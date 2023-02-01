Madlock should be in the Hall of Fame. – Madlock debe estar en el Hall de la Fama

“I have stopped laughing in front of the mirror, because that was making fun of myself”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thanks.

David Rincones, from Cúa, opines: “I write to you with melancholy, because I see how what it has been to play baseball in Venezuela is disintegrating. I grew up watching Melvin Mora flying through the air, making incredible settings, Endy Chávez, Bob Abreu, Roger Cedeño, Andrés Galarraga, Omar Vizquel, Edgardo Alfonzo, Urbano Lugo, Raúl Pérez Tovar, Norman Carrasco, Luis Salazar, Jesús Chalao Méndez, Róbinson Garces, Luis Aponte, among many others, playing with intensity and love for the game and respect for it. Now they do play with passion, but they spend their time disrespecting each other with funny faces, unnecessary pointing out, in short, inflated and very poor egos. I don’t remember Lugo after his no-hit against La Guaira, in that final, making gestures, on the contrary, they respected each other. It is not that the game has evolved to be more aggressive, as some geniuses want to brand it, it is that they are getting out of control with the disrespect for this beautiful sport called baseball. There must be a regulation of mutual respect”.

Gerardo Quiñones, from Caracas, asks: “Why aren’t the other sports journalists like you, who tell Ronald Acuña, Omar Vizquel, Bob Abreu, Francisco Rodríguez things clearly?

Friend Chardo: Good question to ask those journalists.

Rodolfo González Q. from Coahuila, BC, opines: “Surely, Bill Matlock, with four batting championships in the National League and a World Series win with the Pirates, is a lump next to the other lump, Scott Rolen, who had a career with more pain than glory. Voters seem unaware that Madlock existed. To be elevated to the Hall of Fame, you have to be inconsequential, like Rolen, Barry Larkin or Larry Walker.

Freddy Ortega, from Québec, Canada, opines: “The ‘invasion of the player’s privacy’ is nothing more than a great tacky. When they sign with a team, they know that there is a uniform that identifies it. And that it is mandatory to carry it. What’s more, that’s a job, so they owe it respect. Take action on the matter. It shouldn’t be that this sport makes them billionaires, and is so mistreated by themselves.”

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Madlock debe estar en el Hall de la Fama

“He dejado de reírme frente al espejo, porque eso era burlarme de mí mismo”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

David Rincones, de Cúa, opina: “Le escribo con melancolía, porque veo como se desintegra lo que ha sido jugar beisbol en Venezuela. Crecí viendo a Melvin Mora volando por los aires, haciendo engarces increíbles, a Endy Chávez, Bob Abreu, Roger Cedeño, Andrés Galarraga, Omar Vizquel, Edgardo Alfonzo, Urbano Lugo, Raúl Pérez Tovar, Norman Carrasco, Luis Salazar, Jesús Chalao Méndez, Róbinson Garces, Luis Aponte, entre muchísimos otros, jugar con la intensidad y amor por el juego y respeto al mismo. Ahora sí juegan con pasión , pero se la pasan irrespetándose unos con otros con morisquetas, señalamientos innecesarios, en fin egos inflados y muy pobres. No recuerdo a Lugo después de su no hit a La Guaira, en aquella final, haciendo gestos, al contrario, se respetaban. No es que el juego ha evolucionado a ser más agresivos, como quieren tildar algunos genios, es que se están saliendo de control con el irrespeto a este hermoso deporte llamado beisbol. Debe existir una normativa de respeto mutuo”.

Gerardo Quiñones, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué los otros periodistas deportivos no son como Ud. que les dice las cosas claras a Ronald Acuña, Omar Vizquel, Bob Abreu, Francisco Rodríguez?

Amigo Chardo: Buena pregunta para hacérsela a esos periodistas.

Rodolfo González Q. de Coahuila, BC, opina: “Seguramente, Bill Madlock, con cuatro campeonatos de bateo en la Liga Nacional y Serie Mundial ganada con los Piratas, es un bulto al lado del otro bulto, Scott Rolen, quien tuvo una carrera con más pena que gloria. Los que votan parecen no saber que Madlock existió. Para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, hay que ser intrascendente, como Rolen, Barry Larkin o Larry Walker”.

Freddy Ortega, de Québec, Canadá, opina: “La ‘invasión a la privacidad del pelotero’ no es más que una gran chabaquenería. Cuando firman con un equipo, saben que hay un uniforme que lo identifica. Y que es obligatorio portarlo. Es más, eso es un empleo, por lo que le deben respeto. Tomen cartas en el asunto. No debería ser que este deporte los haga multimillonarios, y sea tan maltratado por ellos mismos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

