigleaguer sued an umpire for considering an inappropriate call?”

Friend Yiyo: That’s impossible. The decisions of the umpires can only be appealed through the VAR, Video Assistant Referee.

Yalula Abinader, from Caracas, asks: “I remember my grandfather commenting on the father of the famous pitcher Daniel (Chino) Canónico. He said that he was a historical musician and composer. It is true?”.

Friend Lula: That’s right. Unforgettable. Native of Guarenas. They called him Benito Canónico, also a teacher of the harp, cuatro, guitar and other instruments, more author of works like “El Totumo Guarenero”.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks: “Were doubleheaders always seven innings?”

Friend Manolo: No. That was imposed in the Major Leagues, only due to the emergency of the pandemic. It was played before and is played now, at a minimum of nine innings.

Deivi Cruz from Orlando asks: “If you had a Major League team and your financial possibilities were very good, how much would you pay Shohei Ohtani and for how many seasons?”

Amigo Dei: That would never happen, because if I win a team in a raffle, I donate it to the Red Cross. I do not want, nor can I, nor can I imagine being a team owner in any category.

Robert Jameson, from Chula Vista, California, asks: Is it true that the best player of the Padres, Manny Machado, will leave the team?

Dude Robby: Before the 2019 season, the Padres and Manny signed to a 10-year, $300 million deal, but a clause says he can end the deal after 2023 and be a free agent if he wants to.

When I received your question, I investigated the case, and yes, Many and his agents, “MVP Sports Group”, are ready to look for another team to play with.

Reasons?… Manny is the leader of that lineup, and they consider that, according to the negotiations of Fernando Tatis, 340 million for 14 years, and Xander Bogaerts, 280 million for 11 seasons, the Miami native deserves more money and also more years of contract.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

—————Español—————

Machado abandonará al club de San Diego

“La mayoría de las mujeres estadounidenses NO se casan por dinero… pero SÍ se divorcian por dinero”… LA PIMPI.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde me escribes. Gracias.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta: “¿Algún bigleaguer ha demandado a un umpire por considerar una sentencia inapropiada?”.

Amigo Yiyo: Eso es imposible. Las decisiones de los umpires sólo pueden apelarse a través del VAR, Video Assistant Referee.

Yalula Abinader, de Caracas, pregunta: “Recuerdo a mi abuelo comentar acerca del padre del famoso lanzador Daniel (Chino) Canónico. Decía que fue un histórico músico y compositor. ¿Es verdad?”.

Amiga Lula: Así es. Inolvidable. Nativo de Guarenas. Lo llamaban Benito Canónico, también profesor de arpa, cuatro, guitarra y otros instrumentos, más autor de obras como “El Totumo Guarenero”.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta: “¿Los dobles juegos eran siempre a siete innings?”.

Amigo Manolo: No. Eso se impuso en Grandes Ligas, solamente por la emergencia de la pandemia. Se jugaba antes y se juega ahora, a mínimo de nueve Capítulos.

Deivi Cruz de Orlando, pregunta: “Si usted tuviera un equipo de Grandes Ligas y sus posibilidades económicas fueran muy buenas ¿cuánto le pagaría a Shohei Ohtani y por cuántas temporadas?”.

Amigo Dei: Eso no ocurriría jamás, porque, si me gano un equipo en una rifa, lo dono a la Cruz Roja. No quiero, ni puedo, ni me imagino ser propietario de equipo en ninguna categoría.

Robert Jameson, de Chula Vista, California, pregunta: ¿Cierto que el mejor pelotero de los Padres, Manny Machado, abandonará el equipo?”.

Amigo Robby: Antes de la campaña de 2019, los Padres y Manny firmaron para 10 temporadas por 300 millones de dólares, pero una cláusula indica que si él quiere, puede dar por terminada la negociación, después de 2023 y ser agente libre.

Cuando recibí tu pregunta, investigué el caso, y sí, Many y sus agentes, “MVP Sports Group”, están listos en busca de otro equipo con el cual jugar.

¿Motivos?… Manny es el líder de esa alineación, y consideran que, de acuerdo con las negociaciones de Fernando Tatis, 340 millones por 14 años, y de Xander Bogaerts, 280 millones para 11 temporadas, el miamiense merece más dinero y también más años de contrato.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

