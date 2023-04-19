Mad Max to The Pokey Jail

Max Scherzer ejected in Mets Dodgers game - Image Credit: MLB/Twitter/SNY

LOS ANGELES, CA — After last night’s outstanding performance by Clayton Kershaw, we get to see if another first-ballot HOF pitcher, Max Scherzer can wow us in this rare mid-week 12:10 start at Dodger Stadium.

Both Kershaw and Scherzer now have 200 wins in their 16-year careers, Scherzer is at 203 wins and Kershaw is at 200. But Kershaw’s winning percentage of .694 is the highest ever, with pitchers that have 200 wins just ahead of Yankees’ Hall of Famer Whitey Ford (.690).

Scherzer was going along fine until first base umpire Phil Cuzzi asked to see his glove in the bottom of the third inning. He was told to get another glove. When he came out to pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, Cuzzi asked to see his glove again and after further inspection, he ejected “Mad Max” for having a foreign substance on his glove. So much for another HOF performance today.

Max Scherzer has been ejected from today's game for using an illegal foreign substance on his glove (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/zjPSL2RJcf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2023

In the top of the fifth inning, Brandon Nimmo jumped on an 86 mph change-up from Noah Syndergaard. Sending it 431 feet into the right field pavilion and giving the Mets a 2-1 lead.

It is the third game now where Syndergaard has been damaged with the overuse of his change-up. But he did pitch well enough to win today and again got no run support with the Dodgers only getting five hits, leaving 14 runners on base and going down 5-3. You are not going to win with stats like that. They need to figure that out after dropping four of six this home stand.

The Mets are now 5-1 on this road trip to the West. They travel to face the Giants for three before returning home with the chance to gain some ground on the Braves with a few wins in San Francisco. But the big story is Scherzer and what it was that caused Cuzzi to eject the future Hall Of Fame pitcher.

